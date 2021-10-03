Ethiopia Tigray crisis: From monk to soldier - how war has split a church

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fasikaw Menberu & Farouk Chothia - BBC Amharic & BBC News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Father Gebremariam Aderaw
Father Gebremariam Aderaw

An Ethiopian monk, who once carried only the cross and Bible in a land famous for its rock-hewn churches, is now picking up a rifle to march into battle against Tigrayan rebels in a war that is tearing the nation - and the Orthodox Christian Church - apart.

"I fight with both of them - the prayer and the bullet," said Father Gebremariam Aderaw.

The monk, whose name means "servant of Mary", signed up to join the Ethiopian military, weeks after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on all able-bodied men to join the fight against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

It launched a rebellion in November in its heartland of Tigray after a bitter fall-out with Mr Abiy over his political reforms.

"When I saw the country collapse... and the priests being killed, I joined the defence force, believing that it was important to fight," Father Gebremariam told BBC Amharic.

He said he had already received training from a militia in the neighbouring Amhara region, where he lives.

"I am not afraid of injuries or deaths during the war. I am ready to accept them all. I fear only God," he added.

In what was seen as a response to Amhara forces capturing territory in Tigray at the start of the war, the TPLF took control of several key towns in the Amhara region in August. This included Lalibela, a World Heritage site famed for its 12th and 13th Century churches carved from rock.

Biete Ghiorgis (Church of St George), Lalibela
Lalibela has 11 ancient rock-hewn churches

"There are more than 700 priests in Lalibela, but now they are in a problem as no services are taking place due to TPLF control of the area and they are not getting salaries either," said Menychle Meseret, an academic at the University of Gondar in Amhara.

Bullet casings found in church

Although no destruction has been reported in Lalibela, Mr Menychle said that a number of other churches in the region had been looted of money, food and ancient manuscripts, in a sign that the TPLF was waging an "all-out war without giving due protection to religious sites and cultural properties".

State media also reported that the 5th Century Church of Checheho Medhanialem was damaged after coming under heavy artillery fire from the TPLF.

And the Associated Press news agency reported that its correspondent saw bullet cases lying on the floor of a damaged church in the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot, while locals said that six priests were among dozens of people killed during an attack by the group in late August.

All sides in the conflict have repeatedly denied committing atrocities.

Orthodox Christians constitute 43% of Ethiopia's population, making them the largest and most influential religious group in the country. And the conflict has divided many of them.

A blaze in front of a statue of Jesus Christ during the annual Meskel celebration at Bole Medhane Alem Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - 26 September 2021
Religious Orthodox Christian festivals are an important part of life in Ethiopia

Tigrayan clerics said that the government's military operation in Tigray, which was bolstered by troops from neighbouring Eritrea, led to the killing of about 325 religious leaders, including some from the minority Muslim community, and attacks on 12 churches and mosques in the first six months of the war.

Abiy has 'abandoned secularism'

Getachew Assefa, a Canada-based academic who is a prominent member of the church in North America, told the BBC he saw the attacks as an attempt to "break" Tigrayans and to get them "to kneel" before Mr Abiy and his Eritrean ally, President Isaias Afwerki.

The 6th Century Debre Damo Monastery, built up a sheer 80ft (24m) cliff in the mountains of Tigray, was among the sites Eritrean troops allegedly looted of its old manuscripts and other cultural treasures.

One of the books which survived the fire in 1995 in which 70% of the library was destroyed.
Many of the books in the Debre Damo Monastery were destroyed in a fire in 1995 - this is one of those to survive

Prof Getachew said the war had caused a deep rupture in the church, with the Tigray branch "informally going its own way".

"Even in the diaspora, you will find that people no longer want to pray together. In Ontario [in Canada], a church has been renamed the Tigray Orthodox Church. It has also happened in Philadelphia in the US, and in Australia," he said.

Prof Getachew said Mr Abiy - a Pentecostal Christian - had departed from the secularism that underpinned the Ethiopian state.

"He presents the war he is fighting as a spiritual fight. When speaking about international pressure to stop the war, he said that the country is willing to take the bitter drink that Jesus was forced to take on the Cross, and in the end 'we will win'.

"He even says such things on religious holidays, when people should be praying for peace," Prof Getachew added.

One of Mr Abiy's advisers, Daniel Kibret - a deacon with a huge following among Orthodox Christians, especially the youth - has called the TPLF "satans" who should be "erased".

"There should be no land in this country which can sustain this kind of weed," AFP quoted him as saying.

Prof Getachew said the deacon had been his friend, but they stopped communicating soon after the war broke out.

"I realised his role in what was going on. His rhetoric is genocidal," he added.

After the US State Department condemned the preacher's comments as "dangerous" and "hateful", Mr Daniel said he was referring to a "terrorist organisation" and not the people of Tigray. Mr Abiy's spokesperson agreed, telling AFP there had been a mistranslation by Tigray sympathisers.

An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray conflict prays during Sunday Mass at an Ethiopian Orthodox church building built by former Ethiopian refugees, at the village next to Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 6, 2020
More than five million people are in need of humanitarian aid in northern Ethiopia, aid agencies say

Mr Menychle blames the conflict on the TPLF, saying it has always promoted "hatred" and ethnically divisive politics.

