Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis: Why Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed sent his troops to battle

Farouk Chothia - BBC News
Ethiopia&#39;s Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed Ali poses after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony at the city hall in Oslo on December 10, 2019
Ethiopia's Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed Ali poses after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony at the city hall in Oslo on December 10, 2019

"War makes for bitter men. Heartless and savage men," Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said when he received the Nobel Peace Prize less than a year ago - only for him to now wage a military operation in his own country.

Over about a three-week period, his troops fought their way through Tigray, right up in the north of Ethiopia, to oust the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), accusing it of attacking a federal military base.

A former guerrilla movement which first rose to power in 1991, Tigray was the last political bastion of the TPLF after it lost control of the federal government to Mr Abiy in 2018.

Mr Abiy became prime minister with popular support, introducing sweeping reforms to end the repression and corruption that Ethiopia had seen when the TPLF dominated the national political scene for more than 25 years.

Police warn Nobel laureate's nominee

Believing that it was the patriotic duty of all Ethiopians to rally behind their prime minister's 4 November call to oust the "junta" from its remaining stronghold after its dramatic military manoeuvre, federal officials tolerated little criticism of their "law and enforcement operation", targeting even the UK-based academic who was among those who nominated Mr Abiy for the Nobel prize.

A damaged tank stands abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2020.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the conflict

A senior law lecturer at England's Keele University, Awol Allo said he learned through reports on Ethiopia's state broadcaster that police had accused him of "using international media to destroy the country" - a reference to the columns he writes and the interviews he grants to the likes of Al Jazeera and the BBC.

"At this point I am not aware of an arrest warrant, but going back to Ethiopia will carry a significant risk," Mr Awol told the BBC.

"There is no distinction between Abiy's regime and the previous regime as far as their treatment of dissent and opposition is concerned. It is classic Ethiopia - where the legal system is used as an instrument to discredit and silence opponents of the regime and individuals who hold critical views."

'Tigray oligarchy'

The Geneva-based head of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was not spared either.

Having previously served in the TPLF-led government, he was accused by Mr Abiy's army chief of trying to procure weapons for the party.

Rejecting the allegation, Dr Tedros said: "My heart breaks for my home, Ethiopia, and I call on all parties to work for peace and to ensure the safety of civilians and access for health and humanitarian assistance."

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict queue to register for food aid at Um Raquba reception camp in Sudan&#39;s eastern Gedaref province, on December 3, 2020
Tigray has a population of about eight million

Defending the government, Menychle Meseret, an academic at Ethiopia's University of Gondar, said only those suspected to have direct or indirect links with the TPLF "oligarchy" were targeted.

"Since Mr Abiy became prime minister, 264 websites have been unblocked. So what has happened now is not an overall reflection of the state of democracy in Ethiopia. There was a threat to the country - no country can tolerate that," he said.

Mr Awol said the issue was not who fired the first shot, but the fact that Mr Abiy had rebuffed calls for mediation, including from the African Union (AU) that is headquartered in his own country.

"What you need is a government that rules with far more patience, tolerance, and gives peace and mediation a chance. Instead, both were preparing for war.

"Abiy removed the TPLF from the cabinet [in 2019]. He then postponed elections. The TPLF then went ahead with an election in Tigray. They said they don't recognise him [as prime minister]. He said he doesn't recognise them, and that is what led to the war," Mr Awol said.

The government says the nationwide elections were postponed because of coronavirus restrictions, although Mr Abiy's critics accuse him of using it as an excuse to illegally extend his time in power, while neither he nor his new party had faced the electorate.

For former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, foreign mediation was out of the question as it tended to lead to "peace deals that often crumble as soon as they have been signed", while "rogue actors are rewarded for instigating violence" rather than facing justice.

But for Mr Abiy's critics, there is little justice in Ethiopia - only repression.

"Back in July there were about 10,000 people in prison. And the number is probably even higher now because of the war in Tigray," Mr Awol said.

Expressing a similar view, United States Institute for Peace senior adviser Payton Knopf said: "The political space has closed again. Every prominent opposition figure is in jail, and Lemma Megersa - who was instrumental in Mr Abiy becoming prime minister in 2018 - is under house arrest."

Lemma Megerssa during the Gada system ceremony in Borana tribe, Oromia, Yabelo, Ethiopia on March 7, 2017 in Yabelo, Ethiopia
Lemma Megersa (C) served as the defence minister before being sacked by Mr Abiy in August

Offering a different perspective, Mr Menychle said that Mr Abiy had ended authoritarian rule.

"He unbanned political parties. He improved the prison system. He allowed people to return from exile. The problem was that some of the politicians began to fuel violence because of their ethnocentric agenda.

"At one rally, a young man was killed and hung on a stick. You can't have that. In 2018, there were about 1.8 million internally displaced people, the highest in Africa. This was endangering the country," Mr Menychle said.

Abiy - the new emperor?

