Etihad Airways says the end is near for its A380s and their high-flying apartments featuring butlers, chefs, and private showers that often cost $20,000 a trip

Thomas Pallini
·4 min read
GettyImages 1081829778
An Etihad Airbus A380 landing in London. Nicolas Economou/Getty

  • Etihad Airways is likely retiring its Airbus A380 fleet due to the pandemic, CEO Tony Douglas told The National.

  • Premium flyers will lose "The Residence," Etihad's high-flying apartments found only on A380s.

  • The three-room suites feature private living rooms, showers, bedrooms, chefs, and butlers.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Etihad Airways is the latest airline that's preparing to say goodbye to the world's largest passenger jet.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said in an interview with The National that the airline's Airbus A380s may soon become a casualty of the pandemic.

"We have now taken the strategic decision to park the A380s, I'm sure it's very likely that we won't see them operating with Etihad again," Douglas told the publication.

The move is the latest nail in the coffin for the dying aircraft program and would mean the end of Etihad's ultra-exclusive cabin, known as "The Residence," found exclusively on the A380s. A step above even first class, The Residence is among the pinnacles of luxury travel that offered flyers multi-room apartments in the skies.

Ticket prices regularly exceeded $20,000 for a one-way journey, and securing a seat was a bucket-list item for aviation enthusiasts.

Entrepreneurial frequent flyers could also find themselves in the cabin without paying the exorbitant costs. Travel blogger Sam Huang, for example, paid only 60,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles and $108 for a $23,000 flight in the cabin from Abu Dhabi, UAE to Sydney, Australia in 2016.

A ticket for The Residence granted access to the most exclusive areas of the airport including secret areas of Etihad's newest lounges complete with full bars, sit-down dining, and showers, followed by chauffeur service to the departure gate.

The fully-enclosed suites, more comparable to a New York City studio apartment than first class on any US carrier, come complete with a sofa, recliner chair, closet, minibar, and a full vanity mirror. Connected to the suite are a private bedroom and en suite bathroom with its own shower, all on the upper level of the Airbus A380.

Flight attendants serving the cabin are also complemented by a Savoy Hotel-trained butler that roams the cabin, as well as an onboard chef to prepare meals. High-end champagne and expensive caviar were frequent choices of the well-to-do guests.

Etihad, unlike fellow UAE-based airline Emirates, didn't invest in having a large fleet of A380s and only operated 10 prior to the pandemic that served its top routes to cities including London, UK; New York; Sydney, Australia; Paris, France; and Seoul, South Korea.

The strategy was similar to Middle Eastern rival Qatar Airways, which is also downsizing its A380 fleet as it charts a post-pandemic recovery.

"The A380, I think, is one of the worst aircraft when it comes to emissions that is flying around today," Akbar Al Baker, group chief executive officer of Qatar Airways, said in January at a Centre for Aviation CAPA Live event, as CNN reported.

Qatar Airways has already retired half of its formerly 10-aircraft-strong A380 fleet, primarily used on routes to popular European and Asian-Pacific cities. Both Qatar Airways and Etihad have invested more in twin-engine aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing 777X, and Airbus A350 XWB over the A380, which served more as a status symbol.

Airbus' largest passenger jet was among the earliest casualties of the pandemic as airlines struggled to fill the massive cabins intended to shuttle hundreds of flyers at a time. Air France abruptly retired its A380 fleet in May while Lufthansa, Qantas, and British Airways have sent their double-decker fleets into storage to ride out the pandemic.

Read more: 5 charts reveal how badly the loss of business travel is hurting America's biggest airlines - and why a COVID-19 vaccine won't ease the pain

Of Lufthansa's 14 A380s, six are slated for retirement, and eight have been "temporarily decommissioned" with little prospects for a return to passenger service, according to the company's 2020 annual report.

The Boeing 747 was similarly dropped by countless passenger carriers like Virgin Atlantic Airways, British Airways, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. But the jet proved invaluable to the cargo realm of the industry that carried everything from personal protective equipment that kept healthcare workers safe to home office equipment that fueled the protracted work-from-home economy.

Portuguese charter airline Hi Fly began flying A380 cargo flights during the pandemic but ultimately parted with the aircraft in 2020 at the end of its lease.

