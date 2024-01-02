Man mowed down by fiance was ‘killed by the person he trusted most’

Mr Watson, 24, a support worker at brain injury charity Headway, was dragged more than 500 feet underneath the car and died as a result of his injuries - Cheshire Police

The family of a charity worker deliberately run over and killed by his theology student girlfriend have described their heartbreak as they said he had been murdered by the “one person he trusted most”.

Alice Wood, 23, used her Ford Fiesta as a weapon to run over and kill Ryan Watson, her fiancé, after accusing him of flirting with another woman at a party.

Mr Watson, 24, a support worker at the brain injury charity Headway, was dragged more than 500 feet underneath the car and died as a result of his injuries.

Wood, who was in her final year of a philosophy, ethics and theology degree at Manchester University, had claimed it was an accident, but following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court, she was found guilty of murder.

In a statement she read out after the verdict, Mr Watson’s mother, Lisa, 44, said she was living in a nightmare.

She said: “Ryan had such a big personality; he was a bubbly, fun-loving, caring person with a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone.

“He will be forever missed. All his family and friends are heartbroken to know we never get to see him again.”

Alice Wood, 23, was warned she may never be eligible for release - Crown Prosecution Service/PA

She went on: “I can’t imagine how scared Ryan must have been at that moment. The one person Ryan trusted the most is the person who took his life in such a violent way. I am living in a nightmare knowing my son’s last moments were so brutal.”

Wood and Mr Watson began their relationship at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020 and got engaged just six months later.

They bought a house together in October 2021 and she was close to completing her degree at Manchester University when the incident took place.

She had been awarded a scholarship to study for a master’s degree at Cambridge University and was regarded as having a bright future in front of her.

The court heard how on the evening in question the couple had attended a birthday party for one of Mr Watson’s colleagues.

But Wood became angry when she spotted him dancing and chatting with other women, accusing him of flirting with female guests.

Jurors were told she lost her temper after he “clicked” with a female guest at the party.

Other attendees described how she had been “cold” and spent the evening staring intently at him.

After leaving the event, the argument continued and when they arrived home, Miss Wood - who was three times over the legal drink drive limit - launched an attack on him, using her car as a weapon.

Shocking CCTV video played to the jury showed Wood’s Fiesta swerving onto the pavement and hitting Mr Watson, sending him flying onto the bonnet.

He managed to get to his feet but seconds later he was struck a second time, causing him to fall under the car’s front bumper.

CCTV footage issued by Cheshire Police shows the couple together at a party - Cheshire Police/PA Media

Mr Watson was heard screaming in the footage as he became trapped under the car, with Wood driving almost 520 feet before coming to a stop down the road.

Following the collision, she then knocked on a neighbour’s door and told her: “Please telephone an ambulance, I think I have run over my boyfriend.”

The court heard how there was a pool of blood on the road and Mr Watson’s legs were sticking out from underneath the vehicle.

Wood told police and paramedics she had run over Mr Watson, who died from crush asphyxiation injuries, but claimed he had “jumped in front” of her car.

She denied deliberately and intentionally driving at him and insisted that seeing him under the car had been like “stepping into a nightmare”.

Wood and Mr Watson walking to his car after leaving the party - Cheshire Police/PA Media

But Andrew Ford KC, prosecuting, said Wood had killed Mr Watson by “deliberately running him down” and it was not a tragic accident as she claimed.

He said Wood had “lost her cool” while arguing with him and “used her car as a weapon”.

Following the verdicts, the trial judge, Michael Leeming, adjourned sentencing until January 29, but warned Wood that she faced a life sentence and might never be eligible for release.

Reacting to the verdict, Detective Inspector Nigel Parr from Cheshire Police said: “While no conviction is going to bring Ryan back, I hope it will bring some sense of closure for his family, knowing that justice has been served.

“The night Ryan died, Wood used her vehicle as a weapon, while under the influence of alcohol, deliberately driving at him and even continuing to drive after knocking him down.

“She knew what she had done, but since then has refused to take accountability for her actions.

“Thankfully, as a result of our investigation and the evidence against her, she has been found guilty of Ryan’s murder.

“Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s family and friends as they continue to deal with the devastating events that took place.”

Wood claimed her boyfriend's death was an accident and tried to blame him for their argument - Andrew Price/View Finder Pictures

David Jones, Senior Crown Prosecutor in CPS Mersey-Cheshire, added: “This was a tragic loss of life of a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

“Under the influence of alcohol, it was clear that Alice Wood’s jealousy was ammunition enough for her to brutally kill her partner.

“Though it will never make up for their devastating loss, I hope today’s conviction brings Ryan’s family some solace, knowing his murderer has been brought to justice.”