Ethiopia violence in Oromia: 'Villages full of dead bodies'

Kalkidan Yibeltal - BBC News
·3 min read
Stock Image of guns
Ethiopia has seen a rise of ethnic violence in the past three years

Eyewitnesses to an outbreak of ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have told the BBC that they were left helpless during attacks, which resulted in the deaths of more than 250 people.

One man said he and other villagers had buried about 250 bodies, including those of his brother and sister-in-law.

The numbers have not been independently verified but other witnesses have provided similar accounts.

The victims are said to be ethnic Amharas killed by Oromo rebels.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has denied responsibility and said the government's "retreating soldiers" were behind the attacks. A spokesperson further blamed a militia group formed by the Oromia regional government.

According to witnesses, the attacks happened in six small farming villages in Gimbi district, western Oromia.

The BBC's attempt to get more information from local officials and Oromia region's spokesperson have not been successful.

The area has recently seen fighting between government forces and the OLA. The attacks may be related to that fighting, said Ethiopia's government rights watchdog, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

One man, whose 16-year-old daughter was among the dead, said: "I was told the villages were full of dead bodies."

Map showing Gimbi
Map showing Gimbi

The attack reportedly began around 09:00 on Saturday and continued until about 13.00. Residents said they called the district authorities immediately but help came only hours later.

"[Regional] special forces and the army arrived late in the afternoon around five. No-one came to help us until then," one resident said.

An advocacy group, the Amhara Association of America, puts the death toll at 378 and says it has identified 176 victims by name.

Another witness told the BBC that in addition to those killed on the spot, some were abducted by the attackers.

"After they took them, they killed them in the woods. Fifty bodies were found in place in the forest," he said.

"They went into the houses of Amharic speakers and began killing," he continued.

In the village of Gutu eight people were killed after their houses were set ablaze and another 35 people were also buried in the village, and in the village of Silsaw 102 people were buried, he added.

The BBC is not naming the witnesses used in this report for their own safety.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has described the violence as unacceptable.

"There is zero tolerance for horrific acts claiming lives recently in both Beninshangul and Oromia regions by elements whose main objective is to terrorize communities," Mr Abiy wrote on Twitter.

"Restoring peace and security in affected communities remains our key priority," he continued.

Ethiopia has seen an unprecedented rise in ethnic violence in the past three years with thousands killed and millions uprooted from their lives.

The country has also been ravaged by a civil war in the northern Tigray region since November 2020.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia ethnic attack leaves over 200 killed, witnesses say

    Witnesses fear that an ethnic attack in Ethiopia has left over 200 people dead in the country's Oromia region. A rebel group is blamed, but they deny it.

  • Mass killing leaves 200 dead in Ethiopia after ethnic attack, witnesses say

    "I am afraid this is the deadliest attack against civilians we have seen in our lifetime," a survivor said.

  • Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

    Clela Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneer in the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died. Rorex died Sunday of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility in Longmont, the Daily Camera reported. Rorex was a newly elected Boulder County clerk when a gay couple denied a marriage license elsewhere sought her help in March 1975.

  • BBC Africa Eye expose: Chinese man held over racist videos

    He was filmed using Malawian children to make personalised videos, some of which included racist content.

  • Emergency workers recovered body of a Rockvale man who fell off boat

    A man has fallen off of a boat near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp on Smyrna Road.

  • Macron Loses Assembly Majority in Setback to Reform Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday, just not in the way he hoped.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe 44-year-old centrist became the first president in decades to

  • Sri Lankan students demand government resign over crisis

    Thousands of students from state universities marched in Sri Lanka’s capital on Monday to demand the president and prime minister resign over an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential supplies and disrupted people's livelihoods and education. The students say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since independence in 1948, and that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the position a little more than a month ago promising to end shortages, has not delivered on his pledges. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repayment of $7 billion in foreign debt due this year.

  • Arenado's HR, 3 RBIs lift Cardinals over Red Sox 11-2

    Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals broke it open with a six-run sixth in an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill both had a solo shot for the Cardinals, who rebounded after losing the opener of the three-game series. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning.

  • Rikers Island detainee dies — seventh death in NYC custody this year

    NEW YORK — A detainee died on Rikers Island early Monday — the seventh person to die in custody at the jail complex this year. The inmate died in the George R. Vierno Center at about 1:30 a.m. The Department of Correction did not immediately identify the cause of death. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of this individual,” said DOC Commissioner Louis Molina. “Our thoughts are with his ...

  • GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens sparks outrage for ad about ‘hunting’ ‘Republicans in Name Only’

    Mr Greitens is shown busting into a home on the premise of hunting Republicans in Name Only, also known as ‘RINOs’

  • Lapid to become new prime minister as Israel heads to election

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli lawmakers will vote to dissolve parliament, opening the way for the country's fifth election in three years, following weeks of pressure on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's fragile ruling coalition. Bennett will step aside to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in the unlikely coalition of opposites that ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule 12 months ago. Lapid, a former journalist who heads the largest party in the coalition, will serve as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.

  • Belgium returns Congo independence hero's tooth to family

    Belgian authorities on Monday returned a gold-capped tooth belonging to the slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, as the former colonial power continues to confront its bloody past and look toward reconciliation. The restitution of the relic took place after Belgium’s King Philippe earlier this month expressed his “deepest regrets” for his nation’s abuses in its African former colony, Congo, which is 75 times the size of Belgium. Following a private ceremony in the presence of relatives of Lumumba during which the federal prosecutor handed over a case containing the tooth, Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo told Congolese officials and Lumumba's family that the restitution came way too late.

  • Suspects firing at St. Louis officers hit, kill bystander: police

    Police say two groups of people fired at each other after a crash in north St. Louis after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The gunfire continued when officers arrived; the 34-year-old victim was found at a gas station adjacent to the intersection where the crash happened.

  • Gunmen kidnap dozens after attacking churches in NW Nigeria

    Gunmen from a criminal gang have kidnapped 36 people after attacking several villages and two churches in northwest Nigeria, a local government official said Monday.

  • Patrice Lumumba: Why Belgium is returning a Congolese hero's golden tooth

    All that remains of Congo's murdered leader Patrice Lumumba is handed to his family in Brussels.

  • In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'

    Speaking in Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Trump said of the president's bike fall, "We do hope that Biden's okay. That was scary."

  • You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

    MAXIM SHEMETOVRussia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was m

  • Tandem skydivers lose control of parachute, plunge to the ground, Wisconsin cops say

    Skydivers who tandem dive with an instructor exit the plane from 14,500 feet up, according to the company’s website.

  • Oak Hills High School students’ civil rights exhibit on ‘whites only’ case goes national

    A local lawsuit from San Bernardino ended segregation in public parks and pools and influenced similar, more famous cases in later years.

  • Trump said it was a 'foolish' decision for the GOP to not be represented on the January 6 panel. He and Republican lawmakers rejected a bipartisan commission last year.

    Trump said it was a bad call for Republicans "not to have representation on that committee" but denounced a bipartisan commission last year.