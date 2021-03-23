Ethiopia's leader says atrocities committed in Tigray war

RODNEY MUHUMUZA
·1 min read

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopia's leader says atrocities have occurred in Tigray, the country's northern region where fighting persists as government troops hunt down its fugitive leaders.

“Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in an address before lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa, Tuesday.

This is the first time Abiy appears to acknowledge that serious crimes have been perpetrated in Tigray, home to 6 million people.

He said soldiers who raped women or committed other war crimes will be held responsible, even though he cited “propaganda of exaggeration” by the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the once-dominant party whose leaders challenged Abiy's legitimacy after the postponement of elections last year. The Tigray conflict began in November, when Abiy sent government troops into the region after an attack there on federal military facilities. The federal army is now hunting the fugitive regional leaders.

Abiy accused the embattled region's leaders of drumming “a war narrative” while the area faced challenges such as a destructive invasion of locusts and the COVID-19 pandemic. “This was misplaced and untimely arrogance,” he said, according to a transcript of his comments posted on Twitter by the prime minister's office.

Recommended Stories

  • A Nobel Peace Laureate and Horror in Ethiopia

    Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece we have published in the current issue of National Review. Every now and then, East Africa breaks into world consciousness. It happened in the mid 1980s, when Ethiopia underwent a terrible famine. Teams of pop stars made two hit “charity singles”: “We Are the World” and “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The world again turned to East Africa in the mid 2000s, when the Sudanese dictatorship committed genocide against people in Darfur, a region in the west of the country. (That genocide has not quite ended.) Today, Ethiopia is again in the news, for war in Tigray, a region in the country’s north. What is happening there is worse than war, if such a thing is possible: Tigray is a theater for war crimes and crimes against humanity. To make it all the more interesting — if that is the word — Ethiopia’s head of state is the 2019 Nobel peace laureate: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Ethiopia is a challenge to govern, no doubt. With 112 million people, it is the second-most populous country in Africa, after Nigeria. There are more than 80 ethnic groups, and as many languages. Abiy Ahmed speaks the handful of major languages in the country. In many ways, he would seem unusually well suited to national leadership. Born in 1976, he is the son of a Muslim and a Christian. Both of his parents — now deceased — were of the Oromo people. His father, a farmer, spoke only Oromo; his mother spoke both Oromo and Amharic. Abiy himself married an Amhara woman. He is a Pentecostal Christian, said to be devout. When a teenager, he fought against the regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam, known as “the Stalin of East Africa.” Later, in the Ethiopian military, he fought in the Eritrean–Ethiopian War. He served as a U.N. peacekeeper in Rwanda, after the genocide in that country. Abiy was educated — extensively — in Addis Ababa and London. He rose in the military, and intelligence, and business. In 2010, he was elected to parliament. After Mengistu was toppled in 1991, Ethiopia was ruled by a coalition called “the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front” (EPRDF). It was composed of four parties, based on ethnicity. The dominant party was Tigrayan: the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). A Tigrayan, Meles Zenawi, was boss of the country from 1991 until his death in 2012. Though Tigray has just 6 percent of the Ethiopian population, it long had outsize influence in national affairs. In 2018, after mass popular protests, particularly in the Oromo and Amhara regions, the coalition elected Abiy Ahmed to serve as prime minister. He quickly established himself as a new kind of leader. It is “high time for us to learn from our past mistakes,” he said, “and to make up for all the wrongs that have been done.” He apologized for the brutality and corruption of the EPRDF. Indeed, he established a new party — the Prosperity Party — to replace the old coalition. Three of the four parties of the EPRDF joined Prosperity; so did a slew of lesser parties. The Tigrayans — the TPLF — declined to join. Abiy released and pardoned thousands of political prisoners. Many had been labeled “terrorists” simply for opposing the government. He dismissed officials who had been thought “untouchable.” He invited exiled media outlets to return to the country. What’s more, he at last ended the Eritrean–Ethiopian War. Formally speaking, the war lasted from 1998 to 2000. The two sides signed a peace agreement in December 2000. One of the things they agreed to was that an international commission would decide the boundary between Eritrea and Ethiopia. When the commission drew its boundary, it placed the town of Badme on the