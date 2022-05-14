Ethiopian Region Claims 7,000 Civilians Killed by Tigray Forces

Fasika Tadesse and Simon Marks
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Almost 7,000 civilians in Ethiopia’s Amhara region were killed between June and December last year by fighters from the northern Tigray region, according to a report commissioned by the regional government.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The study, carried out by researchers from local universities and the regional statistics office and released on Saturday, found that 6,986 people were killed in the Horn of African nation’s province that borders Tigray, with almost 3,000 civilians being shot.

It also documents that several mass graves were found at sites throughout the Amhara region. Tigray’s government rejected the findings.

Fighting first erupted in Ethiopia in November 2020 when forces loyal to the state’s ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front attacked a federal army base, prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to order an invasion of Tigray. The war spilled over into neighboring areas, including Amhara.

While hostilities have eased following a truce agreed to on March 25, conflict has flared elsewhere in Africa’s second-most populous nation. Federal troops and regional forces from the Oromia region have staged an offensive against the Oromo Liberation Army -- a rebel group that the government has designated as a terrorist organization.

The Amhara government didn’t provide evidence of the claims in the report, saying the information was based on field observations and interviews with witnesses and victims’ families. Denekew Bitew, a researcher from Bahir Dar University, told reporters in Amhara’s capital that the regional authorities had compiled videos, audio files and photographs to back up the alleged crimes.

‘Fictional Numbers’

The report also said 271 people were found to have died from starvation in Amhara because of the war, while 7,506 people were allegedly kidnapped and haven’t been seen again.

Getachew Reda, a senior member of the Tigray government, denied that his region’s forces had targeted civilians.

“Responding to Amhara officials’ fictional numbers is tiresome,” he wrote in a text message. “We have never targeted civilians in Amhara despite the government’s open call for civilians to join the fighting.”

The war in Ethiopia has claimed tens of thousands of lives and left millions in need of food aid. The United Nations estimates that more than 1.2 million people have been displaced from Tigray alone since it began.

The Tigrayans have also been victim to widespread crimes, according to rights groups.

In April, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said that forces from Amhara, backed by federal troops, carried out systematic, ethnically-targeted attacks on neighboring Tigray that amounted to humanitarian and war crimes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sowed new chaos into the market over his takeover bid for Twitter Inc. on Friday, first claiming his offer was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Light

  • Ground Beef Sold at Whole Foods May Contain Plastic

    USDA issued a public health alert for the affected productsBy Lisa L. GillIf you’ve recently purchased packaged, organic ground beef from Whole Foods, and it’s still in your fridge or freezer, ta...

  • Shooting that wounded 3 women at Dallas salon was not hate crime, police say

    Dallas investigators do not believe the shooting of three Korean women at a hair salon Wednesday is a hate crime, the city’s police chief said Thursday.

  • This Is Why I Pay Utility Bills With a Credit Card

    Image source: Getty Images We all have to pay bills. But we often have a choice as to what payment method we use. If you're strategic, you can earn valuable rewards by using your credit card to pay some of your bills.

  • The Semiconductor Shortage Could Persist Through 2024

    High metals prices and the ongoing semiconductor shortage are weighing on the already-battered automotive industry

  • Check your Mega Millions tickets: Wrong number announced in Tuesday's $86M jackpot drawing

    Have a Mega Millions ticket from the May 10 drawing? You may want to check your numbers again after one jackpot number announced was incorrect.

  • India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security

    India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine. A notice in the government gazette by the Directorate of Foreign Trade, dated Friday, said a spike in global prices for wheat was threatening the food security of India and neighboring and vulnerable countries. Global wheat prices have risen by more than 40% since the beginning of the year.

  • Why Your Doughnuts and Fried Chicken Are Getting More Expensive

    From high-dollar doughnuts to pricey fried chicken, the cost of the fried food business is higher than ever before. That’s because of rising cooking oil prices, the latest economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A recent article published in The Washington Post explains how the continued brutality in Ukraine, along with extreme weather conditions in other parts of the world, are taking a major toll on cooking oil prices—prices which are expected to keep rising.

  • WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley swoon over Tom Brady

    Even Hall of Fame legends from other sports get star-struck around Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

  • 11 Cheesy Potato Recipes That Go With Everything

    Oh, cheesy potatoes. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

  • Top Gun: Maverick review – Tom Cruise soars in a sequel that’s as thrilling as blockbusters get

    4/5 There’ll need to be a reckoning over the film’s politics and its treatment of women, but for now... we fist-pump

  • Ford Offloads More Rivian Automotive Stock After Lockup Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Friday, offloading more than $400 million worth of stock in the electric car maker since the end of a lockup this week. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Billion Face Plant Creates Crowd

  • Column: Heed the warnings of this palm tree, a 200-year-old drought survivor

    I visited the tree earlier this week to hear its wisdom about a subject it knows too well: drought.

  • Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model

    In a break from its socialist model, Venezuela's government plans to open for private investment a number of state-owned companies in vital sectors as it seeks to address a need for capital for severely underinvested businesses. Scant details on the move are fueling doubts.

  • Lithium Valley: Imperial County big winner in California budget revision

    A new college campus, lithium production fee, developer and county planning grants and more are all proposed. But the legislature must approve it all.

  • The World's a Mess. So They've Stopped Saving for Tomorrow.

    In a tumultuous time, many adults under 35 have stopped playing it safe. Instead of banking as much of their pay as they used to, they’re saving less, spending more and pursuing passion projects or risky careers. Nimarta Narang, 27, said she was prudent about almost everything until the end of last year, when she had an epiphany: “I don’t want to spend my life being so careful and cautious.” For most of the coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t travel to Bangkok to see her family. When she finally

  • U.S. lawmakers to travel to Europe over N.Ireland worries-Guardian

    LONDON (Reuters) -A team of U.S. Congress members will travel to London and other capitals as concerns grow in Washington about the tensions caused by Britain's post-Brexit stand-off with the European Union over Northern Ireland, the Guardian newspaper said. At least half a dozen representatives from Congress will hold meetings in Brussels, Dublin, London and Belfast within days, the Guardian said. The delegation will be headed by Richard Neal who chairs the Ways and Means Committee which has powers over trade deals, the newspaper said.

  • Moderna Acted Fast to Remove CFO After Hearing of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it acted immediately to remove Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer earlier this week after it learned of an investigation related to the handling of incentives at his former company. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Billion

  • Crypto Prices Slip After Record Week For Bitcoin Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies trended lower Saturday in the wake of the collapse of TerraUSD and the most volatile week for Bitcoin trading in at least two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Billion Face Plant Creates Crowd of Crypto LosersThe price of

  • Texas high court says governor cannot order transgender child investigations

    The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that neither Governor Greg Abbott nor the state's attorney general had the authority to order child abuse investigations of families that provide certain medical treatment for their transgender children. The court did not go so far as to order a blanket ban on all such investigations, saying a decision on carrying out inquiries was up to the Department for Family and Protective Services (DFPS). "The Governor and the Attorney General were certainly well within their rights to state their legal and policy views on this topic, but DFPS was not compelled by law to follow them," the court wrote in its ruling https://www.txcourts.gov/media/1454197/220229.pdf.