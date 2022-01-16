Ethiopian diaspora torn by ethnic tensions in Tigray war

HELINA SELEMON
·6 min read

Thousands of miles away from the war in Ethiopia, the ethnic cracks have started to show in an Ethiopian church in Ohio, in a lawsuit between trustees and clergy.

The original trustees of the Holy Trinity Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Columbus have accused its clergy of switching the language of services from Amharic, the national language of Ethiopia, to Tigrinya, the language of the Tigray region. They say the clergy is taking sides in a war between Tigray leaders and the Amhara, allied with the Ethiopian government, with an estimated tens of thousands of dead.

The clergy in the church in Columbus, which is home to about 40,000 Ethiopian-Americans, says Tigrinya was added on as a language rather than replacing Amharic to better reach the congregation. Church leaders say the changes weren’t political in nature.

The tensions in the church reflect how the war in Ethiopia has fueled divides across the more than 3 million members of the diaspora.

“The Ethiopian social fabric ... has been torn apart,” said Tewodros Tirfe, chairman of the Amhara Association of America, based in North Carolina.

The war started a little over a year ago, when a political dispute between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders erupted into violence after a dispute over elections. It has now spiraled to the point where some Tigrayans are starving under a government blockade and atrocities have been reported on all sides, with the worst and most to date reported against Tigrayan civilians.

The conflict entered a new phase in late December when the Tigray forces withdrew into the Tigray region after approaching the capital, Addis Ababa, but are being pushed back by a drone-supported military offensive.

Deep disagreements about the nature and even the facts of the conflict are splintering families, friends and communities in the diaspora. Some consider themselves supporters of Tigray or of its political leaders, who belong to a party called the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF. They argue that Tigrayans are being threatened with genocide — profiled, persecuted and killed for their ethnicity.

Saba Desta, who works in health insurance in New York, worries that ordinary people are being forgotten. Desta said she’s tried to get her parents out of the northern city of Shire in Tigray, but her father is ill and unable to leave without a nurse’s assistance.

“It’s been breaking me, reading the reports of closing of hospitals and health centers, the restricted access to medicine,” she said. “I can only believe that he’s OK, that he’s alive. I only have this hope to bank on.”

Desta said five of her cousins, all brothers, were shot to death in front of their elderly mother by the military from neighboring Eritrea, which has been in Tigray alongside Ethiopian soldiers. Their mother died shortly after “from heartbreak,” she said.

“I’m so numb,” she said. “I can’t even cry anymore.”

Other Ethiopians see this as a necessary war against Tigray leaders, who once ruled Ethiopia and were accused of human rights abuses while growing the country’s economy.

The former ruling coalition, dominated by Tigray leaders representing 6% of the nation, appointed Abiy as prime minister in 2018, a choice largely celebrated by Ethiopians across the globe as a step towards peace and unity. Abiy transformed the federal coalition into a single Prosperity Party, and Tigrayan leaders later withdrew. Many Ethiopians feel that Tigray leaders are angry because Abiy leads with more than Tigray’s interests in mind as he seeks to centralize power.

“I had been there since they were established and I had seen their plans when I was very young, and that never changed,” said Teferi Zemene, a Toronto-based union organizer who grew up watching the TPLF rise to power three decades ago.

Zemene returned to Canada recently after 2½ months in Ethiopia. He visited his hometown of Dabat, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) from the northern Amhara city of Gondar, and asserted that it was destroyed by Tigray forces.

“If you see Dabat now, you would cry. They devastated the place. There’s no place to even rest,” he said.

Zemene said he lost relatives in the war and that he felt “the need to fight.” He and other Ethiopians who oppose the Tigray forces have expressed concern that the international community and even foreign media are bent on promoting intervention by the U.S.

“We should be able to solve our problems ourselves,” he said. “We didn’t ask for any help.”

The complexity of the war has made some rethink their position on it. Ethiopian-American journalist and activist Hermela Aregawi advocated for humanitarian work to help Tigray in the early days, but eventually distanced herself from those fundraising efforts when she felt they became politically motivated in favor of Tigrayan leaders.

“I’m Tigrayan, I care about Tigrayans, I care about Ethiopians as a whole,” Aregawi said.

Negasi Beyene, a biostatistician and human rights activist in Washington, feels similarly. “My motto is, ‘humanity before ethnicity,’” he said.

Growing up in Mekele, the capital of Tigray, during an earlier war, Beyene felt pressured to choose between the TPLF and other political groups when he was just 17 years old and kids his age were either killed or recruited to fight. He ultimately sided against the TPLF, and holds what he considers a minority view among Tigrayans that they started the current war.

“My sister, brother, I don’t talk to them,” he said. “Because they think TPLF is doing good … Maybe the TPLF idea – if you’re not with us, you’re against us – has penetrated all of society.”

A year into the war, there’s no clear end in sight. Some support the independence of Tigray, while others don't want to see Ethiopia torn apart.

Adem Kassie Abebe, a program officer at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance in the Netherlands, said that for each side, the anger and longtime grievances are real.

“Saying ‘I understand you’re angry,’ that would go a long way (for) both sides,” he said. “That opens a channel.”

Tirfe of the Amhara Association of America blames the war on a federalist governing system that ties the country’s dozens of ethnicities to land and power, pitting them against each other. So long as Ethiopia has this system, he said, “there will be another war.”

What he and others note, though, is that more Ethiopians are now determined to be heard.