Eritrean side. At this, Ethiopia — the EPRDF — balked. The Ethiopians had control of Badme, and they would not let it go. Badme was important. In fact, another name for the Eritrean–Ethiopian War is “the War of Badme.” For 18 years, there existed a condition between the two countries known as “no peace, no war.” Then Abiy agreed to hand over Badme. He and his Eritrean counterpart signed a joint declaration, officially ending the war, once and for all. They restored full diplomatic relations between their countries. And they threw open the border. Families, long split by the conflict, were joyously reunited. Nor was Abiy through with his peace efforts. There are various conflicts in the Horn of Africa: between Eritrea and Djibouti; between Somalia and Kenya; etc. Abiy Ahmed offered his services, usefully. Given all of the above — especially a resolution to the Eritrean–Ethiopian War — it was no surprise that the Norwegian Nobel Committee made Abiy its laureate in 2019. In a press release, the committee said it was doing so “with the provisions of Alfred Nobel’s will firmly in mind.” What did they mean by those words? Though few know it, Alfred Nobel directed that his prizes — all of them, not just the peace prize — go to work done “during the preceding year.” The Nobel prizes are not supposed to be lifetime-achievement awards. They are to reward and encourage people relatively early in their labors. Sometimes, Nobel committees have abided by the will, sometimes — often — not. The principal criterion for the peace prize, by the way, is “fraternity between nations.” In announcing its selection of Abiy, the Norwegian committee issued a caveat: “No doubt some people will think this year’s prize is being awarded too early. The Norwegian Nobel Committee believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement.” A university student in Addis Ababa, Tsege Afrassa, was quoted in the New York Times: “It is great that he won the prize when I think of what it means for the country.” She added, “But he has a lot more to do to restore full peace in the country. The prize brings more responsibility with it.” That is a common sentiment, when it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize. At the ceremony on December 10, 2019, Abiy Ahmed gave one of the most beautiful, poetic, and moving speeches in Nobel history. (I have read them all.) Here is a taste — a passage on the hell of war, an old theme, and one that will ever recur: War is the epitome of hell for all involved. I know because I have been there and back. I have seen brothers slaughtering brothers on the battlefield. I have seen older men, women, and children trembling in terror under the deadly shower of bullets and artillery shells. You see, I was not only a combatant in war. I was also a witness to its cruelty and what it can do to people. War makes for bitter men. Heartless and savage men. Then, Abiy told a story: Twenty years ago, I was a radio operator attached to an Ethiopian army unit in the border town of Badme. The town was the flashpoint of the war between the two countries. I briefly left the foxhole in the hopes of getting a good antenna reception. It took only but a few minutes. Yet, upon my return, I was horrified to discover that my entire unit had been wiped out in an artillery attack. I still remember my young comrades-in-arms who died on that ill-fated day. I think of their families too. Three months after the Nobel prize ceremony, the pandemic set in. A general election scheduled for August, Abiy Ahmed postponed till the middle of 2021. Up in Tigray, the TPLF was furious. The Tigrayans thought Abiy was acting dictatorially. In defiance of Addis Ababa, the TPLF held regional elections in September. In retaliation, Abiy redirected federal funds from the TPLF — the regional leadership — to local governments. Tensions between the TPLF and the federal government were boiling. This was a contest of wills. Be aware that the TPLF is armed. That is, they have some 250,000 men under arms, while the federal government has some 350,000. The terrible moment came on November 4 — the moment that an American might think of as the Fort Sumter moment. As near as can be determined, TPLF forces attacked the headquarters of the federal government’s Northern Command. Abiy Ahmed then swept the Ethiopian National Defense Force into Tigray. He and his government have referred to the war in euphemisms: “law-enforcement operations”; “rule-of-law operations.” Talk about “the epitome of hell”: This war has been a shocking spasm of bombings, massacres, and rape. I will spare the details, except for a few. In the second week of November, Tigrayan forces committed a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra. Chief among the victims were migrant workers from Amhara. The killers hacked their victims — hundreds of them — to death. In late November, Ethiopian and Eritrean forces — working together — shelled the town of Aksum. This was apparently indiscriminate shelling, killing unarmed civilians. Then, Eritrean forces massacred hundreds of Tigrayans within Aksum. Rape has long been a weapon of war — in Sudan, the Balkans, Burma, and any number of other places. Rape in Tigray is on a mass, horrific scale. On January 21, a U.N. official, Pramila Patten, issued a statement. She is the U.N. “special representative” on the