Etihad just unveiled its first-ever Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will fly over 14 hours to connect the US and the UAE this summer — see inside

Etihad just flew its first-ever A350-1000 aircraft on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Paris on Thursday.

Nicknamed Sustainbility50, the jet is powered by fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines to reduce CO2 emissions by 25%.

The A350 complements the carrier's Boeing 787 "Greenliner" that flew the "world's most sustainable flight" in October.

Etihad just unveiled its first-ever Airbus A350-1000 aircraft on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Paris on Thursday, making it the first A350 jet to be flown by a UAE carrier.

The historic flight took off at 7:43 a.m. and flew seven and a half hours to the French capital. The A350 is the first of five that Etihad will welcome into its fleet this year.

Etihad A350 flight from Abu Dhabi to Paris. Courtesy of FlightAware.com

The new plane, nicknamed Sustainability50, has been painted in a special livery to commemorate the UAE's 50th birthday and Etihad's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sustainability50 is part of the company's larger "Sustainability50 programme" that will use the new jet as a testbed for new procedures, technologies, and initiatives to reduce the carrier's carbon footprint.

The plane is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, which reduce fuel burn and CO2 emissions by 25% compared to previous-generation widebody aircraft, Etihad said.

Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine. Rolls-Royce

"Our teams have worked closely together to craft a product and travel proposition that will ensure every journey with Etihad is a choice well made – both for our guests and for the planet," Etihad CEO Tony Douglas said in a press release.

The Sustainability50 program will complement Etihad's Boeing 787-10 "Greenliner,” which the airline put on display at the Dubai Air Show in November.

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner nicknamed the "Greenliner" at the Dubai Airshow 2021 Thomas Pallini/Insider

According to Etihad, the Greenliner flew the world's "most sustainable flight ever" from London to Abu Dhabi in October, having reduced the flight's carbon emissions by 72%.

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner nicknamed the "Greenliner" at the Dubai Airshow 2021 Thomas Pallini/Insider

Onboard the A350 jet will be an enhanced customer experience, complete with award-winning "smart seats" in economy…

…and private business studios with sliding doors and lay-flat beds.

The plane has a total capacity of 371 passengers, with 44 in business and 327 in economy, which also includes 45 extra legroom seats.

According to Etihad, the plane will fly on short to medium-haul routes over the next few months, including to Mumbai and New Delhi, before flying ultra-long-haul to Chicago and New York in July.

Sustainability50 has been fitted with comfort-enhancing features to help passengers better battle jetlag on the 14+ hour flights. Specifically, the cabin lighting is specially designed to promote sleep.

Moreover, the inflight entertainment screens have a new “dark-mode interface” to reduce light pollution, further lessening the effects of jetlag.

