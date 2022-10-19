Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Nasa shows how a war zone faded from space

Catherine Byaruhanga - Africa correspondent, BBC News
·6 min read

New images taken from space at night starkly show how the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region has left a population facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Cities are shown fading to black over 20 months as electricity supplies are shut down.

The Nasa satellite photos have been shared with the BBC as Ethiopian troops and militias, along with soldiers from neighbouring ally Eritrea, appear to be gaining the upper hand against Tigrayan forces.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia said its army had taken control of Shire, one of Tigray's biggest cities, and the towns of Alamata and Korem, which lie to the south of the regional capital, Mekelle.

The UN, African Union and the US, among others, warn that the resurgence of heavy warfare could worsen the already catastrophic situation for civilians.

New data from the Tigray Bureau of Health, shared with the BBC, reveals how the blockade on the region - which has largely halted humanitarian aid as well as other services like electricity and banking - has affected young children.

The figures show that the number of those under the age of five who have died from malnutrition has risen by a staggering 1,533% over the two years from July 2020 - four months before the war broke out.

Dr Kokeb Hagos, who collates the Tigray Health Bureau data, told the BBC that 2,450 children had died in hospitals between July 2021 and July 2022 - a huge underrepresentation, he says, of the true figure as health workers cannot travel around the region because of a shortage of fuel while phone lines and the internet have also been cut.

People at a hospital in Mekelle, Ethiopia, following an airstrike outside the city in June 2021
A recent academic study estimates total civilian deaths in Tigray - caused by the fighting,starvation and lack of health care - stand at between 385,000 and 600,000

Numbers have to be jotted down on pieces of paper and sent by any available transport to the bureau for collation, including the information that 70% of children found to be severely malnourished have not been treated because of a lack of food and medicine.

One of the children known to have died this year is Surafeal Mearig. The BBC first reported on his case in January 2022. At the time he was three months old and weighed just 2.3kg (5lb), 1kg less than he did at birth. His parents had run out of money to buy food after they lost their jobs. Doctors at Mekelle's Ayder Referral Hospital, where he was being treated, told us he died a month later.

Hydroelectric dam bombed

In Nasa's Black Marble images (from November 2020 until August 2022) the trajectory of the conflict can almost be mapped - as they show light levels decreasing in the cities of Shire, Aksum and Mekelle. It is a monthly composite of the light emitted from the respective cities and an indication of their access to electricity.

Ethiopia's federal government controls the national power grid but has been accused of cutting off Tigray, where power was pretty consistent in the region's towns before the war, several sources have told the BBC.

According to an investigation published in September by the UN's International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, the government "suspended electricity, internet and telecommunications, and banking services in Tigray on 4 November 2020" - the day the conflict started.

The images show a sharp fall in light over the cities of Shire and Aksum from November 2020. The lights in the two cities get stronger between March and June 2021 when they are in government hands.

Mekelle remains well-lit until July 2021, just after the city was recaptured by Tigray forces. It had fallen within the first month of the conflict and remained bright during the seven months it was under government control.

"When Tigrayan forces retook control of large parts of Tigray, including Mekelle, in late June 2021, the federal government responded by again shutting down electricity, internet and telecommunications, and banking services for the region," the UN report says.

During the conflict the only major power source for Tigray's seven million people has been the Tekeze Hydroelectric Dam, which was bombed in December 2021.

The images show how the lights dimmed sharply in Mekelle later in December 2021 after the dam was bombed. This affected two of four turbines, according to Canada-based academic Getachew Assefa.

"Engineers are making two turbines active by utilising spare parts from the other two, but the condition is dire. Even the two turbines that are working are generating electricity inefficiently as they have several faults that could have been rectified if spare parts were accessible," the associate professor of sustainable design at Calgary University told the BBC.

Tigray is also home to the 84-turbine Ashegoda windfarm, dubbed Africa's biggest when it opened in 2013 near Mekelle, but it has been out of action during the conflict, says Prof Getachew.

A man works along a road near turbines at Ashegoda wind farm in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, on November 28, 2013
A herder seen by Tigray's Ashegoda windfarm, pictured a few years before conflict erupted

Engineers there have managed to get 19 turbines working, but cannot get them to feed into a grid for Tigray alone.

There was a virtual blackout in Shire and Aksum in July and August 2021 and Mekelle gets darker and darker.

Some of the patchiness - especially in July and August this year - can be put down to seasonal levels of the dam, as the power plant is designed to be part of an integrated power supply and is unable to produce electricity all the time, Prof Getachew explains.

Future fears

Ethiopia's government continues to deny blocking access to electricity, banks and communications in Tigray, though after seizing Shire this week, it promised access to humanitarian organisations in areas it now controls via the city's airport.

Sources on the front lines told the BBC the coalition of forces is now advancing eastwards from Shire and on to Aksum, Adwa and Adigrat.

This is almost a repeat of the start of the conflict nearly two years ago when the Ethiopian government seized Shire and went on to take the other towns before capturing Mekelle, which has been hit by frequent drone strikes especially since fighting restarted in August following a five-month humanitarian truce.

Map: Ethiopia
Map: Ethiopia

It is a terrifying time for the city's estimated 500,000 residents.

