Ethiopia unrest: Bold arrest of 4,000 spells fear in Amhara

Andrew Harding - BBC Africa correspondent
·3 min read
Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela, on 7 December 2021.
Local Amhara soldiers and youth militias fear they are being betrayed by the government

Ethiopia's government has launched a crackdown against a powerful and increasingly autonomous regional security force, in a bold, and potentially risky move to extend central control over a fractious nation.

The clampdown against armed groups in the giant Amhara region has seen the arrest of more than 4,000 people in recent days, including militia members, politicians, journalists, and a key military leader.

There have also been attempts to restrict gun ownership.

These new measures by Ethiopia's prime minister are designed to clip the wings of an increasingly strident nationalist movement in Amhara, and come months after a humanitarian ceasefire was declared in the war-torn Tigray region next door.

But it is not yet clear whether the crackdown in Amhara will bring greater stability to a turbulent Ethiopia, or further enflame ethnic tensions in a nation already struggling to contain powerful centrifugal forces.

The hugely destructive Tigray conflict has shaken up a complex patchwork of internal and external political alliances - including Ethiopia's recent rapprochement with neighbouring Eritrea, whose forces intervened aggressively in Tigray and may yet seek to do so again.

Map
Map

There are already reports of multiple clashes and deaths across Amhara in recent days, as well as street protests against the new crackdown.

Many other parts of Ethiopia, including Oromia, are experiencing growing insurgencies and inter-communal violence which have blocked key roads and deepened economic hardship across the country.

Local Amhara soldiers and youth militias - known as Fano - played a crucial role in supporting Ethiopia's federal army in its 18-month conflict with the neighbouring region of Tigray, and some now fear they're being sidelined, or even betrayed, by the central government.

Early in their offensive, Amhara forces seized a significant and strategic part of western Tigray and remain determined to hold on to it. The disputed area, along the Sudanese border, could become a new flashpoint if its status becomes part of any negotiations to end the conflict in Tigray.

Amhara's regional president, Yilkal Kefale, confirmed the arrest of "unlawful and sometimes armed individuals," linked to the Fano - a collection of armed youth groups accused by human rights organisations of atrocities during the unresolved civil war in Tigray.

An Amhara general, Tefera Mamo, who heads the region's special forces was also detained after criticising Ethiopia's prime minister in a recent television interview.

At least 10 journalists and commentators known to have been critical of the government are also reported to have been detained in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

A move by Tigrayan forces to release government troops captured during the 18-month civil war in the northern region has also been condemned by Ethiopian officials as "false information and propaganda", amid enduring concerns that a humanitarian ceasefire in the famine-plagued region is not being properly implemented and could unravel.

Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) soldiers walk in line during a training session in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometers Northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on 15 September 2021.
Parts of the country have been ravaged by the 18-month civil war

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed swept to power in 2018 promising to unite the country, end widespread repression by the security forces, and accelerate economic reforms.

But after a widely praised start, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea, Mr Abiy has faced mounting criticism for his handling of Ethiopia's complex ethnic divisions.

This is most stark in Tigray, where a civil war triggered famine conditions and caused of tens of thousands of deaths across northern Ethiopia.

After suffering heavy initial losses, Ethiopian federal and allied troops, backed by forces from neighbouring Eritrea, eventually pushed Tigray's military back within its own regional borders.

But that apparent victory has done little to resolve Ethiopia's wider political, military, and economic challenges.

More on Ethiopia's civil war:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's China unveils chocolate mochi burger, prawn and pineapple burger for Children's Day

    McDonald’s China introduced space-exploration-themed food to their menu to celebrate Children’s Day. International Children’s Day is a worldwide holiday declared by the United Nations to protect children’s rights and to honor the children who were killed by Nazis during World War II. The Shanghai China Salesian Society established Children’s Day in China in 1932 and have since been giving children under the age of 14 a day off from school to enjoy their childhood every June 1. Not only can children spend time with their family or go to Children’s Day events, they are also free to enjoy their favorite foods or try new ones, like the creative new menu inspired by the child-like wonder of space exploration.

  • Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing New York probe to go on

    A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit against New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James, allowing her probe into his business practices to continue.

