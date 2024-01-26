Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Leaves Top Ruling Party Post
(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister resigned as a vice president of the ruling Prosperity Party and will be replaced by the head of the nation’s intelligence agency, a government official said.
Demeke Mekonnen quit the party leadership post on Friday, the official said in response to questions sent by text message. The party’s central committee endorsed National Intelligence and Security Service Director-General Temesgen Tiruneh as his successor, the official said.
The Addis Standard newspaper reported that Demeke is also expected to resign his positions as deputy prime minister of Ethiopia and foreign minister.
