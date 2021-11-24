Ethiopia government holds recruitment drive as rebels near capital and allegedly take prisoners
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's arrival on the front line where government forces are battling insurgents from the northernmost Tigray region is boosting recruitment for the beleaguered armed forces. As rebels claim they are advancing towards the capital Addis Ababa, a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) posts a video on Twitter allegedly showing masses of government soldiers taken captive. AFP could not independently confirm the accuracy of these images or the claims.