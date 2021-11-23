Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Foreigners advised to leave

·3 min read
Soldiers of Ethiopian National Defence Forces at pro-government rally - 11 November
Both sides seem to be confident of victory, US Special Envoy Feltman says.

Germany and France have become the latest countries to advise their citizens to leave Ethiopia, amid an escalation in the country's civil war.

The US and UK have also recently issued advisories, and the UN has begun what it describes as a temporary relocation of some staff.

This comes as rebel Tigrayan fighters say they are still advancing towards the capital Addis Ababa.

PM Abiy Ahmed says he will go to the front line to face the rebels.

The year-long conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands facing famine-like conditions in the north of Ethiopia.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions forced from their homes.

US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman said progress was being made towards a diplomatic solution but this was being threatened by the escalation on the ground.

He said both sides seemed to believe they were on the cusp of a military victory.

Mr Feltman warned that if the rebels moved on Addis Ababa it would be unacceptable and catastrophic.

Reports from the front line are hard to verify but the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) says its fighters are in control of a town just over 200km from Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government has previously denied reports of rebel advances.

'Let's meet at the front'

Germany's foreign ministry said its nationals should depart on the first available commercial flights, while France urged its citizens to leave the country "without delay".

Meanwhile an internal UN security document said "eligible family members of internationally recruited staff" should be evacuated by 25 November.

Previously the US and UK announced they were pulling out non-essential diplomatic staff, and told other citizens to leave.

In a post on social media on Monday evening, Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he would go to the front to lead the defence forces.

"Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children, who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let's meet at the front," he said.

His Nobel win came after ending nearly two decades of tension with Eritrea that continued after the war between the two countries.

The TPLF has dismissed Mr Abiy's statement with its spokesperson, Getachew Reda, saying that "our forces won't relent on their inexorable advance towards bringing [Mr Abiy's] chokehold on our people to an end".

The African Union is leading efforts to find a negotiated end to the fighting, but neither side has committed to talks.

At the root of the war is a disagreement between Prime Minister Abiy and the TPLF, which for almost 27 years dominated the whole country, not just Tigray.

Mr Abiy came to power in 2018 and in a whirlwind of reform, in which he liberalised politics and made peace with long-time foe Eritrea, the TPLF was sidelined.

The simmering dispute between the TPLF and Mr Abiy then erupted into war 12 months ago when Tigrayan forces were accused of attacking army bases to steal weapons and the federal government responded.

More on the Tigray crisis:

Map of Ethiopia
Map of Ethiopia
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US: 'Nascent' progress in Ethiopia talks could be outpaced

    A United States envoy said Tuesday he sees “nascent progress” in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides toward a cease-fire, but he fears it will be outpaced by “alarming” military developments in the yearlong war in Africa's second-most populous country. Jeffrey Feltman spoke to reporters after his latest visit to Ethiopia, where rival Tigray forces continue pushing toward the capital, Addis Ababa, and a growing number of countries tell their citizens to leave immediately. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday announced he will lead “from the battlefield” in a war that is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people.

  • Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa may fall soon to rebels, but there will be no Afghanistan-style airlift, the US warns

    The State Department urged US citizens to leave immediately, adding that there are still commercial flights available from the country's capital.

  • 'No one should have to bury a child:' Police search for answers in unsolved Thanksgiving Eve murder

    Nearly two years after his death, police are asking for the public's help in identifying Lopez-Ramirez's killers.

  • Tuesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Britain cannot carry on as it was before Brexit and must cut taxes and reduce regulation, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for "free debate" over government policy.

  • Kenyan, South African presidents urge cease-fire in Ethiopia

    Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have called for increased cooperation to bring peace to conflict-ridden regions in Africa, at the start of the Kenyan leader's two-day state visit to South Africa. Meeting in Pretoria Tuesday, the two leaders discussed the “grave situation in Ethiopia” and agreed that there is an urgent need for all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite and negotiated cease-fire, Ramaphosa said. The two leaders discussed the problem of Islamic extremist violence in South Africa's neighbor, Mozambique, and in other countries across Africa.

  • Ex-South Korean strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who crushed pro-democracy protests, dies at 90

    Former South Korean military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who took power in a 1979 coup and brutally crushed pro-democracy protests before going to prison for misdeeds in office, died on Tuesday. He was 90.

  • Hong Kong to allow residents of mainland to vote in election

    Hong Kong authorities will set up polling stations at the border with mainland China to allow Hong Kongers living there to vote during upcoming legislative elections, the city’s leader said Tuesday. During the Dec. 19 legislative elections, registered Hong Kong permanent residents living in the mainland will be able to cross the border into the city to vote at the special polling stations, Carrie Lam said.

  • Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Cover Drake’s “God’s Plan”

    Less than a week after Kanye West and Drake finally squashed their beef, Ye's Sunday Service choir covered Drizzy's 2018 smash single "God's Plan."

  • Belarus border issue is attempt to destabilise EU - EU executive

    The thousands of migrants on the European Union's eastern borders with Belarus is an attempt by the Minsk regime to destabilise the EU, rather than a migration crisis, the head of the executive European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. Speaking at the European Parliament, von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc was standing in solidarity with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia which bear the brunt of the policy of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko to fly migrants from various world hotspots into Belarus and then push them across EU borders.

  • Afghanistan-scarred Biden admin taking no chances in Ethiopia

    The Biden administration is sounding the alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, where the government in Addis Ababa has called on civilians to arm themselves against rebels marching on the capital.Why it matters: The collapse of Ethiopia — a major African country with a population of 115 million — could cause a massive humanitarian crisis and destabilize the entire region.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • Enes Kanter Is on a Warpath

    Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter likes to talk—a lot.

  • Hillary Clinton says cryptocurrency has the potential to destabilize nations and traditional currencies

    Clinton's comments come as countries grapple with both the adoption and the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

  • Israel defense chief jets to Morocco to cement security ties

    Israel’s defense minister headed to Morocco on Tuesday for an official visit to cement security ties just ahead of the first anniversary of their agreement to establish full diplomatic relations. Benny Gantz will be making the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to one of the four Arab states that agreed to normalize ties with Israel last year. Earlier this year, Israel's foreign minister inaugurated an Israeli diplomatic office in Rabat.

  • Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'

    Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war. “This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.

  • Liberals attack Supreme Court after it puts off ruling in Texas abortion case

    The Supreme Court didn't rule on a procedural issue in the Texas abortion law case Monday, but it did decide a water rights dispute between Tennessee and Mississippi.

  • Afghanistan's financial system is on the brink of collapse, the UN warned. The US is still keeping nearly $10 billion of its reserves frozen.

    The United Nations said the country was in a "dire situation" and that there needs to be a way to help Afghan people without supporting the Taliban.

  • Olathe 8-year-old allegedly set on fire by bully; grandmother seeks medical funds

    The victim is scared to go to school and hasn’t been back since the incident, his grandmother Elizabeth Reidy wrote on a GoFundMe page.

  • ‘Disbelief’: Kevin Strickland freed from prison after longest Missouri wrongful conviction

    “They knew from Day One that I didn’t commit this crime,” Strickland said of police and prosecutors as his lawyers pushed him out of the prison in a wheelchair.

  • Jury in Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' trial reaches partial verdict

    The case, known as Sines v. Kessler, was the first major lawsuit in years to be tried under the so-called Ku Klux Klan Act.

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.