Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Reuters

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he was alarmed by reports that rebellious Tigrayan forces had taken over two key Ethiopian towns of Dessie and Kombolcha. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Sunday its fighters were in control of Kombolcha and its airport. The capture of Kombolcha would be a strategic gain for the fighters against Ethiopia's military and their allies, who are trying to dislodge the Tigrayans from the Amhara region.