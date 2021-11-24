Ethiopia government holds recruitment drive as rebels near capital and allegedly take prisoners

Reuters

The U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that "nascent progress" toward getting all parties to Ethiopia's conflict into negotiations on a ceasefire risks being outpaced by an "alarming" increase in military operations. Envoy Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters in Washington after returning on Monday from Ethiopia, where he met Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and discussed a potential diplomatic solution to the year-old conflict, which has killed thousands and displaced millions in Africa's second most populous nation. Both Abiy and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray, seem to believe they are on the cusp of military victory, Feltman said.