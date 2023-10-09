Ethics complaint filed against former Walton County Commissioner Trey Nick

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A complaint has been filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics against former Walton County Commissioner Trey Nick. In the 17-page complaint, Santa Rosa Beach resident Alan Osborne lays out what he believes are four violations: solicitation, misuse of public position, sexual misconduct and non-compliance violations on land development.

The Northwest Florida Daily News contacted Nick to see if he would have any comment about the allegations. During a phone conversation, he said he declined to comment while the investigation process is ongoing.

Here's what we know from the complaint:

Allegation No. 1: Solicitation

During his election campaign, the complaint alleges, Nick broke ethics rules and openly promised jobs to a longtime friend and former Walton County commissioner, Scott Brannon, and the county's former human resources director and assistant county administrator, Gary Mattison.

Nick is accused of telling voters that, if elected, he would bring Brannon and Mattison back into Walton County government. According to the complaint, both men left county positions on less-than-good terms.

Mattison was arrested in 2010 and faced misdemeanor battery charges in a domestic violence case. Mattison resigned his county job and the criminal case was dropped.

For Brannon, he declined to seek re-election after his term expired in 2012. In a 10-page statement, Brannon cited "harassment" and "attack" from another employee that led to "erratic" behavior.

When Nick took office, both men became aides in his office. Osborne alleges that Nick had jobs created for the two men and bypassed the hiring process that the Walton County Human Resources department uses.

Allegation No. 2: Spending discrepancies

According to the complaint, an examination conducted by the Walton County Clerk of Court's office alleged that Commissioner Nick had violated county policies more than 100 times in a 28-month period. Auditors found that Nick had committed 88 "purchase card discrepancies," and failed to submit travel vouchers 52 times between Oct. 1, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2023.

One violation of note was that Nick paid $7,085 for himself and his aide, Brannon, to attend the 2020 National Association of Counties conference. According to an auditor, Nick's spending habits were inconsistent compared to other commissioners who were in attendance.

Two rooms booked by Nick during that trip were rented for $683 per night, while other commissioners booked rooms for $299 per night. Nick also paid $811 for a plane ticket, while the original booking was $299, the complaint says.

County travel policy says that a traveling official must find the most economical lodgings available. It also states that the traveler will be responsible for covering the cost of the "preferred seating" option, and the county will only reimburse at the coach-level flight rate, the complaint notes.

Auditors also flagged Nick for receiving reimbursement for $182 in charges in December 2019 at the Hilton Sandestin in Miramar Beach. The policy states that taxpayer dollars will not pay for in-county travel unless justification is provided to prove the charge. According to the auditors, no documentation was provided to justify the necessity of the charge.

Nick's rooming charges at the 2021 Florida Association of Counties Trust Risk Management Conference also were found to be higher than other attendees', the complaint says.

At a July 2022 Walton County Commission meeting where the investigative report was discussed, Commissioner Danny Glidewell said, "This right here ain't nothin' but garbage" and called the report "a political hit job on all of us."

Allegation No. 3: Misuse of position by way of sexual favors

The ethics complaint alleges that Nick had a romantic relationship with a county employee. The complaint states that Nick was directly responsible for the employee's performance reviews and promotions during the relationship.

The employee was terminated from her position following a March 2022 County Commission meeting after discrepancies were found on the employee timesheets and purchases with the county's purchasing card, the complaint says.

This is the second time in recent history that accusations of sexual misconduct have been lodged within Walton County government.

In 2022, former Assistant County Attorney Heather Maxwell filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Walton County. In the suit, Maxwell alleged that she was fired after rebuffing a romantic overture from Commissioner William "Boots" McCormick.

The lawsuit has been settled and was dismissed with prejudice in July 2023. Walton County admits to no wrongdoing but paid Maxwell more than $225,000.

Allegation No. 4: Misuse of position by way of non-enforcement

Osborne said he believes that Nick abused his position and violated Article II, Section 8(h) of the Florida Constitution by failing to enforce that law and ignoring existing codes and ordinances when dealing with a Sandestin developer.

In a Development of Regional Impact study, it was found that a Sandestin developer was failing to meet the required standards that were laid out by the law. In a report, Brannon confirmed allegations by Osborne of noncompliance with the Sandestin property, and Nick sided with Sandestin and ignored the continuance of the codes and ordinances being broken.

