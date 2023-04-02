Ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored, police told

Sunak - JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs, Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.

Asian grooming gangs will no longer be allowed to “evade justice because of cultural sensitivities”, a government spokesperson said ahead of the unveiling of a package of measures designed to crack down on organised networks of abusers.

The Prime Minister will order police forces to improve the recording and analysis of ethnicity data - including sharing information throughout the country - in an attempt to prevent perpetrators of abuse from falling through the net.

Ministers are understood to be concerned that currently, gangs are not being identified because police are afraid of drawing links between suspects of the same ethnicity for fear of being accused of racism or bigotry.

Police have been required to collect data on the ethnicity of those in child grooming gangs since last April, but the government is concerned that the information is not being used effectively enough to identify patterns and lead investigators to other perpetrators.

Grooming will also be made an “aggravated” crime as part of the new measures, meaning those found guilty face longer in jail.

Mr Sunak will launch a new Grooming Gangs Taskforce on Monday morning and will visit survivors of abuse in Leeds and Greater Manchester.

He said ahead of the visit: “The safety of women and girls is paramount. For too long, political correctness has stopped us from weeding out vile criminals who prey on children and young women. We will stop at nothing to stamp out these dangerous gangs.”

It comes after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) warned in October that “victims and survivors suggested that professionals feared allegations of racism and that this was prioritised over their safety”.

The inquiry found that despite the scandals of grooming gangs in Rotherham and Rochdale, the problem had not been tackled.

Story continues

However, on Sunday, Labour accused the government of singling out British Pakistanis and engaging in “dog whistle politics”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused Labour councillors of failing to act against child sexual abuse by gangs of British Pakistani men because of fears of being called racist.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was Director of Public Prosecutions, during a period when grooming gangs escaped justice in Rotherham. He has admitted that the CPS failed grooming victims, and told the Commons eight years ago that he had concerns when he led the service that there was a reluctance to take grooming gangs to court.

Mr Sunak pledged to tackle grooming gangs during last summer’s Tory leadership contest.

In August he told GB News that he wanted to “make sure that all police forces record the ethnicity of those involved”.

He also said: “I want to create a brand new life sentence for those involved in grooming with very limited options for parole because I’m not going to let political correctness stand in the way of tackling this absolutely horrific crime.”

The new taskforce will see specialist officers parachuted in to assist police forces with live child sexual exploitation and grooming investigations to bring more criminals to justice.

Led by the police and supported by the National Crime Agency, the taskforce will be made up of officers with extensive experience in undertaking grooming gang investigations.

Data analysts will work alongside the taskforce to identify the types of criminals who carry out these offences, helping police forces across the country catch offenders who might otherwise be missed.

A government spokesman said: “This will also include police-recorded ethnicity data to make sure suspects cannot evade justice because of cultural sensitivities.”

The analysts will also ensure data is shared across regions. A pilot scheme found that the number of people identified rose from five to 39 using the new techniques.

Legislation will be introduced to make being the leader of or involved in a grooming gang a statutory aggravating factor during sentencing.

On Sunday, Mrs Braverman announced a new mandatory duty for childcare professionals to report when they become aware of concerns relating to child sexual abuse.

She accused teachers, social workers and police officers of “turning a blind eye” to abuse of young girls in places like Rotherham and Rochdale because they did not want to be labelled bigoted.

“We have to be honest about the fact that some of these gangs have been overwhelmingly British Pakistani male,” she told BBC1’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“The authorities, whether that’s social workers or teachers or police officers when they’ve become aware of these problems have turned a blind eye and they have roundly failed to take the requisite action and safeguard these vulnerable girls.”

“Justice hasn’t been done”



Home Secretary Suella Braverman says “senior politicians in Labour-run areas” failed to prevent cases of child sexual abuse because they did not want to “call out people along ethnic lines”#BBCLauraK https://t.co/Ew6VAOMapy pic.twitter.com/pNN1JLLbLf — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 2, 2023

Asked why she was blaming others when the Conservatives have been in power for 13 years, she said: “If we want to get political about it, I didn’t want to get political about it, some of these councillors in Labour-run areas over a period of years have absolutely failed to take action because of cultural sensitivities, not wanting to come across as racist, not wanting to call out people along ethnic lines.”

When challenged on Sky News that a Home Office report in 2020 found grooming gangs were most commonly white, she said there had been several reports about the “predominance of certain ethnic groups, and I say British-Pakistani males, who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values”.

Labour criticised Ms Braverman for singling out one ethnicity.

Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy said: “It’s true that they do happen across all cultures. When I was working with children and young people there were particular issues with Kurdish and Pakistani gangs in some parts of the country.

“There were also huge issues with white men grooming young girls online and there were also problems with boys as well.

“I think the problem with what the Home Secretary is trying to do is she is trying to single out one particular profile and one particular group and the risk is, if you do that you miss the fact that there is child abuse going on in plain sight in homes, on the streets and online and we ought to surely be aiming to keep all young people safe from the harm that is created and not just singling out some young people and highlighting those forms of abuse and discrimination.”

Labour’s mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said of Ms Braverman’s policy announcement: “It does feel very dog whistle if I may say, and it doesn’t actually deal with what’s happening on the ground.”

However, speaking in the Commons in 2015, Sir Keir said: “When I was DPP, I was concerned that there was a cultural inhibition against prosecution in some of the sexual grooming cases, and that was most acute in the Rochdale cases.”