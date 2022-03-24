Ethiopia's Tigray war: Government declares humanitarian truce

Fighting between federal forces and Tigray began in November 2020

Ethiopia's government has declared a "humanitarian truce" in its 16-month conflict with forces from the northern Tigray region.

The civil war has left more than five million people in need of food aid and none has been delivered to Tigray since mid-December.

The announcement follows a visit to Ethiopia by US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield.

The Tigrayan forces have yet to respond to the government's move.

Fighting broke out in November 2020 following months of political tension between the federal authorities and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which governed Tigray.

Within weeks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the conflict was over when federal forces took the regional capital Mekelle. But the TPLF later fought back and regained control of much of Tigray.

The protracted conflict has led to thousands being killed and left a humanitarian disaster in its wake.

Up to now, international efforts to end the fighting have not borne fruit.