The Etiquette of Hosting a Summer Pool Party
In addition to offering plenty of water and light bites, our experts say having safety protocols in place is essential.
Tom Hanks said the price tag to fly to space with Jeff Bezos's rocket company Blue Origin was $28 million.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and must miss 10 days, meaning he can't play against the Chiefs. Here's why.
The Sopranos' cut-to-black moment has been contested by fans for years. Now, the show's creator revealed exactly what happens after.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
Dolly Parton sure knows how to cause a stir.
Western Australia police handoutIt is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive.But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the ear
Will Smith's powerful new memoir Will is excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Ree Drummond's brother has died, leaving many in her family's home state of Oklahoma in mourning.
Brad Paisley turned 49 on October 28, and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley posted an embarrassing photo on Instagram to wish him happy birthday.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
Youngkin's victory in the blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
The 2021 ballot gave Colorado residents choices on the policy direction of the state — and voters chose to stay the current course, early election results show.The big picture: Three statewide ballot questions, all pushed by conservatives, failed Tuesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How they voted:Amendment 78: Failed 44% to 56%. Lawmakers will not be required to vote on how to allocate dollars received by the state. The measure needed 55% to win.Pr
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Martha MacCallum found herself admitting on Tuesday that it was a “little bit of a misnomer” to claim critical race theory was being taught to young Virginia children after one parent called out such misinformation on Fox’s airwaves.Hours before the polls closed in the closely watched Virginia gubernatorial race, MacCallum sat down with two Loudoun County mothers—a Democrat and a Republican—who had already cast their ballots, asking them about the issues they found most i
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ thirst trap left fans salivating after the actress posted a sexy photo while relaxing poolside. In the Instagram upload shared on Monday, […]
Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli told Seth Meyers about advice they received from the real mob about their Sopranos' performances. The post THE SOPRANOS Stars Got Deadly Advice From Real Mafia Members appeared first on Nerdist.
Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.