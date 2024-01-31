Ethics commission dismisses claims against Van Ostenbridge in voter data purchase scandal

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge represents District 3.

The Florida Commission on Ethics has found no probable cause to believe that Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge violated ethical standards for public officers when he purchased email addresses and voter data information with public funds last year.

The commission met in executive session on Jan. 26 and voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint against Van Ostenbridge, who served as the county's chairman at the time it was filed.

"There was no substance to this accusation," Van Ostenbridge said. "This is just another example of political adversaries weaponizing the justice system to try to cast shade over me."

Van Ostenbridge has been accused of impropriety over the purchase of an email list that included voter information for many Manatee County District 3 residents since an audit was published by Manatee County Clerk and Comptroller Angelina Colonneso in May.

Former Manatee County Animal Services Volunteer David Daniels later filed a complaint against Van Ostenbridge with the state ethics commission following media coverage of the audit.

Van Ostenbridge, who represents District 3, said the email list was purchased to create a newsletter for residents and that the accompanying voter data was superfluous and never used. He says he repaid the $1,686 in June to cover the cost of the purchase following publicity of the situation.

"We have always maintained that communicating with constituents is legal and ethical," Van Ostenbridge said. "Now it has been confirmed."

Daniels said he was not surprised by the decision but maintained his stance that the information was not purchased for public purposes.

"It is well-established law that public funds are to be used for public benefit. I have not seen the investigation report, but how does the public benefit in knowing what charities I donate to? Whether I take the bible seriously? If I supported Obama?" Daniels said.

"I think KVO purchased our private information for his campaign targeting, and possibly to determine who to respond to since he has not once addressed my emailed concerns."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ethics commission dismisses case against a Manatee County commissioner