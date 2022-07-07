Ethiopia's leader admits military losses in insurgencies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Abiy Ahmed
    Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian police and soldiers are dying on a “daily” basis as the country grapples with insurgencies in Oromia and elsewhere, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday.

Abiy in a parliamentary address repeated a vow to destroy the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group his government blames for two recent massacres targeting members of the Amhara ethnic group.

“As a government, the fact we are not able to prevent the acts they committed, we feel quite sad,” Abiy said. “Daily police officers die, security forces die” while fighting the Oromo rebels, he said.

In a rare admission of government losses, Abiy also said that “hundreds” of district officials have been killed in attacks.

The increase in violence in Oromia comes as the 20-month-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be reducing. Last month Abiy revealed a committee has been set up to negotiate with the TPLF, but if the talks fail he suggested his government is ready to renew military efforts.

“The unity and the interests of our country, if it becomes difficult to secure it peacefully, we will pay sacrifices with our lives,” Abiy told lawmakers. “Outside of that, we believe there is hope. Our door will remain open for peace.”

In Oromia, the latest killings occurred on Monday, resulting in the deaths of an unknown number of civilians in the unstable West Wellega area. It followed a separate attack in the region last month that witnesses said killed hundreds.

The Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, an outlawed group that the government refers to as Shene, denies carrying out the killings.

In response to the violence, regional and federal forces have stepped up their offensive against the OLA. Abiy said counterinsurgency efforts have been “95%” successful in saving civilian lives and compared the recent ethnic-based killings to gun violence in the United States.

“The security forces serve the country at a high cost, so the parliament should recognize their efforts,” Abiy said, describing the mass killings as “inhumane acts” perpetrated by “destructive, evil forces.”

On Wednesday Ethiopia’s parliament set up a special body to investigate the killings in Oromia, where regional government forces have also been accused of human rights abuses.

Human Rights Watch in a statement this week said a “culture of impunity” has “emboldened unaccountable security forces” that it says are responsible for a spate of extrajudicial killings in Oromia.

The killings are putting pressure on Abiy’s government to do more to protect civilians as waves of ethnic unrest persist in Africa’s second-most populous country with a population of 115 million people. Ethiopia has more than 90 different ethnic groups, according to its census. The Oromo are the largest group with an estimated 34% of the population followed by the Amhara with 27%.

Violence between various ethnic groups has increased in recent years as a result of longstanding rivalries.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey should 'play by the rules': Greek defence minister

    Greece is open to engagement with Turkey, but Ankara should start 'playing by the rules', Greece's defence minister said on Tuesday. Tensions recently resurfaced after Turkey accused Greece of arming islands in the Aegean Sea which it says should have a demilitarised status under international treaties. Last month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

  • Man, woman arrested after rash of robberies in Gwinnett County, police say

    The couple committed multiple crimes within and outside of Gwinnett County, police said.

  • Accused of killing Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, Colombian ex-soldier breaks his silence

    Retired Sgt. Edwin Blanquicet Rodríguez had spent 20 years in the Colombian military when he received an offer: Travel to Haiti as part of a security team to protect a politician and guard electrical infrastructure projects.

  • Taliban excavate Mullah Omar's car used to escape after U.S. invasion

    An old white Toyota Corolla wagon has been excavated in southern Afghanistan as the Taliban dig up new ways to display their hold over power in the country.

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko

  • Taliban leader: Afghan soil won't be used to launch attacks

    Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada said Wednesday that Afghan soil will not be used to launch attacks against other countries, and he asked the international community to not interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs. The Taliban say they are adhering to an agreement they signed with the United States in 2020 — before retaking power — in which they promised to fight terrorists. Since their takeover last year, they have repeatedly said Afghanistan would not be used as a launching pad for attacks against other countries.

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Russian media: Griner pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial

    Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner on Thursday pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling during her trial in Moscow but said she had no intention of committing a crime, Russian news agencies reported. The reports quoted Griner as saying through an interpreter at the court hearing that she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste. Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage.

  • Teenagers Say They Were Kidnapped and Raped by Putin’s Private Army

    Pierre CromEBAM, Cameroon—Ella* and Béatrice*—both 16—returned from visiting a friend earlier this year to discover that their homes were on fire.Friends and neighbors, who had lost almost everything, were wailing uncontrollably as their whole compound in the Central African Republic village of Aïgbado was engulfed in flames.It was Jan. 16, the day of an infamous massacre—first reported by The Daily Beast—when Putin’s private army slaughtered more than 70 people in eastern CAR, setting homes abl

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham is scared of a Georgia grand jury subpoena. What’s he got to hide?

    Just because a person is a U.S. Senator doesn’t mean they’re above the country’s legal system. | Opinion

  • Michigan Gubernatorial Candidates Want Marriage Equality Overturned

    Several candidates for Michigan governor said the Supreme Court ought to revisit the 2015 ruling that provided all Americans with marriage equality.

  • With events 'scarier' than Jan. 6 predicted, are we on verge of another civil war? Opinion

    After a career studying civil wars small and large, organized violence in the United States strikes me as extraordinarily unlikely.

  • Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

    The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House. The extraordinary anecdote of a…

  • Trump's children were split between denial and rage after he lost the election, says filmmaker with the family around Jan. 6

    Alex Holer, who got exclusive access to the Trump family, told Insider they dealt with the election loss in very different ways.

  • Illinois governor tells NRA to ‘leave us the hell alone’

    Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker told the National Rifle Association (NRA) in a tweet to “leave us the hell alone” in the wake of a mass shooting that killed seven people in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb Monday. In a tweet on Tuesday, the NRA cited recent research from the nonprofit Crime Prevention Research Center, which found that “Since…

  • Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

    No bombshells here – but a lot of Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. fluffing up their shots

  • Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownIn an unusual devel

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Russians suffering huge losses as Ukrainian army holds them back in Donbas — Luhansk governor

    Ukraine’s army is holding back the Russian invasion force on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram on July 6.

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereGood