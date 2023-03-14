EthosEnergy appoints former ItalPresseGauss CEO, Mario Cincotta as new East Hemisphere Executive Vice President

Aberdeen, UK --News Direct-- EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy has appointed Mario Cincotta, former CEO of ItalPresseGauss and Senior Vice President of Norican Group as its new Executive Vice President of East Hemisphere. Mario will have strategic and operational leadership for the East Hemisphere. He will be based in Italy and report into the CEO, Ana Amicarella.

He brings with him 25 years of experience across the energy industry having spent 20 years with the GE Energy business in various leadership roles prior to his former position.

Ana Amicarella, CEO of EthosEnergy said, “Mario is known for his strategic vision, strong leadership and ability to execute. I am excited to welcome him to EthosEnergy and look forward to working closely together to deepen customer relationships, strengthen our position in the market and grow our business.”

Mario added, “I am delighted to join EthosEnergy at such an exciting time in their transformation and growth journey. I believe that building talent, team engagement, and inclusiveness as well as developing sustainability are key competitive factors, and look forward to working with the team to execute on these areas to take our business to the next level.”

Mario served as officer in the Italian Army and holds an Engineering Master’s degree from Milan Polytechnic University, a Master’s in Business Management from the ISTUD Institute of Management in Italy and a “Business Strategy in the Energy Industry” Certificate from the Georgia Tech Institute of Technology.

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more.

