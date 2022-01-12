Ethics complaint against Fayetteville police chief being heard in closed session

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins' annual salary is $159,650.

The first day of a two-day hearing on allegations of ethics violations by Police Chief Gina Hawkins took place Tuesday evening before the Fayetteville Ethics Commission.

Hawkins, chief of police since 2017, is accused by Raleigh attorney Mikael Gross of 14 ethics violations; eight of which the five-member Ethics Commission agreed to hear.

Gross filed the complaint against Hawkins with the city's Ethics Commission in August alleging Hawkins:

• uses city property and employees for her own benefit — a transgression for which she has allegedly fired employees;

• had the department’s K9 trainer to train her family dog, and, in another instance, had on-duty officers divert from their duties to search for the dog when he escaped her home. The complaint alleges the call Hawkins made to dispatch was “removed” from the computer system;

• hired a verified gang member, and when she was told the individual was a gang member, initiated an Internal Affairs Investigation into the Gang Unit because she had not authorized an investigation into the individual;

• initiated Internal Affairs investigations in November 2018 and November 2020 then guided the outcomes rather than allowing the investigation to come to a fair and equitable resolution;

• attempted to have someone removed from the board of the Fayetteville Police Benevolent Fund, a nondepartmental agency, because she was intending to initiate an internal investigation into the person;

• allowed the K9 trainer to place choke collars on canine officers and place them on the ground to "teach them what it feels like to be a dog on a leash and collar," — an activity Gross states is not an acceptable or standard training procedure for canine officers in the state;

• hired the K9 trainer as an officer with the department, despite his allegedly being unable to attend Basic Law Enforcement Training because of issues with standards and training.

Hawkins has denied all the claims.

Gross said in his complaint that the allegations against the chief came to light as he was investigating claims from at least two clients — Lisa Jayne, a former Ceasefire coordinator for the department who was fired for using a department projection screen at a family party, and Lt. Michael Petti, a current employee who filed a lawsuit against Hawkins in October.

Petti, previously an assistant chief, alleges in his civil complaint that Hawkins and the city violated his constitutional right and his right to due process when he was demoted in 2019 for disagreeing with Hawkins on patrol schedules during a meeting. Petti also alleges that Hawkins did not follow departmental or city policy and that she "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."

Tuesday's Ethics Commission meeting was reset from Dec. 14 after one of Gross' witnesses, another current employee of the department, lost his son in a vehicle accident three days earlier.

The hearing, which is a quasi-judicial process in which witnesses are called and questioned by both sides, went into closed session after the five-member board briefly met to approve the agenda.

It is scheduled to continue Wednesday.