He added that at the heart of the myriad conflicts was the "ethnic federalism" that the TPLF had introduced when it took power in 1991 by creating regions along ethnic lines.

Map
Map

"Ethnic federalism has been the source of our misery. It has made ethnic groups believe that they have their own areas, and if you come from a different ethnic group you can't live there. You are chased out, burnt, killed," Mr Menychle said.

For Mr Abiy's critics, the abolition of ethnic federalism would herald a return to the time of "imperial rule", when emperors - from Menelik II to Haile Selaisse - forced other communities to "assimilate" into their Amhara culture, though many Amharas deny they did this.

"Mr Abiy's vision looks more and more like that of Ethiopia's traditional power structure, which revolves around Amharas and highly assimilated Oromos like himself," said Faisal Roble from the US-based Institute for Horn of Africa Studies and Affairs.

Menelik II of Ethiopia at Battle of Adwa 1896 Ethiopia
Menelik II was the Emperor of Ethiopia from 1889 until his death in 1913

"He praises Menelik II. He rebuilt his palace. He says he wants to make Ethiopia great again. But the Ethiopia that he romanticises is the one marginalised ethnic groups hate. The emperor he considers a great hero, others consider as their enslaver and conqueror," Mr Faisal added.

'Let's stop the massacres'

These fears, Mr Faisal argued, were compounded by Mr Abiy's decision to form the Prosperity Party (PP) last year, which replaced the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) - a coalition of four ethnically-based parties - that had governed the country since 1991, and had put him in office in 2018.

He said that previously the EPRDF only governed four of Ethiopia's 10 regions. By creating a new party, Mr Abiy extended control over the whole country - except Tigray. "With this war, he has now also taken control of it [Tigray]," Mr Faisal added.

"What people were expecting from Abiy when he took office was the opposite - political pluralism, and greater recognition of the cultural and linguistic rights of the nations and nationalities that make up Ethiopia. But he prefers a unitary system of government, not a federal system."

More on the Tigray crisis:

For Mr Menychle, the prime minister was neither a threat to political pluralism nor to any ethnic group.

"Unity does not mean that you will have to lose or hide the ethnic identity that has been around for thousands of years. All Mr Abiy is saying is: 'Let's move away from the situation where each politician thinks of his own ethnic group. Let's stop the massacres. Let's think of our country, Ethiopia, and let's live in harmony, as brothers and sisters.'

"The PP has the prospect of doing that. It even brings together ethnic groups that were marginalised by the EPRDF, like Somalis," Mr Menychle said.

With Ethiopia heavily polarised, Mr Knopf said the government needed to put in place "mechanisms to channel political grievances".

"There is no blueprint for carrying the country into something new. You need discourse in an organised fashion, but you can't have that when political leaders are in jail," he said.

Expressing a similar view, Mr Awol said: "Transitions have to be inclusive. They can't be dictated by one party. Mr Abiy has centralised power. He wants to be the individual from whom power springs."

Key facts: Abiy Ahmed

Abiy Ahmed
Abiy Ahmed

  • Born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother on 15 August 1976

  • Speaks fluent Afan Oromo, Amharic, Tigrinya and English

  • Joined the armed struggle against the Marxist Derg regime in 1990

  • Served as a UN peacekeeper in Rwanda in 1995

  • Entered politics in 2010

  • Became prime minister in April 2018 at the age of 42

  • Awarded Nobel Peace Prize in December 2019

Mr Abiy received the Nobel prize partly because of his efforts to democratise Ethiopia, but primarily for the peace deal he reached with Eritrea's President Isaias Akwerki to finally end the two countries' 1998-2000 border war.

Expressing the view that Mr Abiy had been "prematurely" given the prize, Mr Knopf said: "Border crossings opened for a while, and then shut again. There was no written document on the terms of the peace agreement. There was a private understanding [between Mr and Mr Afwerki]. That is not how peace is sustained."

Nobel prize a 'double-edged sword'

Another US-based Ethiopia analyst, Alex De Waal, said the Abiy-Afwerki peace deal now looks more like a "security pact" to defeat the TPLF in Tigray.

"Eritrea had a major role in the war. There are reports that there were 20 brigades of Eritrean troops in Tigray. Ethiopian troops also withdrew to Eritrea," he said, although both governments denied that Eritrean forces entered Tigray.

So does Mr Awol regret nominating Mr Abiy for the prize?

"If I had known then what I know now I wouldn't have. But it is a double-edged sword. The Nobel prize gives you political capital, but it can also be a liability if you become known as the Nobel laureate who waged war."

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

    A California attorney for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during a night of unrest in Wisconsin is extracting himself from his criminal defense after prosecutors raised ethical concerns about the lawyer. Los Angeles civil lawyer John Pierce has been at the forefront of the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings during protests in Kenosha this summer. Pierce has also worked to help secure the $2 million bail for Rittenhouse, who was bound over Thursday for trial.

