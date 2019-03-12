Former NTSB chief: Hundreds of Boeing jets should be grounded in wake of Ethiopia crash

Boeing and the FAA should ground the U.S. fleet of 737 MAX 8 jets after one of the innovative planes crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 and raising safety concerns about thousands of new planes on order around the globe, a former NTSB chairman said Monday.

The MAX 8 is at the vanguard of a new generation of jets being manufactured and sold to many countries. But two of the jets have now crashed - an Indonesian jet plunged into the Java Sea five months ago - and it's vital to find out what went wrong before too many of the planes are in the sky, said Jim Hall, who headed the National Transportation Safety Board from 1994 to 2001.

With 74 MAX 8s flying in the U.S. and 387 flying worldwide, Hall said the key is to find any potential major problems with the relatively new aircraft because 4,661 more of the planes are on order.

“I felt the responsible thing for the manufacturer Boeing to do is to ground the aircraft until we know exactly what occurred,” Hall told USA TODAY. "It would seem to be that it would be the responsible thing for the Boeing Co. to pause and take a very close look at these two accidents to find a determination what the cause was, so if there’s anything systemic or related to the computer operations of the aircraft, that it can be addressed. That’s the prudent thing to do.”

Hall noted that Boeing suffered two fatal crashes in the early 1990s due to a rudder problem. United Airlines flight 585 crashed March 3, 1991, in Colorado Springs and USAir flight 427 crashed Sept. 8, 1994 in Pittsburgh, after rudders on each of the planes failed.

An NTSB investigation into those crashes led Boeing to redesign the rudder system for the entire 737 fleet.

Each country's civil aviation authority has its own authority to ground planes. But the FAA has tremendous global influence in affecting the decisions of individual nations and the grounding of planes, so a decision to ground in the U.S. would likely mean a worldwide grounding of the MAX 8.

More than a dozen airlines around the world have already grounded the jets as investigators pore over the shattered remains of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

Boeing, based in the U.S., and the NTSB sent teams to the crash site to help determine why the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 nosedived to the ground minutes after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Michael Raynor, the U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia, visited the accident site Monday and said the NTSB team would arrive early Tuesday. The airline said the "black box" voice and data recorders had been found.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday afternoon that it is working with the NTSB to gather information. The agency also said it will assess any safety concerns with the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and will take "immediate and appropriate action" if problems are found.

U.S. senators Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed Hall's call for a grounding of the MAX 8.

“Until the cause of the crash is known and it’s clear that similar risks aren’t present in the domestic fleet, I believe all Boeing 737 MAX 8 series aircraft operating in the United States should be temporarily grounded,” Senator Feinstein wrote. “This aircraft model represents only a small fraction of the domestic fleet, and several other countries have already taken this important step, including China and Indonesia.”

Blumenthal called on the FAA and the airline industry to "act quickly and decisively to protect American travelers, pilots and flight attendants. These planes must be grounded immediately."

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., told Fox News that he doesn't trust the MAX 8.

"I would think twice about getting on the plane, truthfully," said DeFazio, who heads the House Transportation Committee. "I'm not going to be dishonest here."

The 737 MAX is the newest version of the 737, the best-selling airliner ever. Since debuting in 2017, dozens of airlines around the world have embraced the plane for its fuel efficiency and utility for short and medium-haul flights.

They carry list prices from $100 million to $135 million, although airlines routinely get deep discounts.

The senior pilot in the Ethiopia crash, identified as Yared Getachew, issued a distress call moments after takeoff and was told to return to the airport, Ethiopian airline officials said. All contact was lost shortly afterward.