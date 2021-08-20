Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy's government of blocking aid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A man puts wheat into a container in Ethiopia&#39;s northern Tigray region
USAID says food aid in Tigray is on the brink of running out

The US international development agency has blamed the Ethiopian government for a shortage of humanitarian aid in the country's conflict-torn Tigray region.

USAID accused the government of "obstructing" access to Tigray, as it warned that food aid was set to run out this week for the first time.

Hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of famine amid the conflict between government and rebel forces.

Ethiopia has denied "purposely" blocking aid.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman told reporters that the government was allowing aid convoys to enter Tigray, but that security was a "priority that cannot be compromised".

"It is a volatile area so... there [are] going to be continuous checks and processes," she said.

In her statement, USAID chief Samantha Power described the flow of humanitarian assistance into the northern region as "woefully insufficient".

She said food warehouses were "virtually empty" and that aid workers would soon have nothing to distribute.

"This shortage is not because food is unavailable, but because the Ethiopian government is obstructing humanitarian aid and personnel, including land convoys and air access," she said.

USAID called on the Ethiopian government to "immediately allow humanitarian assistance".

It noted that aid trucks have been unable to leave the town of Semera in the neighbouring Afar region - currently the only accessible land route into Tigray.

The United Nations has separately told the BBC more than 100 aid trucks are stuck on this route.

Its World Food Programme has warned that it is running out of stocks of food.

The conflict in Tigray began in November, when Mr Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces. He said he did so in response to an attack on a military base housing government troops.

The escalation came after months of feuding between Mr Abiy's government and leaders of Tigray's dominant political party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

For almost three decades, the party was at the centre of national power, before it was sidelined by Mr Abiy, who took office in 2018 after anti-government protests.

Mr Abiy - a Nobel Peace Prize winner - pursued reforms, but when Tigray resisted, the political crisis erupted into war.

The Ethiopian government has designated the TPLF as a terrorist group, while it says it remains the legitimate government in Tigray.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Food aid in Ethiopia's Tigray region will run out this week, U.S. warns

    Food aid could run out for millions of people in Ethiopia's Tigray region this week due to hurdles imposed by Ethiopia's government making it difficult for aid workers to deliver food, the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday. Driving the news: "This shortage is not because food is unavailable, but because the Ethiopian Government is obstructing humanitarian aid and personnel, including land convoys and air access," USAID administrator Samantha Power. Stay on top of the latest

  • U.S. and allies in no hurry to endorse Taliban regime

    U.S. would “certainly not” recognize any Taliban government breaching human rights, says U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

  • U.N. chief calls for immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday pushed for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted aid access in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where he said millions of people needed help and women had suffered "unspeakable violence." "It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution, and it is vital to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia which is critical to the region and beyond," Guterres told reporters in New York. Ethiopian federal government troops and forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been battling since November in a war that has killed thousands of people, led to a major refugee crisis and ethnic killings, rape as a weapon of war and a humanitarian crisis.

  • NATO commits to center efforts on evacuations from Kabul

    NATO foreign ministers on Friday committed to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the country's takeover by the Taliban. “Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations … and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” a statement from the alliance said. Foreign ministers from the 30-nation alliance met in a videoconference to assess the chaotic situation in Afghanistan and coordinate efforts to extract their nationals and key local staff from the country.

  • ‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Journalist Masih Alinejad on the Events in Afghanistan

    This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed another up and down week at the box office, how “Jeopardy!” managed to bungle its new host hire and this year’s TheGrill panel. Then, Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad joined the podcast to discuss her ordeal as the target of a kidnapping plot by the Iranian government. She also talked about using her platform to help the women of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Finally, we check into “The White Lotus”

  • Analysis-Red tape, risk aversion clip wings of Merkel's innovation legacy

    It was one of Chancellor Angela Merkel's most radical ideas during her last term in office: a new agency that would bring to market ground-breaking German innovation such as a way to clean the world's oceans and a therapy for Alzheimer's disease. But two years after Merkel launched the project, driven by both her own scientific background and concerns that Europe could fall behind, the SPRIN-D agency for disruptive innovation is struggling under the weight of institutional, cultural and budgetary constraints. "In Germany, this valley of death is especially long."

  • Ethiopia denies US accusations of blocking Tigray aid

    The Ethiopian government on Friday denied claims by US aid chief Samantha Power that it was blocking aid into the war-torn region of Tigray.

