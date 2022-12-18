Ethiopia’s PM sees OLA rebellion grow in his own backyard

Ameyu Etana - BBC Afaan Oromoo, Nairobi
·9 min read

In the latest sign of the deep crisis that has engulfed Ethiopia, conflict in the vast Oromia region - the heartland of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed - is escalating as political and ethnic tensions explode.

It has seen Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels raid towns that were once out of their reach, and hold "graduation ceremonies" to boast of new recruits, while the government has responded with troop reinforcements and drone strikes as it rules out talks to end the crisis.

Adding to the dangerous cocktail, much-feared militias from the rival Amhara ethnic group are widely believed to have crossed into Oromia to fight the rebels. The OLA are increasingly projecting themselves as the champions of Oromo nationalism, gaining publicity in opposition-linked media outlets that, just a few years ago, treated them as marginal players in Ethiopian politics.

The government-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (HRC) says that "hundreds" of people have been killed in a "gruesome manner" in the past five months in Oromia, while a UN agency says almost a million people have been forced from their homes.

All sides in the conflict deny accusations they have committed human rights abuses.

A clear demonstration of the growing strength of the OLA came in November, when its fighters stormed Nekemte, a strategically important town with roads leading to Mr Abiy's home village, the capital, Addis Ababa, and a newly built mega dam that is vital to Ethiopia's electricity needs.

The government did not comment on the Nekemte attack, just as it does not on most other attacks, while the OLA said it had freed "political prisoners" from the town's jail.

Residents told the BBC that gun-battles between government troops and the rebels had claimed the lives of civilians, though they could not give an exact number as casualty figures are not collated.

One resident said he had lost two of his children in the Sunday morning attack - a 27-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, who was a top performer in school.

"We were awake to go to church but we didn't go because there was shooting outside. Both were killed while they were in a room," he said, blaming government forces for shooting into their home.

'No body parts found'

Residents in other towns gave similar - and more tragic - accounts of the violence.

Likitu Merdasa holds a portrait of her son Desta Garuma, a 27-year-old rickshaw driver, allegedly killed by security forces, while at her home in Nekemte, West Oromia, on February 26, 2020
This woman says her rickshaw driver son was a casualty of Oromia's long conflict - allegedly killed by security forces in Nekemte

In Goro, a mere 100km (62 miles) from Addis Ababa, rebels overran government troops and then forced young boys, hiding in their homes, to come out and help carry their wounded away, locals told the BBC.

As the boys were doing that, they were hit by a drone strike, which killed them and some of the rebels.

Speaking in a desperate and emotional voice as he recalled the horror, one resident said that three of his brothers - all still in school - perished.

"I didn't bury my brothers. We didn't even find parts of their body," he said.

The drone strikes have raised fears that to halt the advances of the OLA, the military is using a strategy similar to that it employed in Tigray, a region where a two-year conflict has subsided after the African Union (AU) brokered a truce between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"In the Tigray war, though they have hit civilian targets, drones were often used against heavy weapons and military vehicles. But in Oromia, strikes have been aimed at OLA graduation ceremonies and civilians after rebels captured towns, possibly to punish people for showing support to the rebels," said William Davison, an Ethiopia analyst with the International Crisis Group think-tank.

At least a dozen air strikes are reported to have taken place since October, with the most devastating one taking place in Bila, a town 460km west of Addis Ababa.

A medical source there told the BBC that more than 80 people died in the strike that hit the centre of the town on market day, the busiest day of the week. A priest said he had buried 11 people, including his nephew.

The military has also been accused of shooting dead people merely on the suspicion that they support the OLA. They have also been accused of detaining people for lengthy periods without trial, including the relatives of youths who have joined the OLA.

Kidnapping for ransom

UK-based Ethiopia analyst Mebratu Kelecha warned that the atrocities could backfire on the government in the battle for the hearts and minds of Oromos - the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia which propelled Mr Abiy to power in 2018.

Women in traditional clothing march during the celebration of Irreechaa, the Oromo people thanksgiving holiday, on the shore of a lake near the city of Bishoftu, Ethiopia - October 2021
Oromos, who form Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, are fiercely proud of their culture

"Not only can the OLA use this as a propaganda tactic to recruit militants, but it can also use it to gain support from the local population and expand their poor supplies [of basic necessities]," Mr Mebratu said.

Focusing mainly on guerrilla warfare from its forest hideouts in western Oromia, the OLA's rebellion reflects the deep fissures in Ethiopian society - the second-largest country in Africa with a population of more than 100 million that is split into myriad ethnic groups that are constantly competing for land and power.

Each of them are fiercely proud of their identities, and hold on to their culture and language, though the language of the Amharas - the historic rulers of Ethiopia - is the working language of Ethiopia.

Mr Abiy has attempted to forge a national identity and to get political parties to abandon their ethnic allegiances, but his efforts have been fiercely resisted, not least by the OLA, which advocates "self-determination" for Oromia.

Though it has never clearly spelled out what this means, its critics fear that it wants to break up Ethiopia by getting Oromia to secede.