"They are even heard accusing the prime minister of having an imperialistic vision similar to that of the Amhara emperors of the past, and of wanting to destroy. This was pure ethnic propaganda that the TPLF used to mislead Tigrayans into fighting," Mr Menychle said.

For Prof Getachew, only dialogue between the government and the TPLF can end the war.

"After the mass killings and starvation, they will have to negotiate," he said, adding that he hoped the international community would continue to pressure on the government to agree to talks.

The church's patriarch, an ethnic Tigrayan who previously said that a genocide was being committed in Tigray, has also called for peace.

"The cross we print on our clothes and tattoo on our bodies is not for beauty. As long as the meaning of the cross is peace and reconciliation, we must keep peace and reconciliation among ourselves and with God," Abune Matthias said at a major religious event at the end of September.

But Father Gebremariam remains on a war footing, wanting to defeat the TPLF.

"So far, we have tried in prayer, and now we [will] win by bullets. We will bury Ethiopia's enemies and unite Ethiopia," he said.

Find out more about the conflict in Ethiopia:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel urges Germans: Keep fighting for democracy

    Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West. In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that reunification happened “because there were people in East Germany who risked everything for their rights, their freedom and a different society.” “Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle, warning of the disinformation and incitement observed in current public debates.

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta's family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.

  • Taiwan angered by Chinese air force's largest ever incursion

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan sharply criticised China on Saturday after Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China with the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into the island's air defence zone. Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is claimed by China, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions near it by China's air force, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Global community passes another grim COVID milestone

    CBS News senior foriegn affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 across the globe.

  • Are supply-chain disruptions ‘transitory’? Odds are low so here’s where to invest, says an analyst

    Supply-chain bottlenecks that have fueled inflation fears are complex and pointing toward a new cycle of investing opportunities, according to Marko Papic, chief strategist at alternative asset manager Clocktower Group.

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Demonstrators in Mexico City clash with police

    Demonstrators in the Mexican capital hurled rocks and projectiles at riot police, who responded by firing teargas to disperse the angry crowd.Police presence grew heavier as thousands of protesters took the streets chanting and raising their fists.The violence marks the anniversary of the Tlatelolco massacre in the capital. In 1968 security forces stormed a leftiest student rally in Mexico City's Tlatelolco district, killing 30-40 people, according to officials, or as many as 300, according to rights activists and witnesses.The killings took place just days before the Olympic Games in the capital, as the government tried to quell weeks of what it saw as embarrassing demonstrations by students demanding democratic reforms in authoritarian Mexico.

  • Lin Wood claims 'no plane fragments found' at 9/11 target sites

    Lin Wood, one of the lawyers who filed several lawsuits alleging massive election fraud following the 2020 election, claimed Friday there were "no plane fragments found" at the target sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

  • Fresno police searching for 2 girls last seen September 26

    Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • In Portugal, There Is Virtually No One Left to Vaccinate

    Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with

  • Mormon president: Church leaders speak 'pure truth'

    The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressed gratitude for those who have followed church guidance during the pandemic, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged at a church conference that the world is “still dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants.”

  • Vital Hasson, the Jew who worked for the Nazis, hunted down refugees and tore apart families in WWII Greece

    Jewish youth on a sailboat in Salonika harbor, 1929, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, courtesy of Gabriel AlbocherI learned a lesson when conducting research for my book, “Family Papers: a Sephardic Journey Through the Twentieth Century.” I had discovered the story of a young Jewish man forgotten to history until now, a story that taught me that neither cultural affiliation nor family history is a reliable predictor of future behavior. In short, identity is not destiny, and all of us can

  • Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother

    Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother

  • ‘This whole thing has become politicized’: inside Missouri’s Covid culture wars

    With winter coming, health officials are now concerned that the arguments that have roiled Missouri will leave it vulnerable again when a next wave hits A motel in Springfield, Missouri, in August. The state was hit hard and early by the pandemic. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images The boarded-up storefront of Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs, Missouri, does not look much like a Covid-19 battleground – but it has become a cause célèbre of the anti-masking movement since owner Amanda Wohletz began

  • Tucker Carlson shares Hunter Biden laptop email from CNBC exec husband of 'max' Hillary Clinton donor

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations.

  • Leader of House Progressives Says She Won’t Vote for Reconciliation Bill if It Includes Hyde Amendment

    Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), chair of the progressive caucus, said Sunday that she will not support Democrats’ massive social-spending package if it includes the Hyde Amendment, a stipulation that prohibits taxpayer money from funding abortions.

  • Report: Michael Flynn Allegedly Received $200,000 in Undisclosed Secret Payments

    A Dutch newspaper claims it obtained documents that showed $100,000 payments to Flynn in 2014 and 2015

  • Dick Durbin experiences Chicago gun violence first-hand; Lightfoot urged to declare ‘public safety emergency'

    U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Friday that he recently became the latest Democrat to have a too-close-for-comfort experience with urban crime.

  • French Catholic Church had an estimated 3,000 paedophiles since 1950s - commission head

    PARIS (Reuters) -The French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3,000 paedophiles in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an independent commission investigating the sex abuse scandal said in an interview published on Sunday. The scandal in the French Church is the latest to hit the Roman Catholic Church, which has been rocked by sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years. "We have estimated the number (of paedophiles) as standing at 3,000, out of 115,000 priests and religious officials, going back to the 1950s," commission head Jean-Marc Sauve told the Journal du Dimanche paper.