subject of “sexual violence in conflict.” I will quote just the first two sentences of her statement: I am greatly concerned by serious allegations of sexual violence in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, including a high number of alleged rapes in the capital, Mekelle. There are also disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence. Who is responsible for the hell in Tigray? The prime minister, the Nobel peace laureate? The assignment of blame would take many pages of analysis. Suffice it to say, Abiy Ahmed is to blame for a lot, including the cut-off of communication between Tigray and the outside world, and the delay of humanitarian aid — desperately needed — to the region. Many are calling for the revocation of Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize. As it happens, the Nobel Peace Prize is neither revokable nor returnable. I will offer a page or two on Nobel history. There was never a time when the Nobel Peace Prize was uncontroversial. The first award ever given — in 1901, when the committee divided the prize between Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross, and Frédéric Passy, a veteran peace campaigner — was very controversial. Almost no Nobel selection meets with universal acclaim. This includes the 1979 prize to Mother Teresa. The most controversial Nobel prize ever awarded — in any field — was the peace prize to Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho, in 1973. They received the prize for the Paris Agreement, which they had negotiated. It was signed in January 1973. The Paris Agreement was a ceasefire in the Vietnam War. The Nobel committee hoped that the parties would “feel a moral responsibility” to abide by the agreement and, ultimately, end the war. North Vietnam, of course, shot the agreement to hell. In 1975, after the fall of Saigon, Kissinger tried to return his share of the prize. He said he felt “honor-bound” to do so, given the fate of Vietnam. The committee explained that Nobel prizes are not returnable. They further reminded Kissinger that he had been honored for certain work. Events in Vietnam, they said, did not negate his “sincere efforts to get a ceasefire agreement put into force in 1973.” One way to put this is: A Nobel prize is not conditional. In 1950, the committee honored Ralph Bunche, the American diplomat working for the United Nations. The year before, on the isle of Rhodes, he had negotiated a series of armistice agreements between the new state of Israel and four of its enemies. Those enemies, of course, blew the agreements to hell. While we are on the Arab–Israeli conflict: The award to Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin was given in 1978, for the Camp David Accords. Those were preliminary accords, not a peace treaty. The treaty was not consummated until March 1979. But the Nobel committee wanted to put the parties on the hook, so to speak. Sadat did not attend the ceremony in December 1978. His stated reason: A final treaty had yet to be negotiated. The real reason, almost certainly: The Arab world was already inflamed at him, for his peacemaking with Israel; a personal appearance in Oslo, with Begin, would have fanned the flames. Two and a half years after the peace treaty was signed, Sadat was assassinated. As was Yitzhak Rabin, in 1995, less than a year after he received the prize. The Israeli prime minister received it along with the foreign minister, Shimon Peres, and the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat. The three were awarded for the Oslo Accords, which had their origin in the Nobel committee’s hometown. The committee wanted to hold the parties to the accords. Arafat was not to be held. The peace prize to Barack Obama, the American president, in 2009 was very controversial—and not just among his critics at home. Many people, including past honorees, decried the award, especially when, less than two weeks before the Nobel ceremony, the president announced a “surge” of 30,000 additional troops in Afghanistan. In recent years, many people have wanted the Nobel prize of Aung San Suu Kyi revoked. She won it in 1991. By 2016, she was the leader — or the civilian leader, sharing power uneasily with the military — of her country, Burma. She seemed shockingly indifferent to the genocide of the Rohingya people. But did she deserve her prize in 1991? Few have deserved the prize more. Today, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has egg on its face. Aung San Suu Kyi aside, the committee’s 2019 laureate is presiding over this murderous, monstrous mayhem in Tigray. But the 2019 award made sense, on Nobel terms. Classically, a committee asks itself, “Who has done the most or best work for fraternity between nations during the preceding year?” The hell in Tigray may go on and on. It may spread, making Ethiopia a failed state. The leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Debretsion Gebremichael, speaks in clear separatist and secessionist terms: “Give in? You have to understand, we will continue fighting as long as they are in our land.” Ethiopia is complicated, but I have advice for any Ethiopia-watchers, or watchers in general. It is not my advice, but the advice that Elie Kedourie, the great British historian, born and raised in Baghdad, gave to David Pryce-Jones: “Keep your eye on the corpses.”

