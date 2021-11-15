Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Why the rest of the world is worried

·7 min read
A woman and her children look on as food aid and mattresses are delivered to the Day Care centre turned IDP camp they currently reside in on October 11, 2021
The fighting in the north has forced two million from their homes and many more in need of food aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Kenya, where he will be discussing the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia.

US and UK citizens have been told to leave Ethiopia "while commercial flights are readily available", in the words of a British minister.

This alarming advice, with echoes of Kabul in August, was issued as a rebel force from the northern Tigray region looked like it could be making a move on the capital, Addis Ababa.

A year into the civil war, which has left a humanitarian crisis in its wake, the chorus of outside concern is getting louder.

African and US diplomatic pressure is increasing as what happens in Ethiopia has huge implications for the rest of the region and the wider world.

Why does it matter?

The numbers on their own are shocking.

At least 400,000 people are facing famine-like conditions in the north, 80% of essential medication is not available and more than two million people have been forced from their homes.

The federal government has been accused of deliberately preventing aid from reaching Tigray, which it denies.

In addition, there is evidence of unlawful killings, torture and sexual violence committed by both sides.

But there are also strategic interests.

Ethiopia, with a population of 110 million - the second largest on the continent, had been a key, stable Western ally in a volatile region.

There are concerns that the current fighting could trigger wider violence in this multi-ethnic nation that could even lead to it breaking up. If millions of people were to flee a heightened conflict, its neighbours would find it difficult to cope.

Landlocked Ethiopia borders six countries, two of which are already experiencing conflict - South Sudan and Somalia - and one other, Sudan, has just seen a military takeover.

It has troops in the joint African Union-UN mission fighting Islamist militants in Somalia and there are fears they could be withdrawn if they were needed back home.

Before leaving for his Africa tour, Mr Blinken warned that out-and-out conflict would be "disastrous for the Ethiopian people and also for others in the region".

Troops from Eritrea are already fighting in Ethiopia and a prolonged crisis could suck in other neighbours.

But countries further afield have also been reportedly drawn in.

A demonstrator holds an Ethiopian flag as he takes part in a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 7, 2021
Earlier this month, tens of thousands turned out in Addis Ababa to back the government in the war against the TPLF

Last month, the Reuters news agency said that Turkey had agreed to sell Ethiopia military drones. This deal threatened Turkey's relationship with Egypt, which has its own argument with Ethiopia over a massive dam on the Nile, the report added.

Ethiopia has also purchased Chinese and Iranian weapons, and flights taking off from the United Arab Emirates are being used to transport them, the defence website Oryx reports.

From a US perspective, Ethiopia has long been seen as a reliable ally, especially during the so-called War on Terror.

It has fought against Islamist militants in Somalia on the frontline of that conflict and offered the US use of its airspace during the Iraq war. It was one of a few African countries to join the US' "coalition of the willing".

Stable government in Ethiopia has been vital to that relationship. The US has backed it up financially, handing over $4.2bn (£3.1bn) in aid between 2016 and 2020.

But the US envoy to the region, Jeffrey Feltman, has not shied away from criticising the federal government saying that its policies have resulted in mass starvation, and compared it to the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Is the capital under threat?

After a series of advances by fighters for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) along a main highway leading from the north into Addis Ababa, the tension cranked up.

The US issued the evacuation call to its citizens and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a state of emergency and asked for more military recruits.

The Addis Ababa authorities called on people to register weapons.

Another rebel group allied to the TPLF said they were also getting closer to the capital.

The multi-ethnic nature of the city has added to tensions there, with some accusing the authorities of targeting Tigrayans in a series of arrests.

But the Tigrayan forces are still more than 300km from the city - around the town of Kombolcha.

Map of Ethiopia
Map of Ethiopia

"It's not the Taliban marching through Afghanistan and taking town after town without firing a bullet," Tibor Nagy, the former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, told the BBC.

"Where the TPLF is operating now, there is huge resistance… and it would be a horrendously bloody battle for Addis Ababa."

He believes that taking the capital is being used as a threat in the same way that a nuclear power might use the possibility of launching its weapons.

