Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Argus Research
Annaly Capital Management is a leading diversified capital manager. It is a publicly traded REIT that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company has three different types of businesses: Agency, Middle Market Lending, and Residential Credit. The company's primary investment portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), managed on a leveraged basis. The company uses an actively managed portfolio and hedging strategies with the goal of preserving net asset value in different interest rate scenarios.