  • Soaring fertiliser prices force farmers to rethink

    Research into replacements for nitrogen-based fertilisers has been spurred by high prices and climate concerns.

  • NASA moon rocket ready for another fueling test

    A successful fueling test will clear the way for the moon rocket's first test flight as early as August.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Photos shared on Reddit of a woman — wearing a Coca-Cola sweatshirt and black skirt in one picture and a NASA shirt in another — show Salvador Ramos, who officials say fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Another photo of a woman holding a green bottle to her mouth also shows Ramos.

  • Trump urges end to gun-free school zones, easier confinement of 'deranged' people

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Friday argued the United States should make it easier to confine "deranged" people and eliminate gun-free school zones after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at a Texas school. "Clearly, we need to make it far easier to confine the violent and mentally deranged into mental institutions," Trump said in a speech at a convention in Houston of the National Rifle Association, a gun rights advocacy group. On suggestions to improve the security of schools, Trump said every school should have a single point of entry, strong fencing and metal detectors, adding there should also be a police official or an armed guard at all times in every school.

  • Firearm Age Requirements In Minnesota

    When it comes to getting a drivers license, drinking alcohol, enlisting in the military or even renting a car in this country, age is a factor. And it's no different for buying a gun.

  • 'Things change' - Ceferin warns Europe's old elite before Champions League final

    UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Friday hit out at criticism of Paris Saint-Germain and defended clubs who threaten football's traditional elite, pointedly telling AFP that "things change" in an interview ahead of this weekend's Champions League final.

  • Man appears to point gun at TV news crew during live report on gun violence

    FOX 32 Chicago reporter Joanie Lum was reporting on gun violence in Chicago when a man walked up and appeared to flash a gun right in the middle of her live report. Police are trying to track down the man and are calling him a person of interest who's accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

  • Research says watching TV every day might be slowly killing you

    Watching more than one hour of TV each day may increase your risk of heart disease, a new study says. Researchers from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemioligy Unit and the Universities of Cambridge and Hong Kong published new findings in the journal BMC Medicine. In fact, their findings say that you should watch less … The post Research says watching TV every day might be slowly killing you appeared first on BGR.

  • “Troel” Embiid trolls Heat during loss, and NBA Twitter runs wild with it

    No. Joel Embiid is not getting traded to Miami. Don't even ask.

  • Russian troops are stationed in penal colony in Kherson region - intelligence

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 18:26 The Russian military command has stationed the personnel of its occupying units in the Kherson region in a penal colony building, after turfing out the inmates and staff.

  • US review traces massive New Mexico fire to prescribed burns

    Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to prescribed burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday. The findings shift responsibility more squarely toward the U.S. Forest Service for initiating a natural disaster that has destroyed at least 330 homes as flames raged through nearly 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) of high-altitude pine forests and meadows. Roughly 3,000 firefighters, along with water-dropping planes and helicopters, continue to fight the blaze as it approaches mountain resorts and Native American communities.

  • Quebec to Start Vaccinating People Against Monkeypox as Cases Rise to 25

    As 25 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Montreal area, Quebec health officials will be administering a smallpox vaccine to eligible residents.

  • Don't miss this Adidas Memorial Day sale — save up to 40% on Ultraboosts, Cloudfoams and more!

    Classic sneakers, modern slides and everything in between — for some of the best prices all year!

  • Drugs, gun, cash seized from suspected dealer in downtown Seattle

    At about 5 p.m. Thursday, officers patrolling the downtown area saw a man complete several drug deals on Pike Street near Second Avenue, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post.

  • New Zealand and California sign climate agreement

    New Zealand and California pledged to work together to confront climate change by sharing technology and importing Calfornia electric vehicles into New Zealand (May 27)

  • Ford has started delivering the F-150 Lightning

    The first owner of the electric pickup is replacing his gas-powered F-150 with it.

  • Flies landing on your food is grosser than you think — protect your plate with these cheap mesh covers

    Keep your food protected from flies and other bugs when you're dining al fresco.

  • Uvalde, Texas residents react to Beto O'Rourke disrupting Abbott press conference: 'Bull----'

    Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to derail Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference has sparked the ire of multiple Uvalde residents still reeling from Tuesday's mass shooting.