With unemployment stubbornly high, opposition parties suppressed and Mr Abiy's failure to address demands such as declaring Afaan Oromoo a working language alongside Amharic, there is growing sympathy, if not support, for the OLA, especially among young people, though Mr Davison cautioned against over-estimating its strength.

"In the past few years, it has managed to expand its area of activities and number of fighters amidst the government's repression of legal Oromo opposition parties," he said. "Yet the movement has not got in a position to be a threat to the authority of the regional government, let alone the federal government."

The number of OLA fighters is unclear, but it is unlikely to be huge as it wages what Mr Mebratu describes as "fast-paced, small-scale operations to undermine state power through prolonged, low-intensity confrontation".

To finance its operations, it has also been accused of emptying banks of cash and kidnapping for ransom.

In one of the most high-profile cases, the rebels abducted more than a dozen employees of the Dangote Cement factory - owned by Nigerian billionaire and richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote - on 30 November in Ada'a Berga district, less than 90km from the capital.

About 17 of them were released after each of them paid between $5,000 and $9,000, sources told the BBC, though the company has not commented.

Militia warfare

To compound the crisis, the rebels have also been accused of killing hundreds of civilians - many of them farmers - from the Amhara ethnic group, which fears that the OLA wants to drive them out of Oromia, with thousands now living in camps in Amhara.

An Amhara woman cries at a camp as she recounts experiences of being driven from her home in Oromia - 4 April 2022
Many Amhara communities in Oromia say they have been targeted with thousands forced to live in camps in Amhara

While Amhara militias - referred to as Fano - are said to have entered Oromia to defend their ethnic group. They too have been accused of committing atrocities - including raiding around five towns in various districts in western Oromia.

An Oromo government official said that in the Kiramu district alone, the militias had killed 244 Oromo civilians, burnt 568 homes and stolen 25,000 cattle.

A leading academic, Hasan Yusuf, said that he had lost eight members of his family in Angar Gute town in November, with other reports suggesting that judges and civil servants have also been killed by the militias.

In late August in Amuru district, 60 civilians were killed by armed men, including some who had come from Amhara, the HRC said at the time, though it did not mention the Fano.

The attacks have forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Many local Oromos believe the Fano militias are on a land expansion campaign aimed at redrawing the internal boundaries of Ethiopia.

They worry that a situation similar to Tigray could develop, where the militias joined the fight against Tigrayan forces at the start of the conflict there in November 2020 and helped the Amhara regional government seize agriculturally rich western Tigray.

But Amharas deny that the Fano have crossed into Oromia, saying their militias were trained by the Oromia government to defend their communities after four years of attacks by the OLA.

Many Amharas, as well as Oromos who support Mr Abiy, are deeply suspicious of the OLA and TPLF, pointing out that the two joined forces and advanced towards Addis Ababa last year in a failed bid to seize power.

The Tigrayan fighters then retreated to their heartland, where they engaged in fierce battles with federal troops until the two sides agreed to a truce following intense diplomatic pressure to end a war that has been far more devastating than the conflict in Oromia.

As for the OLA, it appears to have escalated its hit-and-run operations while also declaring that it was willing to enter into talks with Mr Abiy's government.

The government has rejected its overtures, describing it as a "terrorist" movement with "no clear chain of command and political agenda".

But in a sign of growing pressure for it to change its stance, dozens of Oromo lawmakers from Mr Abiy's ruling party have taken the unprecedented step of calling for talks.

One of them, Buzayehu Degefa, told the BBC that the peace initiative in Tigray needed to be "replicated in Oromia", while Oromo activists have also appealed to the international community to step in to help end what they call Ethiopia's "forgotten war".

It is a far cry from the days when Mr Abiy's premiership was widely welcomed as Ethiopians hoped that it would lead to peace and democracy after decades of state repression.

Instead, it unleashed tensions that the prime minister has battled to contain, as political and ethnic groups settle old scores and advocate vastly different views on what a future Ethiopia should like.

The analyst Mr Mebratu warns of devastating consequence if a national forum, attended by all parties and groups, is not convened: "In the long run, if a peaceful resolution is not found to the conflicts, heavy civilian causalities will increase."

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Guest column: Mobile home park owners making housing unaffordable

    Mobile home park resident: What Iowa mobile home park residents need is for legislators to create protective laws like some other states already have.

  • GOP lawmakers want answers from Uber about drivers allegedly transporting drugs

    House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to Uber asking the tech company to explain what steps it is taking in response to drivers' complaints that they’re

  • Ethiopian strength, skill, music take center stage in kid-friendly 'Tulu'

    "Circus Abyssinia: Tulu," now playing at the New Victory Theater in New York City, honors an Olympic gold-medal winner from Ethiopia.

  • USA TODAY's annual look at the memorable figures we lost this year

    USA TODAY's annual look at celebrity deaths and passages of newsmakers, athletes, thinkers and others who helped define their times.