  • At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine. Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained U.S. opposition over more than a decade. Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the issue.

  • Lessons of hunger: pandemic prompts fresh thinking, new players in U.S. food aid

    On a recent morning in Chicago's Southwest side, young workers hefted boxes of food into vans for delivery. Borders staked out by rival gangs prevented many hungry people from visiting the New Life Centers' food distribution site. A year ago, food had a small role at New Life Centers, a church and community outreach program that works to defuse gang tensions.

  • Amazon to cut Deliveroo stake to 11.5% in London IPO

    Amazon.com is to cut its stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo to 11.5% in its upcoming initial public offering from 15.8% previously, according to a prospectus published by the company. Deliveroo this week began roadshows for a London IPO and set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, which will give it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion). According to the prospectus, Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech giant to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

  • U.N. calls for stop to 'horrific' sexual violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

    A dozen top United Nations officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, particularly calling out reports of rape and "other horrific forms of sexual violence." In a joint statement the officials, including U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock, rights chief Michelle Bachelet and refugee chief Filippo Grandi, called on the warring parties to protect civilians from human rights abuse, condemn sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, Mar. 22 – Gold Still Going Sideways

    Gold is 0.7% lower this morning, as it is retracing Friday’s advance. What about the other precious metals?

  • Volvo Cars to launch joint venture with ECARX to develop smart car software systems

    Swedish premium automaker Volvo Cars will launch a joint venture with ECARX, a smart car technology startup co-founded by Geely's chairman, to develop in-car operation software systems, the companies said on Tuesday. The joint venture, which will be headquartered in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, will develop in-car operation software systems for Volvo Cars, other brands under Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and potentially other companies. "The planned joint venture would allow both companies and the wider Geely Group to speed up technology development, improve cost efficiency and create new revenue streams," the companies said in the statement.

  • The 'shadow docket': How the U.S. Supreme Court quietly dispatches key rulings

    In the months before former President Donald Trump left office in January, the U.S. Supreme Court briskly paved the way for the lethal injection of 13 federal inmates, the first federal executions in 17 years. In many of those cases, the court summarily overturned lower court rulings using an obscure legal procedure known as the “shadow docket.”

  • The C8 Corvette Was the Fastest-Selling Car in America in February

    People are still fiending to get ahold of Chevy's mid-engine sports car.

  • Biden heads to Ohio to highlight 11th anniversary of Obamacare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and tout his moves to reverse many Trump-era measures aimed at weakening the landmark health reform law. Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials. The visit comes as Biden and other top White House officials are hitting the road on the "Help is Here" tour to draw attention to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, Biden's first major legislation, which also provides short-term subsidies that deliver discounts for nearly everyone who buys insurance under the program.

  • Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

    Edwin E. 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil A. Armstrong/NASA/AP PhotoMost likely, this is the best-known picture of a flag ever taken: Buzz Aldrin standing next to the first U.S. flag planted on the Moon. For those who knew their world history, it also rang some alarm bells. Only less than a century ago, back on Earth, planting a national flag in another part of the world still amounted to claiming that territory for the fatherland. Did the Stars and Stripes on the moon signify the establishment of an American colony? When people hear for the first time that I am a lawyer practicing and teaching something called “space law,” the question they ask most frequently, often with a big smile or a twinkle in the eye, is: “So tell me, who owns the moon?” Of course, claiming new national territories had been very much a European habit, applied to non-European parts of the world. In particular the Portuguese, the Spanish, the Dutch, the French and the English created huge colonial empires. But while their attitude was very Europe-centric, the legal notion that planting a flag was an act of establishing sovereignty quickly stuck and became accepted worldwide as part and parcel of the law of nations. Obviously, the astronauts had more important things on their mind than contemplating the legal meaning and consequences of that planted flag, but luckily the issue had been taken care of prior to the mission. Since the beginning of the space race the United States knew that for many people around the world the sight of a U.S. flag on the Moon would raise major political issues. Any suggestion that the moon might become, legally speaking, part of U.S. backwaters might fuel such concerns, and possibly give rise to international disputes harmful to both the U.S. space program and U.S. interests as a whole. By 1969, decolonization may have destroyed any notion that non-European parts of the world, though populated, were not civilized and thus justifiably made subject to European sovereignty – however, there was not a single person living on the moon; even life itself was absent. Still, the simple answer to the question of whether Armstrong and Aldrin by way of their small ceremony did transform the moon, or at least a major part thereof, into U.S. territory turns out to be “no.” They, nor NASA, nor the U.S. government intended the U.S. flag to have that effect. The first outer space treaty NASA Lunar Sample Return Container with moon soil on display in a vault at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. OptoMechEngineer, CC