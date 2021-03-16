Ethiopian general tells diplomats of 'dirty war' in Tigray

Tigray
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A "dirty war" causing suffering for "defenceless" victims is unfolding in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a general said in a briefing with diplomats last week, according to an audio recording of his comments obtained by AFP.

The statement from General Yohannes Gebremeskel Tesfamariam, head of a task force formed in response to the Tigray conflict, represents an unusually stark assessment of conditions in the region, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government asserts normalcy is returning.

"This is a dirty war because it's affecting everything. You don't see fronts. The cost is immediately to those who are defenceless," Yohannes said during the March 11 briefing in the regional capital Mekele attended by dozens of diplomats.

"On the atrocities, rape, crime... I cannot give you concrete evidence, but I don't think we are going to be fortunate to see that such things have not happened."

The audio was authenticated by two people who attended the briefing.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray on November 4 after blaming the region's once-dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.

A communications blackout made it difficult to verify conditions on the ground for weeks for weeks, though access has improved recently for humanitarian organisations and the media.

The March 11 visit to Mekele was the first time most diplomats had any access to the region since fighting began.

But while many expected they would be able to visit a hospital and sites housing displaced Tigrayans, they were told upon arrival that their stay would be limited to a briefing at a hotel.

Abiy declared victory in Tigray in late November after federal forces took Mekele, though TPLF leaders remain on the run and fighting has continued.

Residents have told human rights groups and journalists of massacres, widespread sexual violence and indiscriminate killings of civilians by security forces.

Aid workers, meanwhile, say the region's health system has largely collapsed and warn of possible large-scale starvation.

In his comments to diplomats, Yohannes suggested he did not see how a military approach alone would end the conflict.

"I know very few and exceptional conflicts or violence -- or fightings, let me say -- that have ended only by gun. Very few," said Yohannes, who formerly commanded UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan.

He said other "mechanisms" would need to be considered, potentially including negotiations and calls for a ceasefire, though he did not put forward a specific proposal himself.

"I believe this is the way out. I don't think we will escape this process," he said.

Abiy's government has repeatedly said TPLF leaders need to be detained and disarmed.

rcb/fb/ri

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Hospitals 'vandalised and looted'

    The health system in the conflict-hit Tigray region has "almost completely collapsed," says MSF.

  • Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions

    A decades-old border dispute over fertile farmland between Sudan and Ethiopia is feeding regional rivalry and even sparking fears of broader conflict, analysts say.

  • Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray

    Health facilities in Ethiopia’s embattled region of Tigray have been “looted, vandalized and destroyed in a deliberate and widespread attack on health care," the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Monday. Nearly 70% of 106 health facilities surveyed from mid-December to early March had been looted and more than 30% had been damaged. “The attacks on Tigray’s health facilities are having a devastating impact on the population,” said Oliver Behn, Doctors Without Borders general director.

  • Princess Eugenie Shares a New Photo of Baby August in Honor of Mother's Day

    "I'm so excited to be August's mum," she wrote on Instagram.

  • Everything you need to know about Houston Texans 2021 free agency

    NFL free agency 2021 kicks off. Here is everything a Houston Texans fan needs to know as the new league year begins.

  • Resistance to military regime in Myanmar mounts as nurses, bankers join protests – despite bloody crackdown