The TPLF has said that what it really wants is to enable aid supplies to get through to Tigray.

"We will continue to march [towards Addis Ababa]… but it's not so much about Addis Ababa as our intention to arm-twist Abiy to lift the blockade," spokesperson Getachew Reda told BBC Focus on Africa.

The Ethiopian government has designated the TPLF as a terrorist organisation and the prime minister has vowed to fight on.

"We will bury this enemy with our blood and bones and make the glory of Ethiopia high again," Mr Abiy said earlier this month.

Are there any peace talks?

The concern now is that the conflict is entering a new phase and it will become increasingly difficult for either side to step back.

There are also fears the fighting could spread across the country.

The TPLF has allied itself with a series of groups also opposed to the government in a new coalition seeking the end of Mr Abiy's premiership.

The African Union envoy to the region, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken about a small "window of opportunity".

"Time is short for any intervention," he told the UN security council after he talking to both sides during a recent visit to Ethiopia.

He is calling for dialogue and a political solution, though has not yet described how that could be achieved.

The response by Ethiopia's UN ambassador, Taye Atske Selassie, encapsulated the difficulties mediators will face. He said he respected the call for dialogue but then went on to describe the TPLF as "a criminal group".

Demonstrators with Tigray flags and posters march on the National Mall in Washington, DC on November 4, 2021
Tigrayans living in the US marched in Washington DC on the first anniversary of the outbreak of the war

TPLF spokesman Mr Getachew, meanwhile, tweeted that "most 'peace initiatives' are mainly about saving [Prime Minister] Abiy, not about addressing the most critical political challenges in the country".

Of course, negotiations to end wars are by their nature between seemingly implacable foes.

One way to get the two sides to sit down together would be for both the US and China, as well as others countries such as Turkey, to act together, the former US diplomat Mr Nagy argues.

"Abiy would not be able to resist the US and China saying the same thing."

He says the first thing would be to get the fighting to end and make sure aid can be delivered and then gradually explore political options.

What is the war about?

At the root of the conflict is a disagreement between Prime Minister Abiy and the TPLF, which for almost 27 years dominated the whole country, not just Tigray.

Mr Abiy came to power in 2018 on the back of a wave of protests by members of the Oromo ethnic group.

The Oromos - Ethiopia's largest group - long felt marginalised. Mr Abiy, himself an Oromo and part of the ruling coalition, was seen as the man who could resolve the problem.

In a whirlwind of reform, in which he liberalised politics and made peace with long-time foe Eritrea, the TPLF was sidelined.

The simmering dispute between the TPLF and Mr Abiy then erupted into war 12 months ago when Tigrayan forces were accused of attacking army bases to steal weapons and the federal government responded.

More on the Tigray crisis:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands rally in DRCongo against poll body pick

    Thousands rallied Saturday in the capital of DR Congo to demand a neutral poll body after President Felix Tshisekedi installed a close friend to head the commission.

  • 'We are real friends': Honduran president says in Taiwan visit amid China tension

    Honduras' outgoing president said on Saturday he hoped his country would continue its friendship with Taiwan, as Taipei seeks to maintain relations with the Central American country amid a diplomatic tug-of-war with Beijing. Honduras is one of just 15 countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory with no right to state-to-state relations. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez's party faces a tough challenge in a November 28 election https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/honduran-opposition-unites-behind-candidate-president-major-shift-2021-10-13 to retain the presidency as a candidate backed by main opposition parties is leading in opinion polls.

  • U.S. Companies Face New Risks in a Changing China. What That Means for the Stocks.

    A slowing economy, interventions by Beijing, and tensions with Washington may not be fully reflected in the valuations of companies with Chinese exposure.

  • Former Iran hostage buried in Kentucky veterans cemetery

    Donald Hohman, who was among the Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days between 1979 and 1981, was laid to rest along with his wife in a veterans' cemetery in Kentucky. The couple, both 79, lived in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and died within several days of each other this fall after contracting COVID-19, their daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Hohman, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. They were married for 52 years. American Legion Post 113 in Hardin County helped arrange to have a color guard and a bagpiper for the services on Friday, she said.