“It’s good to see so many Ethiopians actively involved,” he said. “We’re not coming (together) as one, but hopefully one day. We’ll be a force.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The new U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, and Assistant Secretary Molly Phee will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week, the State Department said on Friday, calling on Addis Ababa to help end conflict in the country. "They will encourage government officials to seize the current opening for peace by ending the air strikes and other hostilities ... and laying the foundation for an inclusive national dialogue," it said in a statement. On Friday, the United Nations human rights office expressed alarm https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/un-rights-office-decries-ethiopia-air-strikes-says-108-killed-this-month-2022-01-14 at "multiple, deeply disturbing reports" of air strikes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, saying at least 108 civilians had been killed this year.

  • More dry weather before rain showers return to Washington

    FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist is tracking the return of rain showers in your 7-day forecast. But first more dry weather!

  • Australia's daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100,000

    Australia's daily coronavirus infections on Sunday fell below 100,000 for the first time in five days, amid expectations that the Omicron wave had neared its peak in New South Wales, the worst-hit state. A total of 85,824 cases were reported by midday, down from the pandemic high of more than 150,000 hit on Thursday, with infections steadily falling since then. Health authorities on Saturday said modelling suggested Australia was close to the peak of its worst outbreak in the pandemic but warned cases would remain elevated over the "next few weeks".

  • Italy reports 180,426 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 308 deaths

    Italy reported 180,426 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, after 186,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360. Italy has registered 140,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.55 million cases to date.

  • Ex-NFL Defensive Tackle Junior Siavii Found Dead in Federal Prison

    Former NFL player Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii was found dead in a Kansas federal prison on Thursday. The 43-year-old was awaiting trial on federal gun charges.

  • DirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service

    OAN, which rose to prominence amid the triumph and tumult of the administration of then-President Donald Trump, has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election. "We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires," a DirecTV spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters. AT&T has a 70% stake in DirecTV, after last year spinning off the satellite service, now an independently managed company.

  • Instant analysis: Eagles show how far they are from the elite in Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    Several observations from the Eagles playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup

    Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Sunday as Luka Modric and a Karim Benzema penalty secured a comfortable victory in Saudi Arabia.

  • Joe Smith Jr. wears down, stops late replacement Steve Geffrard

    Joe Smith Jr. wore down and then stopped late replacement Steve Geffrard on Saturday in Verona, New York.

  • China, US tensions unlikely to ease but they could maintain 'a hot peace', foreign policy adviser says

    Domestic politics is likely to push Beijing and Washington towards more confrontation this year and it will be difficult to ease tensions, according to a senior Chinese foreign policy adviser. But Wang Jisi, who is also president of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University, said the two nations could still maintain "a hot peace" - meaning that there may be heated exchanges and rivalry but they would not escalate the situation. "The domestic agendas of the United

  • 17 Favorite Photos of Kim Kardashian & Lookalike Younger Daughter Chicago West

    Proud mama Kim Kardashian loves posting any and all updates she can about her four children: North West, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and baby son Psalm. While we love every new post we see on our timelines, one type of photos hits us right in the feels most of all: Kim […]

  • Many Hospitals Are Getting Overwhelmed. It’s a Crisis That Could Affect Healthcare for Years to Come.

    Each wave of Covid-19 has hit Washington state’s hospitals harder than the last. Now, two years into the pandemic, most of the nurses who worked at the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle have left, and the department is having trouble finding enough nurses to treat its patients. “We do not have the same nursing staff, essentially, that we had even last summer,” says Dr. Steve Mitchell, medical director of the department.

  • French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism

    The storm over the construction of the grand mosque in Strasbourg has been long brewing. Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty ImagesAmong the anti-Muslim slogans discovered sprayed across an Islamic community center in western France on the morning of April 11, 2021, was a reference to a mosque that hasn’t even finished being built yet. “EELV = Traitors” read the graffitied message, alongside others including “No to Islamization” and references to the Crusades. It was spray painted on an Islamic cente

  • Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

    Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast […]

  • Teen charged with DWI after allegedly hitting side of Wilmington cop's car

    A Wilmington police car was reportedly sideswiped early Saturday morning while parked on Market Street. An 18-year-old has been charged.

  • Roseville woman to face careless use of a firearm charge in 3-year-old's nonfatal shooting

    Officials say a 3-year-old took a handgun out of the pocket of the Roseville woman's coat and shot himself in the head.

  • China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy

    President Xi Jinping has called for improved regulation and governance of China's digital economy to guard against its "unhealthy" development as Beijing aims to boost the sector's contribution to the country's growth. In an essay in the ruling Communist Party's publication Qiushi on Saturday, Xi called for focusing on key areas including integrated circuits, displays, communications equipment and intelligent hardware. China should "cultivate a number of enterprises with international competitiveness, and leading ecological firms with control over industrial chains, to create world-class digital industry clusters," he said.

  • Feds Toss Right-Wing Claim That Ilhan Omar Funded Affair

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyIn a move certain to disappoint right-wing conspiracy theorists, the Federal Election Commission ruled in a rare unanimous decision this week that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) did not, in fact, use campaign cash to help fund her affair with a Democratic consultant she eventually married.The ruling tossed a complaint that right-leaning think tank National Legal & Policy Center brought in 2019, alleging that Omar converted donor money to personal use by paying travel costs for campa

  • Guatemala's president seeks jail terms of up to 30 years for people smugglers

    Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei presented an initiative to Congress on Friday to drastically increase jail terms for people smugglers, with sentences of up to 30 years for the worst offenders. For many years Guatemala has been a key transit country for impoverished Central American migrants - including Guatemalans - who make the treacherous journey across Mexico to the United States in search of a better life. But Guatemala's government has sought to crack down on people-smuggling gangs after dozens of migrants died in high-profile incidents either through overcrowding in transport vehicles or at the hands of criminal groups.

  • Afghan family makes new life in the Missouri Ozarks with help of one U.S. veteran

    "I am wordless," Romal Noori mumbled as his family embraced the family of the man who got him out of Afghanistan.