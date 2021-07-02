Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Famine hits 400,000, UN warns

·3 min read
A woman carries an infant as she queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, in Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia
Fighting between the Ethiopian government and forces in its northern Tigray region has thrown the country into turmoil

Recent fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has resulted in a famine that is now affecting more than 400,000 people, UN officials say.

In its first public meeting on the crisis, members of the UN Security Council warned that as many as 33,000 children were severely malnourished.

Officials said that a further 1.8m people were on the brink of famine as a result of the eight-month conflict.

They also warned of further clashes despite the declaration of a ceasefire.

The Ethiopian government, which has been fighting regional forces in Tigray, declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday.

However, rebels vowed to drive their "enemies" from the region and there have been reports of sporadic clashes as pressure builds internationally for all sides in the conflict to pull back.

The fighting between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and government forces has already left thousands of people dead and more than two million people have been displaced.

All sides in the conflict have been accused of carrying out mass killings and human rights violations.

On Friday, several thousand captured Ethiopian soldiers were paraded through the streets of the Tigrayan regional capital Mekelle, according to the New York Times.

On Friday, the UN's acting humanitarian aid chief told members of the Security Council at a meeting in New York that the situation in Tigray had deteriorated dramatically in recent weeks.

The region was experiencing "the worst famine situation we have seen in decades", Ramesh Rajasingham said.

"Close to 5.2 million people still require humanitarian assistance - the great majority of them women and children," he added.

The Ethiopian government has denied allegations that it is been blocking aid after Tigrayan rebels took control of much of the northern region earlier this week.

Tigray - the basics

  • Ethiopia is divided into 10 regional states defined on ethnic grounds and described as largely autonomous, but with central institutions

  • In 2018, following anti-government protests, Abiy Ahmed took over as PM and introduced reforms

  • Powerful politicians from Tigray, Ethiopia's northernmost state, accused Mr Abiy of trying to increase federal power

  • Relations worsened and, after the government accused Tigrayan rebels of attacking military bases, the Ethiopian army moved in in November

  • Mr Abiy declared the conflict over in late November, but fighting continued and increased ahead of national elections on 21 June

Map
Map

The UN political affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, told the meeting that further clashes were likely between Tigrayan forces, the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), and Ethiopian troops, supported by Eritrean soldiers and Amhara regional forces.

"There is potential for more confrontations and a swift deterioration in the security situation which is extremely concerning," she said, adding: "We urge the TDF to endorse the ceasefire immediately and completely."

The fighting began last November, when rebels rejected political reforms and captured army bases. Government forces captured Mekelle later that month.

Following a rapid offensive, rebels retook Mekelle and earlier this week entered the town of Shire, about 140km (90 miles) to the north-west, according to UN officials.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

    Ethiopia's government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, said on Monday it was back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting. The government declared a unilateral ceasefire but the TPLF dismissed it as a joke.

  • U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray, Ethiopia denies blocking aid

    The United Nations said on Friday conflict could rapidly flare again in Ethiopia's Tigray and that famine was worsening in the region, where local fighters declared victory this week after an eight-month war with central government and allied forces. The Tigray People's Liberation Front, provincial authorities which Ethiopian forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea drove out last year, returned to regional capital Mekelle on Monday to cheering crowds. "There is potential for more confrontations and a swift deterioration in the security situation, which is extremely concerning," U.N. political and peacebuilding affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council.

  • UN: Over 400,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray face famine now

    The United Nations said Friday that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s crisis-wracked Tigray region are now facing the worst global famine in decades and 1.8 million are on the brink, and warned that despite the government’s unilateral cease-fire there is serious potential for fighting in western Tigray. The dire U.N. reports to the first open meeting of the U.N. Security Council since the conflict in Tigray began last November and painted a devastating picture of a region where humanitarian access is extremely restricted, 5.2 million people need aid, and Tigray forces that returned to their capital Mekele after the government’s June 28 cease-fire and exit from the region have not agreed to the halt to hostilities.

  • Fans go wild as Mourinho arrives at Roma

    Jose Mourinho's reign at Roma began on Friday with the Portuguese coach greeted by hundreds of 'Giallorossi' fans as he arrived in the Italian capital.

