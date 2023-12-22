Etiquette: Holiday desserts don't have to be messy. Here are some ideas

QUESTION: Any ideas on what to serve for dessert at my holiday party? It is a buffet and I would like to serve something that is festive, but isn’t crumbly and gooey and doesn’t get all over my guests and my house.

More: Tips on what to wear to Grandma's Christmas party

CALLIE’S ANSWER: Festive sugar cookies are easy and fun! Hopefully your guests don't crumble too much. Merry Christmas and enjoy your party! Cheers!

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: Scour cookbooks or search the internet for some inspiration. You can also add holiday-colored or gold sprinkles to an everyday dessert for an extra festive touch, although sprinkles might be messier than you’d like. Serve the type of dessert that you like and what you find easy to eat. Food bloggers this time of year offer a wealth of ideas.

HELEN’S ANSWER: Desserts are the best! How about homemade fudge or even some Aunt Bill’s brown candy? If you don’t have time to make it this week for New Year's events, pick up some excellent boxes of either candy at Woody’s Candy Co. in Oklahoma City. Fruits and dessert cheeses also can be served. There is even chocolate goat cheese available. Gouda, blue cheese brie and ricotta are some choices. Pears, apples and blueberries pair well with cheese. Talk with your grocer for some good choices for your buffet dinner

GUEST’S ANSWER: JaNae Williams, The Oklahoman’s food and dining reporter: Menu planning is never easy, but the internet is always a great resource. I'd recommend a quick search of "holiday desserts" or even "classic Christmas desserts" as a place to start. To avoid too many crumbs, I would recommend some kind of moist cake, perhaps even a cheesecake — just avoid your fear of an overly gooey situation by being careful with toppings. Another great option is bread pudding, which can be contained in a bowl. Truthfully any dessert should be manageable if you serve it in bowls rather than on plates to avoid the risk of spilling, and while some may look down upon the use of paper products, for a party they're handy for ease of use, clean up and in your case the ability to avoid unnecessary spills in your home.

Since 2009 Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth, 40-plus and Helen, 60-plus.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Etiquette: Holiday dessert ideas that won't leave a mess