  • Brexit: How trade deal talks went from optimism to the brink

    Michel Barnier is accustomed to being universally praised on his regular tours of the EU's capitals to preach the gospel against Brexit. On Tuesday, he was in the unfamiliar position of coming under friendly fire for the first time in three years as the EU's chief negotiator. It was an uncomfortable moment for Mr Barnier, who was headquartered at the Hotel Conrad in Westminster and is enmeshed in intensive Brexit negotiations with his UK counterpart David Frost. Expectation had been building that a trade agreement with Britain was close and a damaging no deal avoided. A fitting legacy for a politician who had dedicated decades of service to the EU was in Mr Barnier's grasp. He was far from the poisonous briefings in Brussels that were going on behind his back – but bad news travels fast. The chief negotiator was going soft on Britain, EU diplomats in the Belgian capital sniped. He risked giving too much away.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Biden officially has enough electoral college votes to win the presidency after California became the latest state to certify its election results

    California's 55 electors put Biden over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, while Trump continues to contest the election in court.

  • Rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead, 2,700 homes flooded

    Torrential rains in Indonesia’s third largest city caused four rivers to overflow, flooding thousands of homes and killing at least five people, officials said Friday. The local disaster mitigation agency said rescuers were searching for two others who were reportedly still missing, including a toddler, after the heavy rains in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province. Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

  • Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance as EU makes 10-year fishing demand

    Brexit trade talks reached stalemate on Friday night after the EU was accused of making a "ridiculous" demand for 10 years of unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters as the price of a deal. Boris Johnson paused talks for a "stock take" of whether an agreement can still be salvaged. A senior Government source said: "Their new offer was frankly laughable. They know we can't possibly accept it. It's ridiculous. If they think we will just cave in, they have made a massive miscalculation." Mr Johnson will speak to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Saturday in an attempt to break the deadlock. He could also make a personal plea to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, blamed for "destabilising" the talks by making unreasonable demands on fishing and state aid. Mr Macron is under pressure from other EU member states to give ground, with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Friday urging "compromise" from both sides to get the deal over the line.

  • Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000 - health ministry

    Officials cautioned that the situation remained "fragile" in Tehran and in the other cities that have moved from the coronavirus red alert to the lower risk orange level, said the broadcast. Iran's health ministry recorded a total of 50,016 coronavirus deaths on Saturday with 321 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. President Hassan Rouhani warned against complacency.

  • Ninety percent of Congressional Republicans refuse to acknowledge Biden’s win

    Two GOP lawmakers also said they would not acknowledge the Democrat as a ‘legitimate president’

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Her #MeToo trial's making history in China and sparking rare solidarity

    A woman's lawsuit against a TV host for sexual harassment finally goes to court. In China, supporters see her case as a milestone for women's rights.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

    President Donald Trump flooded his first postelection political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods Saturday as he claimed victory in an election he decisively lost. TRUMP on the now-settled presidential contest: “We’re winning this election.”

  • Jerusalem church suffers damage in arson near Garden of Gethsemane

    Israeli police on Friday arrested a man for trying to set fire to an east Jerusalem church by the Garden of Gethsemane, the site revered by Christians as the place where Jesus prayed before he was crucified. The 49-year-old Israeli suspect poured flammable liquid inside the Church of All Nations, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The man then set it alight, a separate police statement said, before the church guard detained him.

  • Sen. Perdue vows the 'road to socialism' will not run through Georgia

    Republican addresses concerns about election integrity in the Peach State on 'Hannity'

  • China creating 'biologically enhanced soldiers', claims US intelligence chief

    China is conducting "human testing" to create "biologically enhanced soldiers," the head of US intelligence has claimed as he warned that Beijing poses the biggest threat to America's national security. In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, warned that the US must be prepared for an "open-ended" confrontation with China which he likened to the Cold War. Mr Ratcliffe, who oversees America's intelligence agencies, said he believed China's intention was to "dominate" the planet in every sense: economically, militarily and technologically. He claimed that US intelligence showed China has "conducted human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities". "There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing’s pursuit of power," he said. Mr Ratcliffe said his unique vantage point on the current security threats facing the US had led him to conclude that "the People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II". He went on to outline in granular detail China's strategy of economic espionage, which he framed as: “rob, replicate and replace.” “China robs US companies of their intellectual property, replicates the technology, and then replaces the US firms in the global marketplace,” he said.

  • Surveillance tape breeds false fraud claims in Georgia

    Surveillance footage of ballot processing on election night in Atlanta is fueling a false social media narrative of “suitcases filled with ballots” hidden under a cloth-covered table and tallied without supervision, even as top state officials confirm election workers followed standard procedure. The video showed regular ballot containers on wheels — not suitcases — and both a state investigator and an independent monitor observed counting until it was done for the night, finding no evidence of improper ballots, state and county officials said on Friday.