"The war has intensified. We are always wondering, when will the drone come? Will I find my children alive?" a nurse at the Ayder Referral Hospital told me.

One of the few aid workers left in the region said that her colleagues were now also going hungry.

"The remaining food has been depleted and the entire population is starving," she said. "Hundreds and thousands of desperate people knock on our doors seeking support. There are scores more starving in their homes, foregoing food for days on end."

They fear what will happen - especially possible reprisals from the Ethiopian and Eritrean troops.

For Prof Getachew, the war is bound to have a long-lasting impact on the region's infrastructure even if a blockade is lifted.

There are already reports of looting in Shire with allegations that items are being shipped back to Eritrea, as was reported to have happened widely in towns Eritrean troops took over early in the conflict.

"If true, they will continue with what is left of the electricity infrastructure."

More on Ethiopia's civil war:

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia says army has captured three towns from Tigray forces

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian army has captured three towns in the northern region of Tigray, one to the northwest and two to the south of the regional capital Mekelle, the government said on Tuesday as one senior official said the conflict was being "extinguished". The Ethiopian military and allies including troops from neighbouring Eritrea have been battling Tigray forces on and off for two years, a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine. "The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem without fighting in urban areas," Ethiopia's government information service said in a statement.

  • Arizona refuses US demand to remove containers along border

    Arizona has refused the federal government's demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won't do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, saying “the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.” A regional spokeswoman for the Bureau of Reclamation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Arizona’s refusal in the most recent flap between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over immigration policies.

  • Still tiny, the design of France’s next aircraft carrier takes shape

    The carrier is expected to have room for about 30 aircraft on board, as well as a number of unmanned systems.

  • 2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment

    Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando.

  • Taylor Swift's Upcoming 'Midnights' Album Includes Songwriting Collab with Zoë Kravitz

    TS10 is coming. Here's everything we know.

  • 'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change -study

    The latest pledges by countries to tackle global warming under the Paris Agreement are "woefully inadequate" to avert a rise in global temperatures that scientists say will worsen droughts, storms and floods, a report said on Wednesday. The 2015 pact launched at a U.N. global climate summit requires 194 countries to detail their plans to fight climate change in what are known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs. In pledges made through September, the NDCs would reduce global emissions of greenhouse gases only 7% from 2019 levels by 2030, said the report titled "The State of NDCs: 2022."

  • Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers

    Ukraine accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited U.N. experts to inspect what it said were Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. Russia and Iran denied Wednesday the drones are Iranian. A letter from Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the U.N. Security Council was obtained by The Associated Press ahead of a closed council meeting late Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran’s sale of hundreds of drones to Russia.

  • Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’

    “This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”

  • Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return

    After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission. Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev didn't see an employee of the Star City cosmonaut training center who was crossing the road in the dark late Monday. It said in a statement Tuesday that Artemyev immediately provided first aid assistance to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalized with several fractures.

  • Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices

    The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event. The decision to release more oil was made about two weeks after OPEC agreed to a cut in the production of oil globally and took Russia's side.

  • Rep. Val Demings takes a shot at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for arguing against pandemic relief funds.

    Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida, took a shot at Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, for arguing against pandemic relief funds during the Florida Senate debate. Individuals were hurting, families were hurting, businesses were hurting, we passed the CARES Act which Senators supported. There was a way to fix the problems in the PPP through the American Rescue Plan and help people that were in trouble, but you played politics Senator, and you did not do that.

  • Trump drops F-bombs and shares possibly sensitive information in newly released audio

    Trump spoke about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, his relationship with authoritarian leaders, and having his staff sign non-disclosure agreements.

  • Trump has finished being grilled at Mar-a-Lago in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case

    The former president was deposed — under court order and under oath — on Wednesday in the magazine writer's 2019 rape defamation lawsuit.

  • In New Audio, Trump Reveals How He Really Feels About Dictators

    The then-president spoke about his relationships with world leaders in taped interviews with journalist Bob Woodward.

  • Russia signals looming struggle as Ukraine advances on a key city where Putin reportedly forbade his army from retreating

    Ukraine's counteroffensive is edging closer to the symbolic city of Kherson, prompting Russia to crack down and evacuate civilians.

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.

  • 'No, I will not resign': Kevin de León defends himself in TV interview

    L.A. City Councilmember Kevin De León says he won't resign following calls for him to step down after the leak of an audio conversation in which racist and disparaging comments were made.

  • ‘We prayed for death’: 2 American veterans freed from Russian captivity in Ukraine describe torture

    Two American soldiers who were captured by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have described the torture they endured in several interviews since their release in September. The soldiers from Alabama, who spent 105 days in Russian captivity, told ABC News they were held in a “black site,” where the had to endure daily torture. Huynh, a Vietnamese American who served in the U.S. Marines, was studying at Calhoun Community College when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Trump Fraud Suit Will Stay Before Judge Who Held Him in Contempt

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump lost his request to transfer New York’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company to a different court division in Manhattan, ensuring the case will remain before the same judge who once held him in contempt of court.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsW

  • Trump insisted on having a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, but that call is increasingly backfiring

    Trump pushed for weeks for a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, but the official has continued to erode his legal case.