The Airbus A380 entered passenger service at a time when airlines were starting to look for smaller aircraft and the pandemic only accelerated its increasingly short-lived tenure. All Nippon Airways was the last new customer to take delivery of a new A380 in 2019, just 14 years following the aircraft's first test flight in 2015.

Emirates will likely be the last carrier to fly the A380 as the world's largest operator of the model. Airbus is gearing up for the final delivery, slated for May 2022, and has already trucked the final fuselage to its Toulouse production facility.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian founder set to fly again with new airline

    If at first you don’t succeed, fly fly again. At least that appears to be the approach of Bjorn Kjos, the founder of Norwegian Air Shuttle. Less than two years after standing down as chief executive of the struggling budget airline, he is setting up a new carrier called Norse Atlantic Airways. Mr Kjos will own a 15pc stake, while former Norwegian chairman Bjorn Kise will own 12pc. Shipping entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen – whose firm OSM Aviation provided flight crews for Norwegian Air before it collapsed last year – will be chief executive and hold a 53pc stake. Despite the near total collapse in air travel caused by the pandemic, Norse Atlantic aims to start flying before the end of the year with nine leased Boeing 787 Dreamliners – the same plane used on transatlantic flights by Norwegian Air. The new airline plans to fly from European hubs including London, Paris and Oslo to US cities including New York, Los Angeles and Miami, while services to Asia could follow suit. It has raised $24m (£17m) from investors and plans to list in Oslo.

  • Sebastian Vettel Is Selling All His Ferraris

    But he wants you to know it’s not because of something petty…

  • Watch Gordon Murray Drive His Hotly Anticipated T.50 for the First Time

    Even at just 3,000 rpm, the hypercar's naturally aspirated V-12 has a gorgeous roar.

  • Delta (DAL) Aims to Boost Connectivity by Adding Routes

    The city of Anchorage will be the greatest beneficiary of Delta's (DAL) plan to expand service to Alaska this summer.

  • American adds another new destination from CLT, this time to the West Coast

    The flights will start in May and be operated on Boeing 737-800 aircrafts, with room for 172 passengers.

  • Tom Cruise is selling his longtime, custom-built Colorado ranch for $39.5 million

    Tom Cruise's Telluride ranch sits on 320 acres of land, has a spa, guest house, and sports court, and is minutes away from a popular ski resort.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • Two planes diverted to Sacramento International Airport for emergency landings

    Two planes experienced mid-flight emergencies and were forced to land at the Sacramento International Airport on Saturday afternoon, SMF officials said. Both emergencies took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. See more in the video above.

  • Scientists: Climate-whipped winds pose Great Lakes hazards

    Powerful gusts linked to global warming are damaging water quality and creating a hazard for fish in Lake Erie and perhaps elsewhere in the Great Lakes, according to researchers. Extremely high winds occasionally churn up deep water with low oxygen and high levels of phosphorus in Erie's central basin and shove it into the shallower western section, creating a hazard for fish and insects on which they feed. “As temperatures increase overall, we will get higher winds and larger waves," said Josef Ackerman, a professor of physical ecology and aquatic sciences with the Canadian university who led the study.