BY-SA Most importantly, that answer was enshrined in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which both the United States and the Soviet Union as well as all other space-faring nations, had become a party. Both superpowers agreed that “colonization” on Earth had been responsible for tremendous human suffering and many armed conflicts that had raged over the last centuries. They were determined not to repeat that mistake of the old European colonial powers when it came to decide on the legal status of the moon; at least the possibility of a “land grab” in outer space giving rise to another world war was to be avoided. By that token, the moon became something of a “global commons” legally accessible to all countries – two years prior to the first actual manned moon landing. Businessman Rajzeev V. Baagree, who purchased five acres of land on the moon for 1,400 rupees (equivalent to US in 2005) per acre, poses next to documents of proof, at his home in Hyderabad, India. It turned out he got scammed. Mustafa Quraishi/ AP Photo So, the U.S. flag was not a manifestation of claiming sovereignty, but of honoring the U.S. taxpayers and engineers who made Armstrong, Aldrin, and third astronaut Michael Collins’ mission possible. The two men carried a plaque that they “came in peace for all mankind,” and of course Neil’s famous words echoed the same sentiment: his “small step for man” was not a “giant leap” for the United States, but “for mankind.” Furthermore, the United States and NASA lived up to their commitment by sharing the moon rocks and other samples of soil from the lunar surface with the rest of the world, whether by giving them away to foreign governments or by allowing scientists from all over the globe to access them for scientific analysis and discussion. In the midst of the Cold War, this even included scientists from the Soviet Union. Case closed, no need for space lawyers anymore then? No need for me to prepare University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s space law students for further discussions and disputes on the lunar law, right? No space lawyers needed? Not so fast. While the legal status of the Moon as a “global commons” accessible to all countries on peaceful missions did not meet any substantial resistance or challenge, the Outer Space Treaty left further details unsettled. Contrary to the very optimistic assumptions made at the time, so far humankind has not returned to the moon since 1972, making lunar land rights largely theoretical. This 1964 file photo from the World’s Fair in the borough of Queens in New York shows a views of a moon colony in the Futurama 2 ride put together by General Motors. AP Photo That is, until a few years ago when several new plans were hatched to go back to the moon. In addition at least two U.S. companies, Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries, which have serious financial backing, have started targeting asteroids for the purpose of mining their mineral resources. Geek note: Under the aforementioned Outer Space Treaty, the moon and other celestial bodies such as asteroids, legally speaking, belong in the same basket. None of them can become the “territory” of one sovereign state or another. The very fundamental prohibition under the Outer Space Treaty to acquire new state territory, by planting a flag or by any other means, failed to address the commercial exploitation of natural resources on the moon and other celestial bodies. This is a major debate currently raging in the international community, with no unequivocally accepted solution in sight yet. Roughly, there are two general interpretations possible. So you want to mine an asteroid? Countries such as the United States and Luxembourg (as the gateway to the European Union) agree that the moon and asteroids are “global commons,” which means that each country allows its private entrepreneurs, as long as duly licensed and in compliance with other relevant rules of space law, to go out there and extract what they can, to try and make money with it. It’s a bit like the law of the high seas, which are not under the control of an individual country, but completely open to duly licensed law-abiding fishing operations from any country’s citizens and companies. Then, once the fish is in their nets, it is legally theirs to sell. OSIRIS-REx will travel to a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu and bring a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission launched Sept. 8, 2016, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. As planned, the spacecraft will reach Bennu in 2018 and return a sample to Earth in 2023. NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/ASSOCIATED PRESS On the other hand, countries such as Russia and somewhat less explicitly Brazil and Belgium hold that the moon and asteroids belong to humanity as a whole. And therefore the potential benefits from commercial exploitation should somehow accrue for humanity as a whole – or at least should be subjected to a presumably rigorous international regime to guarantee humanity-wide benefits. It’s a bit like the regime originally established for harvesting mineral resources from the deep seabed. Here, an international licensing regime was created as well as an international enterprise, which was to mine those resources and generally share the benefits among all countries. While in my view the former position certainly would make more sense, both legally and practically, the legal battle by no means is over. Meanwhile, the interest in the moon has been renewed as well – at least China, India and Japan have serious plans to go back there, raising the stakes even higher. Therefore, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln we will need to teach our students about these issues for many years to come. While ultimately it is up to the community of states to determine whether common agreement can be reached on either of the two positions or maybe somewhere in between, it is of crucial importance that agreement can be reached one way or another. Such activities developing without any law that is generally applicable and accepted would be a worst-case scenario. While not a matter of colonization anymore, it may have all the same harmful results.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:If Earth falls, will interstellar space travel be our salvation?Mining the moon for rocket fuel to get us to MarsNew telescope will scan the skies for asteroids on collision course with Earth Frans von der Dunk has a consultancy addressing issues of space law and policy.