  • CNN's Ward says Kabul colleague nearly pistol-whipped

    Clarissa Ward described on Wednesday how a member of her CNN crew was nearly pistol-whipped by a Taliban fighter as they were covering a tumultuous scene outside the airport in Kabul. “I've covered all sorts of crazy situations,” Ward said in a report that aired on CNN. The network's chief international correspondent has been probably the most visible reporter covering the rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban fighters.

  • Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

    Time was running out for Mohammad Khalid Wardak, a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military. Hunted by the Taliban, he was hiding with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place as they tried — and failed — several times to reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued. After at least four attempts in as many days, the family finally was whisked away by helicopter Wednesday in a dramatic rescue — called Operation Promise Kept — carried out under cover of darkness by the U.S. military and its allies, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.

  • US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

    The U.S. government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban. In addition, Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country.

  • Refugee group: 32 Afghans trapped between Poland and Belarus

    A Polish refugee rights group said Friday that 32 people who fled Afghanistan have been trapped for 12 days in an area between Poland and Belarus while caught up in a standoff between the two countries. The group, Fundacja Ocalenie, called on Polish authorities to allow the people to apply for refugee status in Poland, saying they have the right to do so. Polish authorities are refusing to let them in, and Belarusian guards will not let them return.

  • A school resource officer accused of hiding during the Parkland mass shooting that left 17 dead will face charges for negligence

    After being accused of hiding during the school shooting that killed 17, a school resource officer will face criminal charges for his actions.

  • Beijing delays vote on extending anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong -SCMP

    China's top legislature has postponed a vote on extending an anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post said on Friday, as global banks and other financial institutions fret over the impact it could have on their operations. Beijing was expected to formally approve the law for the Chinese-ruled city on Friday to counter actions by foreign governments amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Financial firms have been closely watching a meeting this week of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the highest body of China's parliament, for signs on how and when the legislation will be introduced in Hong Kong.

  • Colorado's Boebert discloses husband's work for energy firm

    Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm, information that was not disclosed during Boebert's congressional campaign and only reported in her financial disclosure forms filed this week. In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman reported that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received the money as a consultant to “Terra Energy Productions” in 2020, and earned $460,000 as a consultant for the firm in 2019. Boebert did not report the income last year, when she stunned the political world by ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton during the GOP primary in Colorado's sprawling 3rd district, which stretches from ski resorts to energy-rich basins in the state's west.

  • Watch CNN’s Clarissa Ward Accosted and Threatened by Taliban Fighters Outside Kabul Airport (Video)

    CNN’s Clarissa Ward and her crew were rushed at by Taliban fighters in a new video released Thursday. One fighter moved to strike a crew member, but backed off after being told that the CNN journalists had permission to report from the scene. “You can see that some of these Taliban fighters — they’re just hopped up on adrenaline or I-don’t-know-what,” she said as she and her crew walked behind a fighter who, she said, had removed the safety from his AK-47 before running into the crowd. “It’s a v

  • Video shows the moment Taliban fighters threatened a CNN crew with AK-47s

    Taliban fighters followed CNN's Clarissa Ward and her crew, taking their gun safety off and raising them as if to strike a producer.

  • Russia Gushes Over ‘Fun’ Taliban at Theme Park—Then Reports Taliban Burned It Down

    via YoutubeWhile Afghanistan is reeling from the fallout of the U.S. withdrawal, Russian government officials and state media are busy extolling the Taliban—the new sheriff in town. On Tuesday, an article by state news outlet Vesti gushed that the Taliban “is displaying unprecedented liberalism” towards women by allowing them to continue working in television. The article went on to say, “While the West anticipated the coming assault on women's rights, everything turned out not to be so scary.”O

  • Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

    The South Carolina senator gets the "Dailyshow-ography" treatment.

  • Biden’s 'Insane' Story About Afghans Who Helped U.S. Doesn’t Fly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyOne day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government, the Biden administration found itself struggling to explain why local allies like interpreters, drivers, security guards and fixers had been left behind.The Biden administration’s justification—that many of the Afghans who had risked their lives to aid the U.S. military actually wanted to stay—left aid workers, refugee advocates and members of Congress gobsmacked.The truth, those

  • The Taliban captured a female Afghan governor who recruited militants to fight the Taliban, report says

    Salima Mazari is the governor of Charkint district in north Afghanistan. She had been recruiting and training an army to fight the Taliban.