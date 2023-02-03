Ethiopia's PM meets Tigray leaders for first time since war

·1 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has met the leaders of rival Tigray forces for the first time since a devastating two-year conflict ended with a peace deal late last year.

State media on Friday showed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meeting with the Tigray side’s lead negotiators and others. It didn't say when the meeting occurred.

National Security Adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted that the prime minister made decisions on increasing flights and banking services to the northern Tigray region along with issues to “boost trust and ease lives of civilians.”

The conflict cut off the Tigray region of more than 5 million people, with humanitarian aid often blocked and basic services severed while health workers pleaded for the simplest of medical supplies. Pressure over the fate of civilians helped lead to the peace deal.

The conflict is estimated to have killed a half-million civilians in Tigray, according to researchers with Ghent University in Belgium, and others were killed in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

There was no immediate statement by the Tigray leaders on the meeting.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopian PM meets Tigray region leaders for first time since peace deal

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met senior leaders of the Tigray region forces on Friday for the first time since they signed a peace deal with the national government ending two years of war, the state-run broadcaster said. "PM Abiy ... and other officials met today and held a discussion with the TPLF delegation regarding the progress of the peace process," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said on its Twitter account. "As a result, PM Abiy passed decisions about increasing flights, banking and other issues that would boost trust and ease the lives of civilians."

  • Journalist Who Exposed Russia Spies Flees Vienna on Safety Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- An investigative journalist who exposed Kremlin spies and sought to document the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said he fled Vienna for fear of undercover agents operating in his home of two decades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionWhat You Need to Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Fai

  • A Quarter Million Texans Are Still in the Dark Days After Ice Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 240,000 Texans were still without power after an ice storm swept through the state earlier this week, downing power lines and snapping heavy tree branches. Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith

  • After pope's call for peace, violence rages in east DR Congo

    Pope Francis made repeated appeals for peace during his landmark trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo this week, but there was no let-up in fighting in the east.- 'Your tears are my tears' - On Wednesday in Kinshasa, Pope Francis told conflict victims "your tears are my tears". 

  • Why is R&B music more explicit than ever? It’s complicated.

    Despite releasing his first album in 2001 and crafting hits like “Maybe I Deserve” and “Please Don’t Go,” it was “When We” that's been Tank's most successful, finishing No. 1 on Billboard’s 2018 year-end adult R&B airplay chart. “It just seems a little bit more extravagant now because some of the R&B singers are acting like rappers,” said Colby Tyner, senior vice president of programming at Radio One and Reach Media, which operates the largest urban radio network in the United States. Well, you got YouTube, you got all these streaming services and you got social media.

  • Alleged Usain Bolt Fraudster Asked Him for Loan to Repay Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The Jamaican financial firm at the center of an embezzlement scandal that ensnared Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt placed the blame on a single employee, who the company alleges also defrauded 39 other clients and even sought a loan from Bolt’s management team to help cover up her scheme.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sal

  • Nurses sue KY juvenile justice agency, say they reported ‘inhumane’ conditions

    Whistle-blower lawsuit is only the latest controversy for Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice.

  • Dallas man arrested in case of monkeys missing from zoo plagued by incidents

    Davion Irvin, 24, charged with six counts of animal cruelty after two of zo’s emperor tamarin monkeys found in abandoned home

  • Pakistan PM warns of 'tough time' to fulfill IMF conditions

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday warned of a “tough time" as his government struggles to comply with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of the country's bailout package. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed an auditorium of top government and military officials in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a massive suicide bombing at a mosque inside a high security police and government compound on Monday killed 101 people and wounded 225. The attack raised serious questions about the ability of Pakistan's security forces to deal with the recent surge in militancy in the volatile northwest, along the border with Afghanistan.

  • IMF giving Pakistan tough time in 'unimaginable' economic crisis - PM

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a "tough time" over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis. Hours after his remark, the Pakistani rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar in a steep slide since last week. "Our economic situation is unimaginable," the premier said, adding the IMF visiting mission was giving Pakistan a "tough time."

  • Brazil calls for crackdown on racism in football

    The Brazilian Football Confederation said Friday it had sent a letter to FIFA calling for a crackdown on racism in the sport, after a series of incidents targeting players including Brazil star Vinicius Junior.On Saturday, he met with Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino to discuss the incident involving Vinicius Junior and fighting racism in football more generally, the CBF said.

  • Texas never wanted ‘bad guys’ to have guns. Now, a court says we can’t stop them | Opinion

    Arlington and Tarrant County try to punish men for violating civil court orders. Now, the federal court says to give guys back their guns.

  • Baltic leaders: Olympic boycott possible if Russians compete

    The prime ministers of the three Baltic countries urged the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian athletes from next year’s Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine, saying Friday a boycott was a possibility. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said athletes from her country could be put in a situation where they are competing against Russians, claiming many of them “are soldiers.” “I think that our efforts should be on convincing our other friends and allies that the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is just wrong," Kallas said, adding in Russia's ally in the war.

  • Ravenna man charged for 2 suspected drug deaths at Ohio Avenue home

    A Ravenna man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the apparent drug-related death of a man and woman at an Ohio Avenue home in Ravenna.

  • US halts Blinken China visit after spy balloon row

    The US secretary of state's trip to China is postponed after a spy balloon is tracked across the US.

  • Oops, a Study Says the New COVID Pill Is Actually Mutating the Virus

    Oops, the new COVID-19 pill from Merck may actually be mutating the virus, a study suggests. Should you be worried?

  • After 102 children, Ugandan villager says enough is enough

    Musa Hasahya Kasera has so many children he can't remember most of their names."The challenge is I can only remember the name of my first and the last born but some of the children I can't recall their names," he said as he rummaged through piles of old notebooks looking for details about their births.

  • Trump Whines After McCarthy Praises Capitol Officer

    Shannon Stapleton/ReutersIn a racially tinged Truth Social post Thursday night, former President Donald Trump once again smeared the Capitol police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt. Trump wrote that he disagreed with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who told a reporter earlier in the day that Lt. Michael Byrd “did his job.”Despite having been exonerated by the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police and the Justice Department, Byrd was nevertheless branded a “coward” and a “

  • Matt Gaetz's Pledge Of Allegiance Proposal Gets A Reality Check From House Democrats

    Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) spoke out against insurrection supporters during a long and chaotic debate in the House Judiciary Committee.

  • ‘Pleasantly surprised.’ Missouri marijuana sales start Friday. There’s just one catch

    The news came as a surprise to some dispensary operators who were planning on big opening celebrations next week.