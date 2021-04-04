Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray

  • The Wider Image: 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia's Tigray
  • The Wider Image: 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia's Tigray
1 / 2

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray

The Wider Image: 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia's Tigray
·1 min read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from Ethiopia's Tigray region in the north, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said.

The United States, Germany, France and other G7 countries called on Friday for a swift, unconditional and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean soldiers, followed by a political process that is acceptable to all Ethiopians.

In a rejoinder issued late on Saturday through the Foreign Ministry, Ethiopia said that the G7 foreign ministers' statement had not acknowledged key steps being taken to address the needs of the region.

"The Eritrean troops who had crossed the border when provoked by the TPLF have now started to evacuate and the Ethiopian National Defense Force has taken over guarding the national border," it said in a statement.

Fighting erupted in Tigray in early November after forces loyal to the then-governing party there - the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - attacked army bases across the region. In late November, federal troops ousted the TPLF from the capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian government declared victory.

Thousands of people died in the conflict, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region. The government says most fighting has ceased but there are still isolated incidents of shooting.

Full access to the region has now been granted to humanitarian organisations, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that a joint investigation with external experts into alleged human rights violations will start soon.

"Whilst the government... honesty appreciates the concerns being expressed, it has already been too apparent that the supply of food and medicinal aid must be the crux of expressions of concerns," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • Jordan's former Crown Prince under house arrest

    Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein said in a video recording on Saturday he was under house arrest.The country's military had told him to halt actions used to target the country's "stability and security". People familiar with the matter said this could be related to a plot to 'destabilise the country'.Hamza said in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, that he was not part of any foreign conspiracy and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.In state media, the military warned Prince Hamza was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.Earlier army chief Yusef Huneity denied reports that Hamza had been arrested.The authorities have become increasingly concerned with his efforts to build ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.King Abdullah dismissed Prince Hamza as heir to the throne in 2004 in a move that consolidated his power.Prince Hamza is not seen as a major threat to Jordan's monarchy and has been marginalised for years, but this move against him represents the first such incident involving a close member of the royal family since King Abdullah came to the throne.Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

  • S.Korea minister expects China to play role in N.Korea peacemaking

    "South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Man stabbed to death while attending vigil for a knife crime victim

    Reece Young, 23, died after the triple stabbing in Croydon, in south London.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Teens said beauty YouTuber James Charles sent them sexual messages. Here's how the explosive sexting scandal unfolded.

    Some of James Charles' early accusers were met with skepticism online, but they're being re-examined after Charles apologized.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

    The move comes days after Gov. DeSantis said he would oppose vaccine passports in his state.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Mike Huckabee says he's going to identify as 'Chinese' in a tweet as anti-Asian hate crimes rise

    "I've decided to "identify" as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my "values" and I'll probably get shoes from Nike ..." Huckabee said.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.

  • Why anti-inflammatory diets are great for overall health and a 7-day meal plan to get started

    Anti-inflammatory foods include whole grains, leafy greens, and fatty fish. Here's a 7-day meal plan packed full of meal ideas you can try at home.

  • Argentine leader's test shows COVID; awaits confirmation

    Argentine President Alberto Fernández says he had an initial positive test for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated in January. Fernández sent a tweet early Saturday saying he took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever of 37.3 Celsius (99.1 Fahrenheit). The president, who turned 62 on Friday, received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine on Jan. 21 and a second dose a few days later.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • A man used a street signpost to trash an Asian American owned convenience store in North Carolina

    Mark Sung, whose parents own the shop, said a friend of the suspect returned after the man was arrested and cat-called Sung's mom.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.