    Nurses in Myanmar have been striking since February to protest the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty ImagesYoung people were the first in Myanmar to peacefully protest the country’s new military regime. Then came labor unions. In the weeks since a Feb. 1 military coup, Mynamar’s resistance movement has expanded dramatically to include some perhaps unlikely activists: doctors, nurses, bankers, grocers, railway workers and other working professionals risking their middle-class comforts. Myanmar was under military rule from 1988 to 2011. During the elections in 2015, the National Democratic League won by a landslide, and party leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a well-known dissident, became the country’s leader. The army overthrew her government on Feb. 1, 2021, and imposed martial law. Soon, thousands of Myanmar’s health care workers were refusing to go to work – an attempt to thwart the coup regime by grinding government machinery to a halt. Health care is public in Myanmar, and health workers hold 10% of all government jobs. Most hospitals and medical schools have closed their doors. As elsewhere in the world, doctors and nurses in Myanmar have become public heroes during the pandemic. Their high social status makes them important allies to the pro-democracy cause. Doctors and nurses are among many other civil servants in Myanmar to engage in civil disobedience. Up to 90% of the staff in some government ministries is on strike, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Electricity and Energy; the junta says it’s 30%. Some of Myamar’s 7.4 million private-sector workers are also striking, including bank employees, whose absence has forced the government to limit daily cash withdrawals. A revolt started by young people raised during Myanmar’s democratic transition is becoming a broadly based national resistance movement involving the middle classes – whom history shows are central to any successful protests movement. And despite increasingly deadly military crackdowns beginning in early March, the protests are still gaining steam. Protesters in Yangon try to defend themselves against tear gas at a demonstration March 8 against the military coup. STR/AFP via Getty Images Money talks I study social movements and dissent in Myanmar. Active support from the comfortable middle class differentiates current protests from previous pro-democracy movements in Myanmar, from the Buddhist monks’ “saffron revolution” against the military dictatorship in 2007 to student protests for education reform in 2015. Those protests, which did not achieve their goals, were confined to one segment of the population. This time around, Generation Z is leading Myanmar’s pro-democracy uprising, and some of my university students from there were arrested in a March 3 crackdown and face up to three years in prison. But the youth are joined by many other kinds of people. Some workers walked off their jobs to rally behind the young people at protests. Other middle-class professionals support the movement more quietly, with money, rations, shelter and professional services like legal advice. People across Myanmar are also boycotting products produced by the army and its conglomerates, such as Myanmar beer and the Joox music app, and goods imported from China and Singapore – two top investors in Myanmar, neither of which condemned the coup. After bank workers began to strike late last month, international observers worried banks in Myanmar would collapse. But banks serve very few people in Myanmar. As of 2017, only 6% of the Southeast Asian country’s 54 million people were served by a financial institution. During the pandemic, which has hit Myanmar hard, nonprofit organizations mobilized to create small aid networks that could provide funds to poor people who needed cash using online sites and phone apps. About 1 million people in Myanmar used a phone-to-phone cash transfer service called Wave every month of last year. Now, during the protests, those same aid networks are providing financial support to help striking civil servants and private-sector workers partially make up for their forgone salaries. Grocers provide rations to keep food on protesters’ tables. Medical professionals help those hurt in the protests and provide free health care to their families. Teachers provide free education. Through new apps such as Stay away, people are scrutinizing how they spend their money to avoid unintentionally financing the army and its supporters, who have investments in nearly every sector of Myanmar’s economy, from supermarkets to entertainment. An anti-coup protest March 11 joined by monks in Yangon, Myanmar. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Moral shaming As protests grow, the military’s crackdowns are getting more and more brutal. As of March 15, more than 100 people had been killed and nearly 2,000 detained. Still, thousands of students and workers flood into the streets every day. “Dhamma versus adhamma” is their slogan: “Justice versus injustice.” To help the frontline activists, residents of neighborhoods surrounding the protest sites in Myanmar’s commercial capital, Yangon, build barricades and hide protesters from security forces. Businesses in the neighborhood of Sanchaung close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for protests. Afterward, as trading and daily activities resume, neighbors clear the debris from clashes between security forces and protesters, then rebuild barricades for the next act of resistance. When soldiers beat, shoot and kidnap protesters, people take videos and photos from nearby buildings and send them to media and to investigators at the United Nations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] All over the country, social shaming of regime leaders and their families is a tactic of resistance. In the town of Monywa, in central Myanmar, residents have been following family members of the security forces in the streets and asking local shopkeepers not to serve them as customers. From striking students to online activists to no-show nurses to helpful neighbors, Myanmar’s protesters resist in different ways with a shared goal: to restore their country’s nascent democracy. With sustained massive resistance to the military and moral support from much of the nation, Myanmar’s peaceful demonstrations may contain the seeds of a revolution.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tharaphi Than, Northern Illinois University. Read more:As killings, beatings and disappearances escalate, what’s the end game in Myanmar?Indonesia seeks nothing in return for its global peace and foreign aid efforts. It should Tharaphi Than does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Permian Witnesses Addition of Oil Rigs for 3 Straight Weeks

    Baker Hughes Company's (BKR) weekly rig count data reveals that for the first time since November, oil and gas drillers cut rig count in the United States.

  • 'The fighting continues': A Tigray town reels from drawn-out war

    Kibrom Hailu wasn't too worried when his 15-year-old son stepped out to play volleyball one morning last month near their home in Wukro, in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region.

  • Mass school abduction foiled in Nigeria

    Security forces have foiled an attempt to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys in northwestern Nigeria, a state official said on Sunday, days after dozens of students were seized in the latest mass abduction.

  • South Africa's largest ethnic group, Zulus await new king

    South Africa's largest ethnic group, the Zulus, will bid farewell on Thursday to their king, Goodwill Zwelithini, who for half a century was their charismatic but also controversial figurehead.

  • Sex abuse allegations pile up against Israeli rescue chief

    For decades, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was one of Israel's most recognizable faces, widely respected for founding an ultra-Orthodox rescue service that cared for victims of Palestinian attacks and bridged the divide between religious and secular Israelis. The scandal has all but destroyed the reputation of a man who just weeks ago received the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honor, for his lifetime achievements. It also has shined a light on the scourge of sexual abuse in the insular world of Israel's ultra-Orthodox community.