  • Spurs dressing room divided by 'selfish' players, says Mourinho

    Jose Mourinho said Tottenham's dressing room is divided by "selfish" players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

  • Rivals seeking to gain as Biden mulls approach to Syrian war

    The Biden administration is mulling over America’s role in Syria’s ongoing conflict as the U.S. tries to break away from Middle East wars, but Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat already has been busy on the ground, trying to win support for a Syria approach that could establish Russia as a broker of security and power in the region. The new U.S. administration has yet to say how it plans to handle Syria, which is now fragmented among a half-dozen militaries — including U.S. troops — owing to a war that has killed and has displaced millions. The conflict includes al-Qaida affiliates, Islamic State forces and other jihadist groups eager to use Syria as a base.

  • 10 people dead, including police officer, after shooting at Colorado grocery

    The officer, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder force, was the first to arrive at the scene.

  • One bacon rasher a day increases the risk of dementia, experts warn

    Eating processed food such as bacon every day could increase the risk of dementia by 44 per cent, according to a study. A long-term research project has strongly implicated unhealthy dishes such as sausages, kebabs, burgers and nuggets with deteriorating brain health in middle and old age. The study also found daily consumption of non-processed red meats, such as beef, pork or veal may have a protective effect against dementia. Leeds University researchers examined data from nearly half a million people in the UK Biobank, allowing them to correlate information about genetics and lifestyle. The cohort, aged 40 to 69, was followed up over eight years, making the study the first large-scale examination of the link, over time, between specific meats and dementia. The disease is the leading cause of death in the UK, and affects up to eight per cent of over-60s worldwide. The Leeds team identified 2,896 cases of dementia after eight years of follow-up from the cohort and calculated that the 44 per cent added risk of developing the condition was linked with consuming 25g of processed meat a day, equivalent to one bacon rasher. Independent experts urged caution in attributing risk so precisely, but said the overall findings pointed to a general increase of risk from processed meats. The analysis also suggested people who ate 50g of non-processed red meat a day were 19 per cent less likely to develop dementia. Average intake of processed meat in the UK is roughly 25g a day, and about 30g a day for non-processed meat, according to national survey data. Huifeng Zhang, who led the research at Leeds School of Food Science and Nutrition, said: "Worldwide, the prevalence of dementia is increasing and diet as a modifiable factor could play a role. "Our research adds to the growing body of evidence linking processed meat consumption to increased risk of a range of non-transmissible diseases." Collected between 2006 and 2010, the data included how often participants consumed different types of meat. It did not specifically assess the impact of a vegetarian or vegan diet on dementia risk, but did include data from people who said they did not eat red meat. Those who consumed higher amounts of processed meat weremore likely to be male, less educated, smoke, be overweight, eat less fruit and veg, and have higher intakes of energy, protein and fat, including saturated fat. The researchers adjusted their study to account for these factors. However, other scientists warned that under 3,000 cases of dementia was a relatively small sample. Prof Robert Howard, an expert in ageing at University College London, said: "The data wouldn't persuade me to give up my breakfast bacon." The findings were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

  • Husband says he wasn't told wife died in spa shooting

    "Was I consoled? No," Mario González said. "What I need more than anything is help because I've got a girl and a boy."