  • Saif al-Islam Gaddafi: Son of Libya ex-ruler runs for president

    Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, wanted on war crimes charges at an international court, registers as a candidate.

  • China and India will need to explain coal move, Sharma says

    China and India will need to explain to developing nations why they pushed to water down language on efforts to phase out coal at the COP26 conference, the event's president Alok Sharma said on Sunday. U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, ended on Saturday with a deal that targeted fossil fuels for the first time. But India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for a "phase out" of coal-fired power, and the text was changed to "phase down".

  • Juggernauts grab spotlight from jumbos at Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The nuts and bolts of post-pandemic trade loomed over the first major aerospace event since the coronavirus crisis on Sunday, as planemakers touted new freighters plans at the Dubai Airshow. Plane giants Airbus and Boeing are hoping to launch the West's first all-new flying juggernauts in 25 years as e-commerce gets a boost from the global pandemic. Airbus, without a buyer after launching a freighter version of its A350 jet in the summer, was knocking on the door of one the industry's go-to patrons for new plane launches, Steven Udvar-Hazy's Air Lease Corp, industry sources said.

  • Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano: ‘We haven’t done enough to become Penn State’s rival’

    Rutgers football can be bowl eligible next week.

  • Israel denies espionage charge against couple arrested in Turkey

    Israel is working for the release of an Israeli couple being held in Turkey, denying allegations carried by Turkish state media that the two were spies, the Israeli prime minister said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that he had spoken the family of the two Israelis, Natali and Mody Oknin, and updated them on the efforts being made to bring them back to Israel. The couple, Bennett said, "as has already been emphasized by officials, do not work for any Israeli agency".

  • Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

    Maciej Szczęsnowicz cried when he saw migrants at the border for the first time, hungry and exhausted from the ordeal of being stuck while trying to enter from Belarus. The chairman of the local Muslim community in the eastern Polish village of Bohoniki, Szczęsnowicz saw people so tired they could no longer stand, so hungry that they picked mushrooms from the ground to eat and when given an apple, ate the seeds. As Poland has seen migrants from the Middle East crossing from Belarus into an area of forests and swamps, Szczęsnowicz has gotten to work helping to collect clothing and prepare food for them.

  • Japan foreign minister says Blinken gave U.S. commitment to defend Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Saturday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that the U.S. commitment to defending Japan, including southern islets claimed by China, was unwavering. Japan's ties with China have been plagued by a territorial dispute over a group of Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, as well as the legacy of Japan's past military aggression.

  • Jair Bolsonaro, guns and rising violence in Brazil

    Gun culture was part of Bolsonaro's winning presidential campaign. Three years on, what's the impact?

  • Letters to the Editor: Nov. 13, 2021

    Readers share their views on Martin County's comp plan; damage to the WWII statute; Mast's no vote on infrastructure; and Daylight Saving Time

  • Delta is resuming 12 more international routes as the US opens to vaccinated travelers - see the full list

    According to Delta, in the six weeks since the announcement, the airline has had a 450% spike in bookings compared to the six weeks prior to the announcement.

  • Dave Chappelle downplays controversy at packed Indianapolis performance

    Dave Chappelle in Indianapolis discussed the fallout from his comments on transgender people and screened his new film, "Untitled."

  • Opinion | The Taliban Is Vulnerable. Here’s How to Seize the Moment

    The Taliban is tottering; Afghanistan is in chaos. This offers the West unprecedented leverage over a foe it couldn’t beat on the battlefield.

  • Cam Newton scored 2 TDs on his first two snaps with the Panthers

    Cam Newton was decisive in picking his new team and it may have worked out for the best to go home.

  • ‘Mayor Pete’ Review: A Sharp Look at the Man Who Would (and May) Be President

    Pete Buttigieg is going to be the President of the United States. That is something I believe, and have from virtually the moment I first saw him — though I don’t suspect it’s going to happen for 10 or maybe 20 years. If you watch the fascinating new documentary “Mayor Pete,” which was shot during […]

  • Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings: Week 11

    Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 11? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

  • 7-foot python discovered as an ‘unwelcome stowaway’ on a boat at a Florida marina

    It was discovered in the 42-foot sailboat’s shower.