  • The war isn't over: A UN official reveals how Russia is jeopardizing lives in northwest Syria

    Millions living in the opposition-held province of Idlib rely on international aid from a single border crossing. Russia is threatening to close it.

  • Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

    An $850 million agreement by the Boy Scouts of America to compensate sex-abuse victims prompted outrage Friday from some survivors and their advocates, while others were encouraged and saw it as the best outcome that could be achieved under the circumstances. The agreement, filed in court late Thursday as a step toward resolving a complex bankruptcy case, includes the BSA national leadership, abuse victims, local Boy Scout councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims. Lawyer Tim Kosnoff, whose Abused in Scouting legal team says it’s representing thousands of clients, called it “a lousy deal — a sellout of tens of thousands of brave men” because it did not press local councils to contribute the bulk of their unrestricted assets.

  • Tigray ceasefire 'needs two to tango', Ethiopia warns

    Ethiopia called Thursday on rebel forces in the war-hit Tigray region to adhere to a unilateral ceasefire it declared earlier this week, amid doubts over whether fighting would actually stop.

  • Some experts say J&J vaccine recipients should get an mRNA booster. Here's what we know about mixing shots.

    The CDC and FDA don't recommend mixing vaccines, but some experts have done it, and say we shouldn't wait for data on this.

  • ‘Lovecraft Country’ Will Not Return for Season 2 at HBO

    “Lovecraft Country” is not being renewed for a second season at HBO, Variety has confirmed. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,'” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. […]

  • Restaurant aid from Biden rescue plan ends with majority of applicants still lacking help

    The program provided grants for more than 105,000 restaurants – less than one-third of the 370,000 restaurants that applied.

  • Suspect in custody in connection with family murdered

    Mayor Turner made it clear the city isn't going to sit silent. While a suspect has been taken into custody, HPD is still working to find a second suspect.

  • Migrant boy abandoned in Mexico left Honduras with his father, consul says

    A two-year-old migrant boy found abandoned in Mexico earlier this week had left Honduras with his father, a Honduran consulate official said on Friday. The boy was found in Veracruz state, alone near a truck that carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions, and surrounded by snack wrappers, half-empty water bottles, and trash bags. Consul Raul Morazan said it was not clear where the father was or how he had been separated from his child.

  • NBA draft prospect Chris Duarte: “I’m a lottery pick, and I’m going to prove it.”

    Chris Duarte discussed why he pulled out of the NBA Draft Combine, why his age isn't an issue, what are his long-term career goals, and more

  • Olivia Rodrigo Posted a Photo in a Little Black Dress That's Already Selling Out

    It’s from the brand behind that iconic leopard skirt

  • Analysis: Suns' worst-to-first turnaround is nearly complete

    The Phoenix Suns were in the middle of their eight-game unbeaten run inside the bubble at Walt Disney World last summer when someone asked coach Monty Williams if it was fun to be the feel-good story of the event. The Suns had, by far, the worst record in the NBA over a five-year span before heading to the bubble last summer. ''Just a long time coming,'' Suns guard Devin Booker said.

  • 'A direct trail of blood drops' leads from a Twitter hack to Jamal Khashoggi's murder

    An extraordinary corporate espionage operation to plant two Saudi spies inside Twitter is the subject of Episode 6 in the new season of Yahoo News’ “Conspiracyland” podcast: “The Secret Lives and Brutal Death of Jamal Khashoggi.”

  • Who is 'Unindicted Co-conspirator #1' in Trump Organization indictment?

    A subject of mystery in the criminal indictment returned by a Manhattan grand jury this week in the Trump Organization case is the identity of "Unindicted Co-conspirator #1."

  • ‘Sobering’ and ‘shameful’: Deadly scope of Northwest heat wave becomes clear

    As forecasters warned of a record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada last weekend, officials set up cooling centers, distributed water to the homeless and took other steps. Still, hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday.

  • U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson speaks out about failed drug test ahead of Olympics

    "This will be the last time the Olympics don’t see Sha’Carri Richardson," she said Friday during an exclusive interview on NBC's "TODAY" show.

  • Almost as soon as the US military left its biggest air base in Afghanistan, looters rolled in

    The Afghan government's inability to guard one of the country's most important bases doesn't bode well for Afghanistan's future.