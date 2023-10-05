Ethics complaint filed against Beaufort Co. school superintendent. District says it’s unfounded

A Hilton Head citizen filed a complaint to the South Carolina State Ethics Commission against Beaufort County School Superintendent Frank Rodriguez Sept. 19. It alleges Rodriguez is using public funds to influence the outcome of the upcoming bond measure: the $439 million school bond referendum on the ballot in the upcoming November election.

Richard Bisi, the complainant, takes issue with Rodriguez hiring a consultant to advise on strategies to “generate majority support from the board and the community” for the referendum, according to two contracts signed Oct. 2022 and July 2023.

Anyone who suspects a public employee may have violated the law may submit a complaint. The district is confident that the contracts fully complied with state law, according to district spokesperson Candace Bruder. She said in a statement that Bisi’s complaint has no “evidence or foundation.”

In the first contract, the superintendent hired Herbert Berg for $138 per hour and a maximum of $55,000. In the second contract, the superintendent hired Berg for the same hourly rate, not to exceed $30,000. Bruder said the district hasn’t used funds or resources for the second contract yet.

The superintendent has been hosting public information sessions about the bond referendum across the county, and the board has previously discussed the line between promoting the referendum and informing the community.

“You can educate, but not advocate,” said Frannie Heizer, the district’s bond attorney.

Bruder said the district is working with legal counsel to confirm there are no violations of South Carolina law, which says a governmental entity can’t use public funds, property, or time in attempt to influence the outcome of a ballot measure.

What happens once an ethics complaint is submitted?

Once someone files an ethics complaint, the complaint is reviewed by the Commission’s executive director to determine if there are sufficient facts to support a violation of the Ethics law.

If they determine there aren’t sufficient facts the complaint is dismissed and struck from public record. If there are sufficient facts the complaint is referred to the Commission staff for investigation. After an investigation, the Commission could dismiss the complaint or call a public hearing to determine the outcome.

If found guilty of an alleged violation the Commission can recommend disciplinary action including public reprimand or a civil penalty of up to $2,000.