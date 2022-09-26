Ethiopia: UN truck hit by debris from apparent drone strike

·2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flying debris from an apparent drone strike has damaged a World Food Program truck in Ethiopia’s besieged Tigray region, the U.N. agency said Monday, after Ethiopian forces and rival Tigray ones recently chose renewed fighting over peace.

The government accused Tigray forces of transporting fighters in trucks “illegally” painted with U.N. logos, and it warned humanitarian groups to avoid operating in areas where “the government is taking preventative measures to thwart attacks," according to a statement.

Journalists, human rights researchers and other independent watchdogs have been long barred from the Tigray region, complicating efforts to verify combatants' claims.

Ethiopia’s military has used drone strikes on many occasions in the conflict that began in late 2020, according to witnesses and health workers.

Humanitarian groups have struggled to deliver aid for an estimated 13 million people inside Tigray and in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions amid the fighting. The Tigray region has been without basic services like power and communications for well over a year.

The WFP said two trucks had been traveling together from the Tigray city of Shire to the Zana district to help newly displaced people. The driver of the damaged truck had minor injuries, the agency said.

The WFP called on all combatants to “commit to safeguarding humanitarian workers, premises and assets.” A lull in fighting beginning in March enabled the WFP and its partners to reach almost 5 million people in the Tigray area, but fighting resumed in recent weeks.

The conflict has seen abuses by all sides. Last week, U.N.-backed investigators said they have turned up evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Ethiopian government forces, Tigray forces and the military of neighboring Eritrea, which also is targeting Tigrayans.

The Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia said Ethiopian forces had resorted to the “starvation of civilians” as a tool of war.

Also last week, U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths pointed to a survey in Tigray in June that found 89% had insecure access to food, “more than half of them severely so.”

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears

    Trainee nurses, pharmacists and doctors at a Ugandan hospital fear their lives are being put at risk.

  • Kenya Kiambu building collapse: Rescue efforts under way

    Emergency workers pull a child from the rubble in Kiambu county but at least six people have died.

  • The sporting weekend in pictures

    Roger Federer bid his farewell to tennis.

  • Hurricane Ian: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Florida

    Florida is in the potential path of Hurricane Ian. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.

  • Alan Rickman Almost Quit the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise: ‘They Don’t Want to Hear It’

    Rickman had second thoughts about signing onto "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," released in 2004.

  • U.S. carrier, South Korean ships launch drills amid North’s threat

    A. U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise.

  • Russia is preparing massive cyber attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:25 Russia plans to carry out massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, in particular the energy industry, as well as increase the number of DDoS attacks on institutions in Poland and the Baltic states, according to Ukrainian Intelligence.

  • Videos show U.S. vets' reunion with family after release by Russia

    Videos show the moment two American veterans touched down on U.S. soil and were reunited with their families after being held hostage for three months by Russia

  • Ben Wallace: ‘We take everything Putin does seriously – he is a man without any scruples’

    Only two months ago, Ben Wallace’s name was topping multiple polls of Conservative Party members as their preferred choice of leader.

  • Roger Federer’s farewell was a beautiful moment – Novak Djokovic

    The 21-time grand-slam champion paid tribute to his old rival.

  • Syria raps US-led coalition forces, oil losses in UN speech

    Syria’s top diplomat demanded Monday that a U.S.-led military coalition to get out of his country and told the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders that Damascus wants compensation for losses suffered by its oil and gas industry during a civil war that has been going on for 11 years. Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in eastern Syria to help the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fight the Islamic State militant group. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said the coalition’s presence contradicts international law and “should end immediately, without conditions.”

  • Philippines' Marcos Seeks Russian Fuel

    The Philippines is holding talks to buy fuel and other key commodities from Russia, despite international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg's Shery Ahn spoke to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York, and he says the country's national interest overrides potential concerns over the war. Marcos also says he is open to renewing talks with China on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea.

  • Florida battens down ahead of Hurricane Ian

    Floridians scrambled to set up sandbags and stockpile emergency supplies on Monday as the state braced for Hurricane Ian, which was expected to bring damaging winds, torrential rains and powerful storm surge later in the week. Residents across the state emptied store shelves of water and household items, as schools and colleges in the Tampa area and northwest Florida canceled classes through at least Thursday. The approaching storm also forced NASA on Monday to roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle.

  • Ukrainian first lady's message to American people

    In July, three months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, first lady Olena Zelenska told ABC News that she hoped an end to the war was near. Four months later, just last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he is mobilizing 300,000 more troops against Ukraine. In a new interview, Zelenska told ABC News' Amy Robach that the new developments are upsetting, especially "when the whole world wants this war to be over.”

  • Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa Blazes to Berlin Win, D’Amato Winds up 6th

    Assefa, shocked the running world by running a 19-minute personal best and finishing with the third-fastest women's marathon time in history.

  • Murray backs Federer as future Laver Cup captain

    Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer as a future Laver Cup captain after Bjorn Borg indicated the sixth edition in Vancouver next year could be his last.

  • Think twice before letting your dog stick its head out the car window

    Dogs should be banned from sticking their heads out of the car window, a major insurer has suggested.

  • US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat

    A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. The four days of drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations, the South Korean navy said in a statement. More than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, a U.S. cruiser and South Korean and U.S. destroyers, were mobilized for the drills, according to the navy statement.

  • 'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

    Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June 9 in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border. The Alabama residents were released as part of a prisoner exchange. The pair had traveled to Ukraine on their own and bonded over their shared home state.

  • Russia parliament may study annexation of occupied Ukraine on Thursday - TASS

    The Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, may debate bills incorporating Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia on Sept. 29, the state-run TASS news agency said on Saturday, citing an unnamed source. Moscow launched referendums on joining Russia in the four occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations, who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognise their results. TASS cited Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist Donetsk area of Ukraine, as saying his priorities would not change once the region was part of Russia.