Ethics complaint against Shekarchi over 2017 wedding farm bill dismissed. Here's why.

The State Ethics Commission Tuesday dismissed a Rhode Island Republican Party complaint against House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi over a seven year old bill that sought to legalize farm weddings.

The Ethics Commission voting behind closed doors found there was "no probable cause" that a violation of the state ethics code occurred, chairwoman Marisa Quinn said. The vote was 5-0 with two recusals.

What was behind the complaint?

The complaint, from state GOP chairman Joe Powers, argued that changes to Rhode Island's "Right to Farm" law proposed in 2017 would have benefited Gerald Zarella, a former client of Shekarchi's law practice, by allowing him to host weddings on his Exeter farm. The bill including the changes passed the House, where Shekarchi was then majority leader, but died in the Senate.

Gerald Zarrella, co-chair of the Trump Rhode Island reelection campaign, at his farm in Exeter, where he is slated to co-host a May 12 fundraiser for Democratic Gov. Dan McKee.

In a motion to dismiss, Shekarchi's attorney Albert Medici argued that at the time the bill was before the House, Shekarchi was not representing Zarella, but a company managed by Gerald Zarella Jr.

He also argued that the wedding bill would have affected "a large number of farms, not just Zarella's farm.

