Ethics commission declines action against Hanceville mayor, refers case to local DA

Aug. 2—The Alabama Ethics Commission has declined taking administrative action on a local complaint filed against Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail, opting instead to refer materials related to the complaint to the Cullman District Attorney's office, Nail said Wednesday after the commission had concluded its latest meeting in Montgomery.

The commission held its bimonthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2, opting not to take disciplinary action against Nail, who said in a prepared statement he has yet to see documented specifics of the complaint's accusation, or accusations, against him.

"A hearing was scheduled with the Ethics Commission today," Nail said in Wednesday's statement. "There was no opportunity for testimony, and the matter will be sent to the district attorney for further investigation. I have not done anything wrong and do not know where allegations may have stemmed from. I know there has been rumor of missing funds from the city, I can say there are no missing funds and there has been no mention of money missing."

The local DA's office may elect either to prosecute Nail or to not pursue the matter further, depending on its findings. Nail said Wednesday that he likely would not offer further comment on the topic until that outcome is known. "The citizens of Hanceville know that I love this city and have always put the good of the city first," he said.

Created by the state Ethics Act of 1973, the Ethics Commission has statutory power to impose penalties and fines against public officials for minor ethical violations, as well as to elevate severe findings for referral for criminal prosecution to a local district attorney, or to the Alabama Attorney General's office.

