Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Citizens urged to defend Addis Ababa against rebels

·2 min read
Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) soldiers shout slogans after finishing their training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021
Government forces have been battling rebels for a year

Officials in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa have called on residents to register their weapons and get ready to protect their neighbourhoods amid fears that rebels could advance on the city.

The appeal came days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had captured two cites about 400km (250 miles) from Addis Ababa.

The government dismissed the TPLF's claims as "propaganda".

War broke out a year ago in the northern Tigray region.

The TPLF has since advanced into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than two million have fled their homes since the conflict began.

The TPLF says it wants to break a siege of Tigray, where the UN estimates 400,000 people are living in "famine-like conditions".

International efforts to broker a ceasefire between the government and the rebels, who initially fell out over Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy's political reforms, have so far failed.

The capital has a population of more than five million.

The head of the Addis Ababa's peace and security bureau gave residents two days to register weapons or to give them to the government or a relative who could use firearms, the state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Kenea Yadeta added that people should "organise" themselves, and work with the security services to "control" their neighbourhoods, the report said.

He said landlords and hotel owners should check the IDs of tenants and guests.

The TPLF says it has captured the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha and planned to advance towards Kemise, about 325km from the capital.

In a televised address on Monday, Mr Abiy said that foreign forces were fighting alongside the TPLF. He did not give details, while the TPLF denied the allegation.

Mr Abiy said that mobilisation so far had not had proper organisation.

"Battles can go wrong for different reasons but in the end the country will win the war," he added.

More on the Tigray crisis:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in key town

    Ethiopia's government accused rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday of killing 100 youths in the key town of Kombolcha, as the United States expressed concern about Tigrayan advances a year into the fighting. There was no immediate response from Tigrayan forces led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) who have been fighting the government in a mounting conflict that has destabilised Africa's second most populous nation.

  • French fishermen accused of ‘fibbing’ on applications to work in UK waters post-Brexit

    French fishermen have been caught apparently “fibbing” on applications to work in British waters after Brexit, The Telegraph has learned.

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to Donald at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • What does ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mean? Everything you need to know about the Joe Biden insult

    "Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.

  • My heart is for Glenn Youngkin. But my vote is for Terry McAuliffe as Virginia governor.

    My head knows that Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but my heart understands that Democrats are making our problems worse.

  • Biden scratches head when asked about possible payments to illegal migrants

    President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.

  • Column: Seven decades later, the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still being kept secret

    Documents about the massacre at Deir Yassin and other possible atrocities remain classified, apparently to cover up their "unpleasant" contents.

  • Decades-long communist rebel leader killed in Philippines

    Philippine forces have killed a key communist rebel commander in one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders said was an ambush. Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines' mountainous hinterlands. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in Bukidnon province on Saturday.

  • Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

    KABUL (Reuters) -At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan's biggest military hospital on Tuesday which saw two heavy blasts followed up by gunmen assaulting the site in central Kabul, officials said. The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed immediately with an assault by a group of gunmen, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said. Four of the attackers were killed by Taliban security forces and a fifth was captured, he said.

  • Uzbek traders learn to do business with the Taliban

    As lorries arrive in bursts of dust at a logistics hub in Uzbekistan's southern city of Termez, squatting drivers share complaints about how trade has suffered since the Taliban seized power next-door.

  • Russia says Ukraine trying to drag it into Donbass conflict

    Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. "We observe attempts to carry out provocations, elicit some reaction from the militia and drag Russia into some kind of combat action," Sergei Lavrov told Russia's state television. Russia accused Ukraine of destabilising the situation after government forces used a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists last week.

  • Can New Yorkers carry guns? A 700 year-old law may inform Supreme Court's Second Amendment decision

    To analyze a New York regulation on when guns may be carried in public, the Supreme Court may look back in history -- way back to 1328.

  • Fox News Fearmongers With Wild Claim About Protesting Parents And Guantanamo Bay

    Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich made a stark prediction, and host Harris Faulkner didn’t disagree.

  • Washington Post Refuses To Print Trump's Full 'Inflammatory' Response To Its Jan. 6 Stories

    In his reply, Trump “falsely cast people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 as ‘agitators not associated with President Trump,’” the Post reported.

  • Russia’s Petty Race With the West Ends in Dire COVID Crisis

    Yevgeny SofiychukAfter a devastating few months, the latest COVID surge is easing across much of the world. But while most countries are getting better, Russia is actually getting worse.And for one main reason. “A significant percentage of Russians fear the vaccine more than the virus,” Anna Gotlib, a Russian-born philosopher and bioethicist at Brooklyn College, told The Daily Beast.And the Russian government, rather than battling vaccine skepticism, has actually encouraged it. All in the hope o

  • ‘Nobody can really stop me,’ KS Rep. Aaron Coleman said. And they haven’t even tried

    Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial

  • White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

  • Virginia governor’s race: Glenn Youngkin may win due to ‘white backlash’, expert says

    Republican gains support, possibly because of promise to ban critical race theory in the state’s schools, though it is not currently taught there Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin at a campaign event in Leesburg, Virginia Monday. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters Glenn Youngkin may be riding a wave of “white backlash” all the way to the Virginia governor’s mansion, a leading polling expert in the state said, as the Republican led the former governor Terry McAuliffe into election day. Asked w

  • James Carville calls out CNN for poor communication, while on he's on CNN

    Carville said the bottom line is that the economy is actually really good for workers right now. And it’s time for shows like Anderson Cooper’s on CNN to start pointing that stuff out.

  • Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

    Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, told The Associated Press on Monday that Abiy “is where he's meant to be, leading the country's front and center."