  • U.S. Drivers Are Burning More Gas, a Trend Likely to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- After a year of getting pummeled by the coronavirus, U.S. oil demand is bouncing back -- and this time it looks like it’s here to stay.Retail gasoline sales rose last week to 1% of year-ago levels, just before regional lockdowns brought fuel consumption to a crawl, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said on Twitter. Gasoline’s recovery comes on top of a diesel rebound that started last fall as consumers began to rely on home-delivery services like Amazon.com Inc. more than ever. Even jet fuel is looking up with newly vaccinated passengers eager to fly after a year of restrictions.With new coronavirus infections falling to a record low last week and vaccination efforts ramping up, this latest demand rebound comes with a lower threat of being set back again by new outbreaks. The timing couldn’t be better for the oil industry that relies on the busy summer driving season to buoy profits. It could mark a huge turnaround for fuel suppliers that since last spring had struggled with the weakest seasonal consumption in more than 20 years.Demand “will continue to improve with warmer weather and reopenings and things getting back to normal, coupled with pent-up demand,” said Trisha Curtis, chief executive officer at oil analysts PetroNerds in Denver. “We definitely see some bright spots with vaccine uptake.”The drag on jet fuel is showing signs of cracking. Air passenger numbers hit a 12-month high on Friday. Global seat capacity has improved to 39% below a year ago, compared with an annual deficit of 41% a week earlier, and 44% the week before that, data from air traffic consultant OAG Aviation shows. That’s happening as newly vaccinated Americans are preparing to take to the skies again for summer vacations.Green shoots are emerging elsewhere as well. Industrial output in China surged in the first two months of the year, underscoring its rapid economic rebound. The country processed more than 14 million barrels a day of crude in the first two months of the year.Still, the recovery is just beginning. Restrictions on schools and businesses vary regionally. One-off events can also hamper the rebound, such as last weekend’s blizzard in Colorado and Wyoming that triggered power outages and forced flight cancellations. Many businesses, including BP Plc, will allow office staff to continue to work from home two days a week, throwing into question if U.S. gasoline demand will see a full recovery this year.“Broadly speaking, gasoline demand remains 10-20% lower compared to pre-pandemic levels,” Matt Price, vice president of petroleum pricing and analytics at national fuel retailer Pilot Corp., said in an email. “Some pockets of the country, such as Florida, have seen demand for gas recover fully over the past year, while others, like Illinois, still see decreased demand.”The four-week average for gasoline demand as tracked by the Energy Information Administration was more than 1 million barrels a day below the same time a year ago for the week ended March 5.“Gasoline demand is still well off its pre-Covid highs, even though it has seen a remarkable recovery,” Curtis said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suzuki S-Presso: Pros and cons

    Entering the local automotive market in March of last year, the Suzuki S-Presso has since been one of the Japanese car manufacturer’s most sought-after vehicles. With a slew of practical features and an affordable price tag to boot, there’s no wonder why this five-door hatchback has won the hearts of many. Although it had big shoes to fill in replacing the Alto, the S-Presso looks to offer prospective buyers a high-riding vehicle that doesn’t break the bank. Interested in investing in Suzuki’s hot hatch? Let’s first look at a few pros and cons before you decide to splash the cash. Pros: 1. Reliable KB10 engine. Powering the all-new Suzuki S-Presso is the Japanese car company’s iconic K10B engine fitted in many of the brand’s compact cars since 2008. The 12-valve three-cylinder 1.0 liter petrol engine can put out a maximum output of 67 horses and 97Nm of torque giving the S-Presso peppy performance helping drivers keep up with city traffic. The engine is married to a five-speed manual transmission boasting optimal gear ratio giving the S-Presso the best possible fuel consumption and performance by reducing the friction for the engine and drivetrain. Speaking of which... 2. Economical driving experience. Although the S-Presso shares the same engine as the Celerio, the former is 90 kilograms lighter than the latter. Reports have it that when used in the city under heavy traffic, the S-Presso can muster an average fuel consumption of 11 to 19 km/L. On the freeway, it clocks about 25 km/L - not bad for a 1.0-liter engine. That said, the Suzuki S-Presso makes for a great vehicle for a small family or an ideal daily driver to brave everyday commutes. 3. A not-so-compact cabin. Leg and headroom inside the S-Presso is surprisingly large. There’s no need to crouch when entering the vehicle and even tall passengers can easily fit in the back. Thanks to its rather scanty seats, slim door pads, and a high roof, Suzuki’s five-door hatch helps carve out a spacious interior for four average-sized adults. At the back, Suzuki’s S-Presso offers 239 liters of space, more than enough for a week’s worth of groceries or a few days’ amount of laundry — spacious indeed for a hatchback that’s a little short of five feet in width and a hair over five feet in height. 4. Driving and maneuverability. Suzuki’s aim in designing the S-Presso was to push the car as high as possible, this lets drivers sit high up with a good view of the road ahead. Thanks to its 14-inch wheels the S-Presso enjoys 180mm of ground clearance allowing it to easily glide over worrisome potholes and road humps as high as a dike. Its tall and narrow stance also helps in zipping around the tight streets of the Metro, and with an 11.69 foot length, the S-Presso can easily fit in areas where parking can be a challenge. Adding to its positive points are strong air-conditioning and a striking road presence. Yes, that’s driving the Sizzle Orange S-Presso at high noon with non-tinted windows. Cons: 1. Poor noise insulation. At high speeds, the S-Presso experiences a little jerk here and there, as expected from a vehicle that has a high and tapered stance. This makes the S-Presso a little noisy during highway runs. Drivers will hear wind, tire, and engine noise permeating the cabin which could leave them checking for any open windows every now and then. Because of its lack of sound dampening and poor high-speed stability, the S-Presso makes for a better urban vehicle than a highway car. 2. Missing a few essential features. The S-Presso only sports a single windshield spray nozzle, a single reverse light, no rear wiper, no rear power window, no internal day/night mirror, no adjustable steering wheels, and no driver height adjustment. However, Suzuki’s newest hatch offers a reasonable infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a 12-volt socket, and a USB outlet. Plus, you get the standard dual front airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, child proof door locks, Isofix tethers, ABS, and an engine immobilizer, giving you the bare essentials in terms of safety. It’s also worth noting that the digital speedometer does not come with a tachometer, quite odd for a manual. And while experienced drivers can play it by the ear, beginners won’t be able to monitor their RPM while driving. Push or pass? Suzuki’s all-new S-Presso offers features fit for its target market. It’s an affordable vehicle built for city driving coupled with an engine with a likewise affordable fuel consumption. And as good as the S-Presso fares in city streets, it’s not as good when braving the highways. That said, The S-Presso makes for a good deal if you belong to Suzuki’s target segment. Otherwise, you’re better off checking other vehicles elsewhere. Photos from Suzuki Also Read: 2021 Suzuki APV: The pros and cons Suzuki PH brings its vehicles to your home for a test drive 2020 Suzuki Celerio: The 2 variants in detail

