Ethiopia declares cease-fire in Tigray

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Women and children in Tigray.
Women and children in Tigray.

The Ethiopian government on Monday declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in Tigray on humanitarian grounds.

Tigray is in the northernmost part of Ethiopia, with its regional government controlled by the Tigray People's Liberation Front. In November, fighting broke out between Ethiopian government forces and the TPLF, and since then, thousands of people in Tigray have been killed and many more displaced.

It has been difficult for journalists to get into Tigray, but people living there have reported gang rapes, forced starvation, and murders on the streets. Witnesses also said soldiers from neighboring Eritrea committed some of the worst atrocities, The Associated Press reports. Last week, the Ethiopian military conducted an airstrike against a market in Tigray, killing more than 60 people.

The Ethiopian government appointed an interim administration in Tigray, and on Monday, they fled Mekele, the regional capital. Ethiopian troops captured Mekele in late November, and when Tigray forces began their return on Monday, residents cheered, AP reports.

In a statement, the Ethiopian government said the cease-fire will "enable farmers to till their land" and "aid groups to operate without any military movement around," and will last until the end of planting season in September. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is "hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place."

  • Ethiopia declares immediate ceasefire in Tigray after nearly 8 months of deadly violence

    Ethiopia's government declared an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region on Monday after nearly eight months of deadly violence, AP reports.Why it matters: The crisis in Tigray has killed thousands of civilians and displaced 1.7 million people, per the New York Times. Over 900,000 people are facing the world's worst famine in a decade. Government forces have also been accused of ethnic cleansing and sexual violence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

    Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. Eritrean soldiers, accused by witnesses of some of the war’s worst atrocities, left the towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa but it was not immediately clear whether they had left other communities, where they were going, or whether the retreat was temporary.

  • Tigray's former rulers back in Mekelle, Ethiopian government declares ceasefire

    The former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting, and the government which ousted them declared a unilateral ceasefire with immediate effect. Residents in downtown Mekelle reported seeing rebel troops in the city for the first time since they were driven out by government forces in November, and several described scenes of jubilation in the streets. They followed recent reports of an escalation in fighting between government troops and the Tigray's former governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), outside Mekelle.

  • Ethiopia declares ceasefire in Tigray conflict

    The Ethiopian government declared a ceasefire in the conflict with its Tigray region on Monday.

  • Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral cease-fire in Tigray

    Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire Monday in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict as Tigray fighters occupied the regional capital and government soldiers retreated in a region where hundreds of thousands are suffering in the world’s worst famine crisis. The cease-fire could calm a war that has destabilized Africa's second most populous country and threatened to do the same in the wider Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia has been seen as a key security ally for the West. It comes as the country awaits the results of national elections that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promoted as the centerpiece of reforms that won him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Street celebrations as rebels seize capital

    Supporters celebrate in Mekelle as officials flee the city and the government calls for a ceasefire.