  • Skip Cancun and Take This Epic Road Trip Across Southern Mexico

    Courtesy Nick HildenYou can’t truly get to know a country by merely visiting its largest or most popular cities. In the case of Mexico, places like Mexico City, Cancun, or Cabo San Lucas—a few of the locales most frequented by foreigners—might provide a bite-sized taste of what the country has to offer, but certainly not the whole enchilada. To enjoy the full feast, you have to go to the in-between places that are most easily reached by automobile. This is especially true when you’re traveling through the (hopefully) dwindling days of COVID, during which public transport is still best avoided.Mexico’s borders have remained open through the duration of the pandemic, and as a result thousands of Americans and other foreigners have flocked to the likes of Tulum and Playa del Carmen where they could party like reality didn’t exist. I’m not recommending that course of action, but rather that you road-trip your way primarily through the rurals of southern Mexico, where adventure, culture, and beauty loom large but the impact of COVID (both in terms of spreading and contracting it) can be relatively well mitigated.And this isn’t an itinerary that is suited solely to our pandemic-stricken times. Fauxpocalypse or no, you need no excuse to visit the stunning landscapes of Mexico’s great southern nub.This route begins and ends on the coast of Oaxaca, and while I followed a specific route, it’s easy to tailor yours to suit your timeframe, interests, and desired level of cultural immersion—your comfort with the language or lack thereof, in other words. All told, the circuit can be completed in as few as nine days, but I’d recommend giving yourself at least 12 to 15 so that you have some breathing room to enjoy prolonged stays here and there.Essentially you can fly into any of the airports along the route and launch wherever you please, but I started off in Puerto Escondido, the increasingly popular surfing mecca on the coast of Oaxaca where I’ve been hiding out for the duration of the pandemic. If you decide to start in the same place, Los Tres Reyes is the only car rental you should consider. The others are notorious for overcharging and bad service in general. At Reyes they’re pretty straightforward, and there’s usually a deal for renting by the week.While you can make the trip in just about any car, I can attest from personal experience that it’s worth shelling out for something with a relatively reliable engine and comfortable seats. You will be driving uphill, you will need the oomph for passing slow trucks, and you will be behind the wheel for long periods of time. Of the options available a Jeep is your best bet, though the Nissan Sentra, VW Golf, or Dodge Journey will all get the job done. Avoid the Fiat at all costs. "Downton Campeche" Courtesy Nick Hilden Puerto Escondido is a fine place to begin and end as it provides ample beach relaxation before you get behind the wheel. Stay in the bohemian la Punta district if you want to walk around barefoot and do a bit of barhopping (they are open for business), or in the Rinconada neighborhood if you prefer tranquility and a more upscale atmosphere.From there you’ll head southeast on the highway with the intention of reaching the state of Chiapas where you should aim for either Tuxtla Gutierrez or San Cristobal. It’s a full day’s drive along the idyllic coves of the lower-Oaxacan coast, then the landscapes as you pull into the mountains of Chiapas are nothing short of marvelous—all rolling hills, dramatic vistas, and vibrant hues of yellow and blue like some Mixtec painting in the style of Van Gogh.Tuxtla and San Cris both offer completely different experiences. The former is a sizeable city of half a million with a strong indigenous vibe derived from colorful aesthetic touches drawn from the Zoque and Aztec cultures that once ruled the region, while the latter is much smaller and looks like it could have been transported directly out of 16th century Spain. Go to Tuxtla if you want a good jumping-off point for outdoor exploration—perhaps the most renowned opportunity being a boat ride down the epic Sumidero Canyon—and go to San Cristobal if you’re more interested in shopping for handcrafts and trying the hip restaurants.Next you’ll be heading for the Mayan ruins of Palenque, and you essentially have two options for getting there: the long way, which takes seven hours over mostly smooth, high-speed roads; or the short-cut, which takes five hours through winding mountain roads dotted by many, many speed bumps. Many.For those of a somewhat more adventurous disposition, I suggest taking the latter. It’s a pain to have to change speeds constantly due to the bumps (called topes in Spanish—a common feature throughout the region), and those with a weak stomach may find the twists and turns to be too much, but this route offers an abundance of lush beauty and takes you through a series of remote indigenous villages, among which are several that are still managed by the anti-imperialist revolutionary group the Zapatistas.Now it’s important that we discuss etiquette for visiting such a region. These villages are, for all practical purposes, detached from the outside world, meaning the impact of COVID has been relatively small. While it’s rare to see people wearing masks, you should take all possible precautions to keep from potentially infecting the local population. By all means get out of your car and buy things (they want your money), but do what you can to limit the risk of transmission: washing hands, wearing masks—you know the drill.It’s also important that you understand how, in some ways, when you’re on this road you’re no longer in Mexico. It is Mexico in theory, but in practice these are the Rebel Zapatista Autonomous Municipalities. You’ll see signs warning off the police and military. You will more than likely be stopped at a checkpoint of young men who are gathering “donations” from passers-through, usually around fifty pesos ($2.50). While this is certainly strange to the average outsider, it is not dangerous. They’re nice people trying to eke out a living and keep an eye on who is coming and going. Be polite, give them their money, and enjoy the view.Once you reach the town of Palenque there are numerous accommodations ranging from Airbnbs and hostels to luxury resorts, but I recommend staying at Hotel la Aldea or one of the other options located closer to the ruins. Not only will this immerse you in the rich jungle foliage, but it places you within walking distance of the ruins which you’ll reach via a delightful roadside path. And if you’re lucky, you’ll be treated to the bizarre, only-somewhat terrifying bellows of the howler monkeys that frequent the trees above your bungalow. "Cenotes Haciendas Mucuyche" Courtesy Nick Hilden The ruins themselves are spectacular. Nestled in the jungle, some of these pyramids and other structures date back more than 2,000 years to the height of the Mayan civilization. And as it turns out, perusing a place like Palenque during a pandemic is highly enjoyable thanks to the distinct lack of crowds. While there were others scattered about during my visit, there were times when it felt like I had the site all to myself.Next you’ll be blasting seven hours on some of the best roads I’ve seen in southern Mexico to the Yucatan capital of Merida. This will take you through the pastoral ranchlands of the state of Campeche. At some point you’ll pass through the actual city of Campeche where you’re more than welcome to stop, but you’ll be coming back this way later, so you might as well save it. Instead, break for lunch about an hour earlier in Champoton, where you can have a