  • Bitcoin falls after weekend record high as India considers a ban

    Bitcoin dropped on Monday, falling from a record high above $60,000 over the weekend, as investors digested a potential ban from India on cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency had hit a record high of $61,781.83 on Saturday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations. Because some investors tend to see bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, analysts believe the rise of bitcoin has been helped by the prospects of a steep economic recovery.

  • After a bizarre race Team New Zealand leads Luna Rossa 5-3

    Defender Team New Zealand unleashed its speed to achieve the first pass of the 36th America’s Cup match, then came from a long way back in a bizarre eighth race to beat Italian challenger Luna Rossa twice Monday and take a 5-3 lead in the first-to-seven wins series. If Team New Zealand retains the Cup — it can do so if it wins both races Tuesday — it will be because of the unprecedented events of the second of Monday’s two races when it turned what seemed likely to be a crushing defeat into an almost incomprehensible victory. The race at Auckland, New Zealand then became extraordinary — perhaps one of the most extraordinary in all of the Cup’s 170-year history.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • 3 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Many investors are making a mistake when it comes to cannabis stocks. They're focusing on well-known Canadian companies that trade on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange. But the real opportunities to make huge returns are with the U.

  • 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

    The steady rise in U.S. home values is an encouraging sign for the economy — banged up as it’s been by the pandemic. But too much growth can lead to instability, and instability naturally...

  • Remainder of England’s Twenty20 series in India to be played behind closed doors

    The first two games of the series took place in front of bumper crowds at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, with gates topping 67,000 and 66,000.

  • Roy looking for elusive 'big score' against India

    England's top scorer in the T20 internationals in India Jason Roy feels he is closing on a "big score" he is desperate for having fallen in love with the game again in Australia's Big Bash.

  • Visiting Florida for spring break? Where to eat, drink and enjoy music outdoors near Siesta Beach

    Eat, drink and enjoy live music outdoors within walking distance of world-famous Siesta Beach.

  • The joy of music returns for Grammy winners, performers

    Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards. The Grammys on Sunday broke through the Zoom trap that has bedeviled other awards shows with a surprisingly intimate evening that, at its best, felt like viewers were invited into a private club with their favorite musicians. Four different women won the four most prestigious Grammys.