Reports: Boeing will add warning light to aid pilots after Ethiopian 737 Max crash

An additional warning light will become standard equipment in Boeing 737 Max jetliners to help prevent the kind of troubles that may have led to two crashes, multiple news reports indicated Wednesday.

The light will let pilots know when two sensors that gauge the plane's angle of attack, meaning whether it is pointed up or down, are in disagreement. The sensors work in tandem with the plane's automatic system for lowering the plane's nose if it senses it is popping up, which appears to have been a factor in both the Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October and an Ethiopian Airlines disaster earlier this month.

The warning light has been available as an option. Now Boeing will make it standard, the Associated Press and other news outlets reported, based on anonymous sources.

The light adds "an important piece of information," said Clint Balog, a veteran pilot and associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "This will be a benefit for flight crews."

All 371 of the 737 Max jets worldwide are presently grounded while the investigation continues intto the cause of the crash of the jet in Ethiopia on March 10. French authorities charged with analyzing the 737 Max 8's flight data and cockpit recorders recently confirmed that there appears to have been similarities between that accident, which killed 157 passengers and crew, and the Lion Air jet that crashed Oct. 29, taking 189 lives.

Besides the warning light, Boeing has already said that it plans to add a software update to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS, which is meant to prevent stalls.

In the Lion Air crash, pilots fought to try to lift the nose as MCAS apparently kept trying to lower it. They eventually lost control of the plane, which plummeted into the Java Sea.

The MCAS system makes decisions on nose angle based on two sensors on the fuselage that tell it whether the plane is level, pointed toward the sky or toward the ground. If a plane climbs too steeply, it can lose speed and stall. By knowing that one of the sensors is giving a different indication than the other, the warning light could indicate a condition that would render MCAS ineffective.

Adding another warning light isn't always an easy call, Balog said. Such decisions are made carefully so as to not overload or confuse crews. But in this case, the warning light could help explain a critical anomaly, likely leading pilots to quickly assess how to best stabilize the aircraft and go to an abnormalities and emergencies checklist.

The latest move by Boeing comes amid a criminal probe into how the 737 Max 8 was certified as safe. The FBI has joined the investigation, which is expected to look at whether the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing had too cozy of a relationship during development of the airplane.