  • Phillies' starting rotation battle appears to be over with Matt Moore and Chase Anderson winning spots

    Sometimes people who lead baseball teams have to say the right thing even though they know it might not be, well, right. By Jim Salisbury

  • Chevron ‘Greenwashing’ Targeted in Complaint Filed With FTC

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is misleading consumers about its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, environmental groups said in what they described as a first-of-its-kind complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission.Chevron’s pledge of “ever-cleaner energy” amounts to so-called greenwashing because it hides the reality that the company’s production plans may end up increasing absolute emissions, according to Global Witness, Greenpeace USA and Earthworks. Ads touting the oil giant’s environmental record and investments in clean tech disguise its role as one of the world’s biggest corporate polluters, the nonprofit groups say. The complaint comes just days after Chevron announced a strategy centered on “higher returns, lower carbon.”The allegations are “frivolous,” Chevron said in a statement. “We engage in honest conversations about the energy transition.” An FTC spokesman declined to comment.Lodging the complaint with the FTC, which investigates claims of deceptive advertising by companies, is potentially a new line of attack for environmental campaigners, who view the Biden administration as more sympathetic to their criticisms of Big Oil. Biden made clean energy a key pledge in his election campaign last year and took the industry by surprise in the first months of his presidency by canceling the Keystone XL crude pipeline and restricting drilling on federal land.“This really is a test for the new administration to step up and to make good on their promise to make tackling the climate crisis a key priority,” said Julie Anne Miranda-Brobeck, a spokeswoman for Global Witness. The Chevron complaint marks the first time environmental campaigners have gone to the FTC to accuse an oil major of greenwashing, the nonprofit groups said.Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said last week that the company sees a “pathway” to net-zero carbon from its own operations and is committed to lowering emissions intensity 35% from 2016 to 2028. Intensity goals target pollution per barrel but do not necessarily cap or reduce overall emissions. The company supports the Paris Agreement, is investing in renewable power in support of its operations and will spend $3 billion on clean tech through 2028, it said.This amount is around 3% of Chevron’s annual capital budget, and the company may increase oil and gas production by around 15% over the next four years. Chevron fell 2.3% to $107.77 a share at 9:50 a.m. in New York as oil prices dropped.READ: Chevron Sees ‘Pathway’ to Net Zero Emissions From OperationsThe FTC is seen by campaigners as another avenue for applying pressure on Big Oil, in addition to the courts, where companies including Chevron are facing a series of lawsuits from about a dozen U.S. cities, counties and states to make them pay for the costs of adapting to climate change. The companies involved have said the suits are baseless.Appointments by President Joe Biden to the five-member FTC, which currently has an empty seat and is split between Democrats and Republicans, may help the environmental groups’ case.One of the FTC’s key focus areas in energy should be to “deter greenwashing and deceptive environmental claims,” Commissioner Rohit Chopra wrote in December. Chopra has been nominated by Biden to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, leaving two Democratic seats on the commission that will need to be filled. Biden is likely to nominate Columbia Law School antitrust expert Lina Khan for one of them, according to people familiar with the matter.To take a deep dive into Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG offerings, click here.In November, six other nonprofit groups filed a complaint with the FTC alleging that while Cargill Inc. product labels advertise the company’s links to family farmers, its actual production methods are exploitative. Cargill said the claims lack merit and that it conducts business in a legal, ethical and responsible manner.Chevron and U.S. rival Exxon Mobil Corp. have stepped up their efforts to engage on environmental issues in the past year as investors demand they position themselves for a transition to cleaner energy. Along with setting emissions targets, both have touted investments in clean-tech startups and carbon capture, though these currently represent a small portion of their total capital budget.“There’s a growing trend right now of Big Oil trying to paint itself as green and it’s growing at a rapid rate,” said Josh Eisenfeld, a spokesman for Earthworks. “They’re trying to capitalize on a market in a predatory way. They’re doing that to maintain their social license they’re doing that to attract investors and keep the ones they have.”Social justice law firm Richman Law & Policy is representing the environmental campaigners in the complaint.(Updates with share price in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tamir Rice's Mother Criticizes Tamika Mallory After Lil Baby's Grammys Performance

    In a number of posts addressing the Grammys performance, specifically Tamika Mallory's participation, Samaria Rice called her a "clout chaser."

  • Biden news - live: Trump crows after Post pulls ‘find fraud’ claim, as Indigenous cabinet secretary confirmed

    Follow the latest updates

  • Tinder to introduce in-app background checks

    One of the world's most popular dating apps will add the paid service later this year.

  • The best-dressed Grammy award-winning artist the year you were born

    See how celebrity style at the awards show has evolved over the years, from Peggy Lee to Taylor Swift.

  • Biden news - live: President to join Covid relief road show as GOP ‘being eaten alive’ by Trump

    Follow the latest as Joe Biden hits the road for the ‘Help is Here’ tour

  • Meghan, Harry’s Archewell Foundation to support racial justice groups

    One of the four groups, Color of Change, is the largest online racial justice organization in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have announced that their non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, will support several charities this year. Mind, a British mental health charity that publicly supported Markle after she revealed her struggles with depression and suicidal ideation in her interview with Oprah Winfrey last Sunday, is one of the four groups that will receive financial support.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December