  • Record-setting booster helps launch 54 more Starlink internet satellites

    SpaceX pushed reusability to new heights while launching another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

  • Inflation will ‘start sharing the spotlight with the labor market’: Strategist

    Charles Schwab Senior Investment Research Manager Kevin Gordon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, the state of the labor market, shifting investor focus, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the economy.

  • Novavax updates plans for stock and debt offerings as its share price continues sinking

    Novavax Inc.’s stock continued plunging Friday after the vaccine maker said it will seek to raise a total $215 million from separate stock and debt offerings — $35 million less than plans announced earlier this week. The Gaithersburg biotech’s share price, which ascended as high as $331.68 during the Covid-19 pandemic and reached a 52-week high of $236.50, sank Friday morning as low as $9.36 — a price the company hasn’t seen since early 2020, before it entered the coronavirus vaccine race in earnest. At its peak, Novavax’s market cap cracked $19 billion; Friday, it sat at about $812 million.

  • 49ers surging into playoffs behind rookie QB Brock Purdy

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The switch to a third-string rookie quarterback has done nothing to slow down the surging San Francisco 49ers. Instead, with Brock Purdy running a talented offense combined with the NFL's stingiest defense, the Niners are enjoying their most dominant stretch ever under coach Kyle Shanahan. A banged-up Purdy threw two more TD passes and the defense did much of the rest of the work Thursday night when the 49ers clinched their second division title in the last 10 seasons by beating rival Seattle 21-13 on Thursday night.

  • Croatia vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup third-place play-off result and final score after Mislav Orsic stunner

    The Atlas Lions look to complete a historic World Cup in the third-place play-off

  • Putin and Lukashenko to meet with participation of their countries' Defence Ministers

    Defence Minister of Belarus Viktor Khrenin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu will take part in the talks between self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 19 December.

  • China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves

    A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing — largely as a result of the perceived threat from China. The destroyers Lhasa and Kaifeng, and a replenishment ship, sailed through the Osumi Strait in southern Japan, while a Dongdiao-class surveillance ship with the hull number 796 sailed through the Miyako Strait south of Okinawa, all arriving in the Western Pacific by Thursday. Japan’s Defense Ministry said the craft were closely shadowed by Japanese ships and planes throughout.

  • Ex-corrections officer convicted of having sex with inmates seeks new trial. Here's why.

    Ex-corrections officer convicted of having sex with inmates seeks new trial based on 'misleading' report

  • Biden exaggerates his visits to Iraq and Afghanistan at veterans town hall in Delaware

    President Biden on Friday made another false claim about the number of times he's visited Iraq and Afghanistan at a town hall with veterans in Delaware.

  • Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke Wins Miss America 2023

    A nuclear engineering student from the University of Wisconsin, Grace Stanke played the violin and impressed the panel of judges with comments about nuclear energy to earn the crown

  • RHOSLC 's Jen Shah Asks Judge For Reduced Sentence Following Guilty Plea in Telemarketing Scheme

    "The terrible business decisions I made and professional relationships I developed stemmed from some personal painful experiences that I was going through in my life," Shah wrote to the judge, according to CNN

  • LGBT group warns 'dragphobia' is on the rise, conservatives blast post on Twitter

    GLAAD, a prominent LGBT group, drew controversy on Twitter among conservatives this week when it posted that "dragphobia" is "on the rise" in the U.S.

  • ‘Let’s not be too serious’: Annika Sorenstam set to partner with her golf-addicted son Will at the PNC, where the emphasis is on fun

    Will wants to play college golf at Stanford, just like his texting buddy Maverick McNealy.

  • Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ mother shares major fear as Moscow police review 22,000 cars

    Follow the latest updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students

  • Musk restores journalists’ Twitter accounts amid backlash

    STORY: Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day… after stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations, with some saying Twitter was jeopardizing press freedom. The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information. In a tweet on Saturday, Musk - referring to a poll that showed a majority of respondents wanted the journalists’ accounts restored immediately – said "The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, have been reinstated. Aaron Rupar - an independent journalist covering U.S. media and politics, and publisher of the newsletter, 'Public Notice' - on Wednesday published a newsletter critical of Musk: "I published a newsletter taking a close look at kind of his brand of populism..."By Thursday, Rupar's popular Twitter account had been suspended. "It seemed like beyond being critics of Elon, the one thing that all of us had in common was that we had linked to the Facebook page tracking his private jets." Come Saturday, Rupar was back on the platform… tweeting: "I want to thank everyone for all the support and kind words over the past day and some change. I was pretty bummed about getting suspended initially but quickly realized it’d be fine because I’m blessed to have an amazing online community..."The episode, which one well known security researcher labeled the "Thursday Night Massacre," is being regarded by critics as fresh evidence of Musk, who considers himself a "free speech absolutist," eliminating speech and users he personally dislikes.

  • EU Risks Losing Another Eastern Member to Populist Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union faces a potential blow to its fragile unity after Slovakia’s government collapsed, plunging the nation into political turmoil and raising the prospect of a snap vote. Most Read from BloombergOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft CaseVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It’s Paying the PriceUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesHarry and