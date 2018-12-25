Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (EBR:COLR): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

On 30 September 2018, Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (EBR:COLR) announced its latest earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by -5.8% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 2.3%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €373m, we should see this fall to €352m by 2019. Below is a brief commentary around Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 13 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of COLR’s earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 0.9% based on the most recent earnings level of €373m to the final forecast of €368m by 2021. This leads to an EPS of €2.91 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.6. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 4.1% to 3.8% by the end of 2021.

