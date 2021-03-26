Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed responds to questions from members of parliament at the prime minister's office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia's leader said in an address before lawmakers Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that atrocities have occurred in Tigray, the country's northern region where fighting persists as government troops hunt down its fugitive leaders. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Ethiopia's prime minister said Friday that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians.

The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray.

Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea said that Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”

Abiy only in the past week has acknowledged the presence of soldiers from Eritrea, long an enemy of the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government.

The new statement doesn’t say how many Eritrean soldiers have been in Ethiopia, though witnesses have estimated well in the thousands.

There was no immediate comment from Eritrea, one of the world’s most secretive countries.

Abiy shocked the region in 2018 by making peace with Eritrea after a long border war in the Tigray region, an achievement for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But since the current Tigray conflict began in November, Abiy has been accused of teaming up with Eritrea to pursue the now-fugitive Tigray leaders.

Abiy’s statement accuses the former Tigray leaders of starting the conflict by attacking Ethiopian forces, then drawing Eritrea into the fighting by firing rockets into Eritrea’s capital. But witnesses have alleged the involvement of Eritrean soldiers from the start of the fighting.

The U.S. weeks ago demanded that Eritrean soldiers leave Tigray immediately, and pressure increased in recent days with the Biden administration dispatching Sen. Chris Coons to Ethiopia nearly a week ago for hours of talks with Abiy.

No one knows how many thousands of people, especially civilians, have been killed in the Tigray fighting. The region of some 6 million people has been largely cut off from the world, and despite some progress in aid delivery, humanitarian workers have warned that food and other supplies coming in are far from enough amid fears of starvation.

And only in recent days has the United Nations human rights office said it’s been allowed into the Tigray region in a limited capacity to support investigations into alleged atrocities including mass rapes by Eritrean soldiers and others.

A spokeswoman for Abiy’s office did not immediately respond to questions about Friday’s statement, including why the Eritreans had not withdrawn after earlier requests.

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their common border, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Friday, days after acknowledging that Eritrean forces had entered Ethiopia's Tigray region during an almost five-month war. "Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement on Twitter the day after arriving in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, to meet President Isaias Afwerki.

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected U.S. calls for a unilateral ceasefire in the northern Tigray region and dismissed allegations of ethnic cleansing, according to a senior U.S. lawmaker sent to Addis Ababa by President Joe Biden. But Democratic Senator Chris Coons, recounting his talks with Abiy last weekend in the Ethiopian capital, also praised the prime minister for publicly acknowledging for the first time that troops from neighboring Eritrea entered Tigray during the five-month-old conflict, after months of denials. Abiy also pledged this week following Coons' visit that any soldiers who carry out human rights violations will be punished.

    Calls for Ethiopia to end a months-long, deadly conflict in the northern Tigray region are intensifying after reports of widespread atrocities. Thousands of people have died and millions were displaced by the fighting. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBSN AM" with more.

  • Aid group says staff saw Ethiopian soldiers kill civilians in Tigray

    Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) staff travelling in Ethiopia's Tigray region saw Ethiopian soldiers shoot dead four civilians, the medical aid agency said on Thursday. The incident happened on the road between the regional capital Mekelle and the town of Adigrat on Tuesday and followed an apparent attack on an Ethiopian military convoy, MSF said. Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the government’s emergency task force on Tigray, Billene Seyoum, spokeswoman for the prime minister, and Mulu Nega, head of Tigray's interim administration, did not respond to requests for comment on the MSF statement.

