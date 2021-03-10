Ethiopia diplomat quits US post, cites atrocities in Tigray

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RODNEY MUHUMUZA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A senior Ethiopian diplomat quit his post in Washington Wednesday over concerns about reported atrocities in Tigray, where fighting persists as federal forces and their allies hunt down the fugitive leaders of the regional administration.

Berhane Kidanemariam, the deputy chief of mission at the Ethiopian embassy in Washington, in a strong statement issued on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a reckless leader who is dividing his country. Kidanemariam is believed to be the first Ethiopian diplomat to resign over concerns relating to the conflict in Tigray.

“With the emergence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, I, like many other Ethiopians, had big hopes for genuine reforms that could transform our political environment,” the statement said. “However, instead of fulfilling his initial promise, he has led Ethiopia down a dark path toward destruction and disintegration. Like so many others who thought the Prime Minister had the potential to lead Ethiopia to a bright future, I am filled with despair and anguish at the direction he is taking our country.”

It was not immediately possible to get comment from Ethiopian authorities.

The conduct of federal forces and their allies in the Tigray conflict — including fighters allegedly imported from neighboring Eritrea — has come under increasing scrutiny amid reports of massacres, rapes and other crimes.

After U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Abiy to end hostilities and spoke with him earlier this month, the prime minister’s office reversed its skeptical stance on a reported massacre in the holy city of Axum and said it was investigating “credible allegations” there and elsewhere in the region.

The U.S. also has said it wants the Eritreans and troops from the neighboring Amhara region to leave Tigray immediately. Human rights groups and others are calling for independent investigations, ideally led by the United Nations.

The resignation of a senior diplomat will pile pressure on Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to make peace with Eritrea after decades of hostilities.

Kidanemariam, who is from Tigray, said in his statement that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans have been harassed, assaulted, and arrested in what he called “a witch-hunt that is taking place against Tigrayans in Ethiopia and in the diaspora.”

He added that Abiy “has deliberately exacerbated hatred between different groups" by deploying outside troops in Tigray.

Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian and allied forces against residents of Tigray have been detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s federal government and regional officials in Tigray both maintain that each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.

The conflict began in November when Abiy sent government troops to Tigray after an attack there on federal military facilities. No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed.

Humanitarian officials have warned that a growing number of people might be starving to death in Tigray. The fighting, which is ongoing in parts of Tigray, erupted on the brink of harvest in the largely agricultural region and sent an untold number of people fleeing their homes. Witnesses have described widespread looting by Eritrean soldiers as well as the burning of crops.

Kidanemariam suggested in his statement that there was no doubt atrocities have been committed in Tigray.

“While all of this is happening," his statement said, “the Ethiopian government is intensifying its campaign of lies and deceit by denying the presence of foreign powers, denying atrocities being committed against the people of Tigray, denying all the crimes it is responsible for while the whole world bears witness.”

Recommended Stories

  • Black Brits say racism is a fact of daily life. Meghan and Harry were just 'laying it bare.'

    "It's just a constant reminder of how we're seen and how little Black and brown people are respected," Anna Miles, a biracial writer from Manchester, said.

  • What's inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress

    The House approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Wednesday, sending it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The milestone political victory would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week.

  • Piers Morgan Storms Off UK Morning Show After Co-Host Calls His Meghan Markle Remarks ‘Diabolical’

    Piers Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday after a co-host called his commentary from the previous day on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “diabolical.” “OK, I’m done with this,” Morgan told co-presenter, Alex Beresford, as he exited. “Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me, mate, but not on my own show.” The walk-off came after Beresford, who is mixed race, objected to Morgan’s “diabolical” dismissal of Markle following her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan called the interview “race-baiting” and said he didn’t believe any of what Markle revealed about her time in the royal family, including that she was mistreated and became suicidal. On Monday’s “GMB,” he also accused Harry of “spray-gunning” his family on international television while his grandfather is hospitalized. Also Read: Meghan Markle's Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says That, Morgan said, is “disloyal.” “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” said Beresford. “You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times — and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.” Morgan released a slew of tweets Monday morning, one day after Winfrey’s blockbuster sit-down with the duke and duchess. Morgan’s tweets were mostly condemning Markle’s claims about her treatment by the royal family, referring to her as the “Pinocchio Princess.” He began by calling the interview “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.” Morgan followed up a column in the Daily Mail where he called the interview a “disgraceful diatribe of race-baiting propaganda.” Read original story Piers Morgan Storms Off UK Morning Show After Co-Host Calls His Meghan Markle Remarks ‘Diabolical’ At TheWrap

  • Analysis: Despite Republican opposition, red states fare well in Biden's COVID-19 bill

    President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill was crafted without Republican input and passed Congress without a single Republican vote. States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees. That would be enough to offset the smaller share of state and local aid Trump-backing states are due to receive compared to states that backed Biden, which is calculated on a different basis.

  • Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq's south

    The father of a missing Iraqi anti-government activist who waged a public campaign trying to bring to account a militia suspected of abducting him was shot and killed on Wednesday, a human rights monitor and security officials said. Jasb Hattab Aboud died of a gunshot wound to the head at 6 p.m. in the southern city of Amara, said Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman for the semi-official Independent Human Rights Commission, and a security official. The security official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing

    A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in 2016, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov’s slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing.

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ & ‘Bling Empire’ Renewed At Netflix, Plus New Reality Shows From Adam DiVello & Jeff Jenkins

    Netflix is doubling down on docusoaps. The streamer has renewed Selling Sunset and Bling Empire and ordered two new reality shows from their exec producers. Selling Sunset, one of the streamer’s first forays into the genre, has received a two season renewal, taking it through season five. The series, set in the world of high-end […]

  • Russia ramps up facial recognition systems

    From cameras criss-crossing the city to payment systems popping up at metro gates and supermarket checkouts, facial recognition is rapidly taking root in Moscow.

  • Netanyahu to visit UAE Thursday, may meet Saudi crown prince: Israel's Kan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and may meet the Saudi crown prince there in an opportunity to showcase new Gulf ties before a closely contested election in Israel, its public broadcaster Kan said. The report was not immediately confirmed by Netanyahu's office or by the UAE. Kan said Netanyahu would hold talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman might join them.

  • Saints restructure Malcolm Jenkins, Andrus Peat contracts

    The Saints continue to open up 2021 cap space by reworking deals with veteran players that will push portions of their cap hits down the road. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Malcolm Jenkins and left guard Andrus Peat both restructured their contracts with the team. The Jenkins move opened up $3.4 million [more]

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • Queen responds to Meghan and Harry's tell-all

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday issued a short response to the explosive interview her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey in which they accused a royal family member of racism. In the statement, the Queen said (quote), “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”[REPORTER, OFF CAMERA]: “Sir, can I ask, what did you think of the interview?” Her response came just hours after Harry’s father, Prince Charles, declined to comment on the interview during a visit to a London health clinic. Meghan and Harry’s tell-all with Oprah - watched by over 12 million viewers in Britain and more than 17 million in the U.S. - has triggered the biggest crisis for the royal family since the death of Harry's mother Diana nearly 25 years ago. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even did his best to tip-toe around the subject when asked to weigh in Monday: “I’ve spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don’t intend to depart from that today.” The brouhaha also appears to have cost at least one prominent British anchor his job, as ITV morning show host Piers Morgan quit Tuesday after Britain's media regulator launched a probe into comments he made Monday in which he cast doubt on Meghan’s claim that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said Archie, who turns two in May, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about (quote), “how dark his skin might be when he's born." She declined to say who had voiced such concerns, as did Harry. Winfrey later told CBS that Harry had said it was not the 94-year-old queen nor her 99-year-old husband Philip, who has been in the hospital for three weeks while the crisis unfolds.Meanwhile, a new photo of Harry and Meghan embracing Archie, his face hidden from view, was released Monday. The couple are expecting a second child, a girl, this summer.

  • Exclusive: Feinberg to oversee $500 million Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

    Prominent attorneys Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros will be named to oversee a $500 million victim compensation fund for the relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, a spokeswoman for Feinberg confirmed on Wednesday. As part of a settlement with the Justice Department, Boeing Co in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate the heirs, relatives and beneficiaries of the passengers who died in Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2018 and 2019. Boeing and the Justice Department declined to comment.

  • Nancy Pelosi hails 'historic' Covid relief bill as House prepares to vote

    Lawmakers poised to approve $1.9tn measure on Wednesday, sending it to Biden for his signature Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press about the Covid relief package. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has hailed the massive $1.9tn Covid relief bill as “historic” and “transformative” as the House stood poised to give the legislation final approval with a vote on Wednesday morning. Joe Biden, who will mark a year since the pandemic brought shutdowns across the nation with a primetime speech on Thursday, has said he will sign the bill as soon as it lands on his desk. The House vote on the bill, which includes checks for most American households, comes after the Senate passed a modestly reworked version of the package on Saturday and will clinch Biden’s most significant early legislative achievement. “It’s a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation, which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” Pelosi said during a press conference with senior Democrats on Tuesday afternoon, who took turns extolling what they said was the historic nature of the legislation and its impact on reducing poverty in America. “I’m so excited, I just can’t hide it,” she added. Several Democratic leaders compared it to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, saying the plan would not only “crush” the virus and the economic fallout but would look forward to tackle longstanding racial and gender inequalities in the economy. Smiling under her mask, Pelosi expressed full confidence that Democrats had the votes to pass the bill.Asked about possible defections from progressive members disappointed that the Senate had narrowed a version of the bill, initially proposed by Biden and passed by the House, Pelosi shook her head and said “no” repeatedly. The bill would head to Biden’s desk after the vote on Wednesday, she said. Besides the fresh round of stimulus checks, the bill also extends emergency jobless benefits to early September, instead of 14 March. It spends huge amounts on Covid-19 vaccines, testing and treatments, while also aiding state and local governments and schools, assisting small businesses and providing major expansions of tax breaks and programs for lower- and middle-income families. Progressives suffered setbacks, especially the Senate’s removal of a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 hourly by 2025. But the measure carries so many Democratic priorities that final passage was not in doubt, despite the party’s narrow 10-vote House majority. Meanwhile a hefty majority of Americans – 70% – say they are in favor of the coronavirus relief package. Only a third of Americans said the legislation is too costly, according to a poll from Pew research. Biden has said he will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon, a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the treasury department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said at a Tuesday briefing. Psaki said the goal was to get the payments out quickly instead of branding them as coming from Biden. “This is not about him, this is about the American people getting relief,” Psaki said.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Family Photo After Revealing They're Expecting a Baby Girl

    Photographer Misan Harriman welcomed Prince Harry into the #GirlDad club

  • Chickens, upspeak and ‘repeading’ – the Californication of Prince Harry

    Well, well, well, whaddya know. Amid all the many, many thousands of words published over the last few days about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, we seem to have ignored what is inarguably – I said no arguments – the key news line: Prince Harry’s accent has upped sticks and headed west faster than Piers Morgan called out by his own weatherman. After a solid hour of the Duchess of Sussex and Oprah thrashing out various sincere, heartfelt and troubling matters, in came H, Hazza, Huzzah, who instantly sounded as if he hadn’t only exchanged life as a working royal for life as an amateur chicken innkeeper/podcaster/content producer/monarchy slayer, but swapped his Etonian ‘T’s for distinctly Californian ‘D’s while he’s at it. “Securidy” came up a lot. So did “Spodify”, and “repeading”. The of inflection of sentences rose to a sunny, like, crescendo? Does that make sense? Are you reading me? And so we were pressed to ask, is the Californication of Prince Harry moving up a notch?

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Global stocks rally as yields step back

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive