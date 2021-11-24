Ethiopia government holds recruitment drive as rebels near capital and allegedly take prisoners

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's arrival on the front line where government forces are battling insurgents from the northernmost Tigray region is boosting recruitment for the beleaguered armed forces. As rebels claim they are advancing towards the capital Addis Ababa, a spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) posts a video on Twitter allegedly showing masses of government soldiers taken captive. AFP could not independently confirm the accuracy of these images or the claims.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US reports Ethiopia 'progress,' threatened by military 'escalation'

    The US envoy on Ethiopia Tuesday reported "progress" towards a diplomatic settlement between the government and Tigrayan rebels, but warned it risked being eclipsed by "alarming developments" on the ground.

  • US sees 'nascent progress' in push for negotiations in Ethiopia

    The United States envoy to the Horn of Africa said he has seen "nascent progress" in negotiations with Ethiopia amid international efforts to end the civil war in the country. "I returned from Ethiopia yesterday, and this was my second trip there in just a couple of weeks," U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman told reporters on Tuesday. "And there is some nascent progress in trying to get the parties to move from a military...

  • 'New waves' of displacement reported in western Tigray: UN

    The United Nations on Wednesday expressed worry over reports of large-scale displacement from western Tigray, part of the war-hit Ethiopian region where the US has previously warned of ethnic cleansing.

  • US warns citizens to leave Ethiopia

    The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia has warned American citizens to leave the country as the conflict between the government and the Tigray region fighters continues to deteriorate. "The security situation in Ethiopia continues to deteriorate. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S citizens in Ethiopia to depart now using commercially available options," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. "Although the Embassy continues to process emergency passports...

  • Military moves in Ethiopia risk undermining progress toward peace talks -U.S. envoy

    The U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that "nascent progress" toward getting all parties to Ethiopia's conflict into negotiations on a ceasefire risks being outpaced by an "alarming" increase in military operations. Envoy Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters in Washington after returning on Monday from Ethiopia, where he met Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and discussed a potential diplomatic solution to the year-old conflict, which has killed thousands and displaced millions in Africa's second most populous nation. Both Abiy and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray, seem to believe they are on the cusp of military victory, Feltman said.

  • Kenyan, South African presidents urge cease-fire in Ethiopia

    Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have called for increased cooperation to bring peace to conflict-ridden regions in Africa, at the start of the Kenyan leader's two-day state visit to South Africa. Meeting in Pretoria Tuesday, the two leaders discussed the “grave situation in Ethiopia” and agreed that there is an urgent need for all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite and negotiated cease-fire, Ramaphosa said. The two leaders discussed the problem of Islamic extremist violence in South Africa's neighbor, Mozambique, and in other countries across Africa.

  • Japan, Vietnam express serious concern about South China Sea

    The leaders of Japan and Vietnam expressed serious concern on Wednesday about the situation in the South China Sea and any unilateral actions aimed at altering the status quo, and agreed to work together to sustain free and open sea lanes as tensions escalate in the region amid China's rise. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is the first foreign leader to visit Japan for talks with new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October. Kishida told Chinh in his opening remarks that “Vietnam is an important partner who holds a key to achieving ‘a free and open Indo-Pacific,’" a vision aimed at countering China's increasingly assertive territorial claims in the disputed region.

  • Native Americans die younger, CDC study shows. They say it's proof of 'ongoing systemic harm.'

    A recent CDC study paints a grim picture that's no surprise to Native Americans, who have seen too many lives cut short throughout their communities.

  • United Nations calls for immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an end to fighting in Ethiopia while in Colombia's capital Bogota on Wednesday, urging Ethiopian leaders to follow the Andean country's example of peace. Guterres, who was visiting Colombia to mark the five-year anniversary of the peace deal between the government and the demobilized leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, called for an immediate end to hostilities. "The peace process in Colombia today inspires me to make an urgent call to the protagonists of the conflict in Ethiopia for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire," Guterres said during a joint address with Colombia's President Ivan Duque.

  • As Germany legalizes cannabis, beware of 'premature' sales projections

    German lawmakers say the country will "introduce the controlled distribution of cannabis to adults for pleasure purposes."

  • Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa may fall soon to rebels, but there will be no Afghanistan-style airlift, the US warns

    The State Department urged US citizens to leave immediately, adding that there are still commercial flights available from the country's capital.

  • Israeli diplomat: New regional alliances "keep the Iranians up at night"

    MANAMA, Bahrain — The diplomat who transitioned Israel's secret relationship with Bahrain into a public one tells Axios that Israel's burgeoning partnerships in the region "keep the Iranians up at night."What he's saying: "The Iranians opened a front against us in Syria and Lebanon, but now when they look across the Gulf, they see us there with our allies very close to them," says Itay Tagner, the outgoing head of mission at the new Israeli Embassy in Bahrain, who previously led the secret Israe

  • Afghanistan-scarred Biden admin taking no chances in Ethiopia

    The Biden administration is sounding the alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, where the government in Addis Ababa has called on civilians to arm themselves against rebels marching on the capital.Why it matters: The collapse of Ethiopia — a major African country with a population of 115 million — could cause a massive humanitarian crisis and destabilize the entire region.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • Turkey, UAE sign investment accords worth billions of dollars

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed accords for billions of dollars of investments on Wednesday, including in technology and energy, after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Sheikh Mohammed's visit to Ankara, the first in years, comes as the two countries work to mend frayed ties and amid a currency crisis in Turkey. The memorandums of understanding were signed between the Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADQ), Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF), and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office, as well as with some Turkish companies.

  • U.S. won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to nuclear weapon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not stand idly by if Iran gets too close to a nuclear weapon, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in interview excerpts released on Wednesday ahead of next week's resumption of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. "If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly by," he told National Public Radio in an interview, according to excerpts released by the U.S. broadcaster.

  • Israeli airstrike on central Syria leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

    Syria’s military said Israeli warplanes attacked army positions in the country’s central region early Wednesday, leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded — six of them soldiers. State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the warplanes fired missiles while flying over the airspace of neighboring Lebanon. The official said that Syria’s air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that in addition to the casualties there was also some material damage.

  • Dollar Tree to raise prices to $1.25

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down Dollar Tree earnings and how even the dollar store company will have to raise prices due to inflation.

  • Consider this proposal for how Biden should deal with the China-Taiwan conflict | Opinion

    As tensions continue to rise between Taiwan, China and the U.S., Biden needs to focus on a peaceful compromise before it backfires onto Americans.

  • Her baby brother was diagnosed with diabetes. She came up with a plan to help him, others.

    When 12-year-old Aiden Ramsankar was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2019, his family was shocked. His sister, Ava, however, saw an opportunity.

  • Justin wants to 'talk privately' with Britney after public apology

    Since issuing a public apology earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly wants to meet with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears for a private chat.