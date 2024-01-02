Ethiopia Deal With Renegade Region Spurs Somalia to Recall Envoy

(Bloomberg) -- Somalia recalled its envoy to Ethiopia after its landlocked neighbor signed a memorandum of understanding with a breakaway enclave giving it access to the Red Sea.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ethiopia will offer a stake in Ethiopian Airlines, while Somaliland’s president said that Africa’s second-most populated nation will officially recognize the region as a sovereign state. Somaliland unilaterally declared independence in 1991 from Somalia after the eruption of a civil war. Since then, it’s been pushing for international recognition that would allow it to source funding and aid.

“We view that as an act of aggression against Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and as a direct threat to its maritime resources, which we will defend,” Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said in the capital, Mogadishu, after a cabinet meeting.

The move by Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populated nation, may heighten tensions in the region wracked by conflicts and potentially upset other regional powers.

Read More: Ethiopia Offers Airline Stake to Somaliland for Sea Access

The agreement enables Ethiopia to access the Red Sea from Somaliland through the Gulf of Aden and use it as a military base and for commercial purposes for 50 years. It will also be able to lease a 20-kilometer-long (12-mile) access for the Ethiopian Navy base and be used as one of its entry ports, according to Somaliland.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.