tasty meal at Pelicanos which is situated right along the highway that carries you up the coast. "Champoton, Campeche" Courtesy Nick Hilden Merida is a pleasant city of just under a million. Considered one of the safest cities not only in Mexico but in the entirety of the Americas, it’s got a low-key coastal vibe and a 16th century Spanish aesthetic, though the local culture is more influenced by its large Maya population. In the city itself I recommend checking out the contemporary art museum, which—during my pandemic-stricken visit—was completely empty of people but full of great art from regional and national artists. In the same square you can cool off with ice cream from Dulceria and Sorbeteria Colon, a 114-year-old shop that offers an assortment of tasty, unique flavors like cantaloupe, corn, watermelon, and dragonfruit. And while there are plenty of quality restaurants in the city, if you want a true Yucatecan experience check out El Panucho de Kanasin, where the poc chuc (marinated and grilled pork) had me ordering fourths.Merida provides easy access to two must-sees: the pyramid of Chichen Itza, and the region’s many cenotes. Courtesy Nick Hilden Located about 90 minutes outside Merida, Chichen Itza is one of the largest of the ancient Mayan cities and its central structure is astoundingly well preserved. Once again the crowd size is diminished at present, though during my visit there were more people than at Palenque.The reduction in crowds is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you get to enjoy the site free of the typical tourist hordes. But on the other, less visitors means less business for the souvenir hawkers, driving them to be relentless in their propositioning. Along one path that brings visitors to a pit where human sacrifices were once performed, the sellers were so insistent that I could only imagine how—had these entrepreneurs of the trinket been there some 1,700 years ago—an intended sacrifice, having passed through their transactional gauntlet, would have reached the expiatory hole more than ready to be taken out of their misery.But the peddlers can’t be blamed. These are hard times for anyone attempting to make a living off tourism, so help them out and buy some cool stuff for next to nothing.Speaking of the pit—cenotes. These are sinkholes of exposed groundwater that are scattered throughout the region, many of which functioned as water supplies, bathing spas, or sacrificial locations for the ancient Maya and other indigenous groups. While today they range in popularity and development, they are practically one and all the ideal place to cool off from the hot Yucatan sun. "Cenotes Haciendas Mucuyche" Courtesy Nick Hilden There are plenty of them to choose from, but for the purposes of our itinerary I recommend Cenotes Hacienda Mucuyche, which you can catch on the way out of Merida when you head back toward Campeche. Sunk into the remains of an 18th century hacienda and plantation, the pools and caves through which you’ll be swimming as part of a guided group are nothing short of wondrous. And the hacienda boasts a swimming pool, restaurant, and bar where you can relax before you return to the road. "Cenotes Hacienda Mucuyche" Courtesy Nick Hilden Said road will backtrack you two-hours to Campeche, the downtown of which is one massive UNESCO World Heritage Site. Surrounded by a wall and fortresses constructed some 400 years ago to protect against pirates, its perfectly preserved buildings offer a charming explosion of color. Barhop along the outdoor seating of Calle 59 to enjoy tacos, cervezas, and so on.From here you’ll continue through the state of Campeche, this time taking a coastal highway that provides a dazzling view of the Gulf of Mexico on the way to Villahermosa in the heart of the state of Tabasco. Villahermosa is a lively if somewhat rough-around-the-edges city where you’ll get a decidedly off-the-beaten-path look at urban Mexico.Your primary goal in coming here is for its proximity to the archeological site la Venta some 90 minutes away. Boasting the oldest pyramid in the country as well as a collection of massive head sculptures—all of which date back as far as 3,000 years to the early Olmec civilization—it’s supposed to be an astounding glimpse into the past. Unfortunately during my visit the site turned out to be closed due to COVID, but it is expected to reopen soon.Finally, you’ll be heading south along the 187, which will wind you deep into Tabasco through a number of villages (some quiet and bucolic, others vibrant and bustling) before carrying you back into Chiapas. This leg of the journey will bring you past some truly mind-blowing vistas, and there are plenty of pull-offs where you can stop and take photos. Eventually you’ll reach the bridge over Lake Malpaso where you’ll find two restaurants that provide an outstanding opportunity to stretch your legs, have a bite, and take in the view. "Chiapas" Courtesy Nick Hilden At this point you’re still some 14 hours from returning to Puerto Escondido thereby completing the great loop. If you have it in you to reach Salina Cruz you’ll find it to be an agreeable town where you can rest for the night then breakfast at a hip spot called 7:15 Brunch, but I personally had to pull off at the halfway point in Arriaga, right on the border between Chiapas and Oaxaca.As far as I can tell, there is no good reason to go to Arriaga. It seems like the sort of place you move away from. I can make this determination because I am from such a place. In any case, there is no reason for its intentional inclusion on your itinerary.But sometimes in life thanks to the quixotic nature of travel there arises unexpected value in knowing a cheap, clean, reliable hotel along whatever random highway. If you find yourself run aground along the lower Mexican coast—finally exhausted with driving a mere seven hours shy of Puerto Escondido after some 2,000 miles of road tripping around Mexico’s spicy southern boot, for example—Hotel Don Quixote on the outer edge of Arriaga will do the trick. For 350 pesos (about $17) you get a clean room and a safe place to park your car, and just down the street you’ll find a smattering of taquerias. The perfect place to stable Rosinante for the night and find repose.The following day you’ll be back in Puerto Escondido, where you can relax on the beach until flying home.All in all it’s not a difficult journey, nor a dangerous one, but it is most certainly diverse in what it has to offer. You’ll drive along gorgeous coastlines and through majestic mountains and tranquil farmlands. You’ll encounter friendly Chiapaneco fruit sellers, shy Oaxaqueño artisans, laid back Campechanos and Yucatecos, and tough-looking vaqueros from Tabasco. You’ll experience villages that look as if they haven’t changed in 100 years, modern cities, and historic sites centuries and even thousands of years old. And you’ll enjoy delicious food every step of the way.Suffice to say that while many go to Mexico, few experience such a variety of what it has to offer. If you speak Spanish or can mumble your way through a few sentences, great, but it isn’t a prerequisite. No matter what state you’re in, the people of southern Mexico tend to be amicable and helpful. They’re proud of the beautiful place they live, and they’re more than happy to tell you about it—and to point you in the right direction.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Vice President Harris will travel to Jacksonville Monday for 'Help is Here' tour touting relief bill

    Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville to tout the administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan.

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters