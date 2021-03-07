Etna keeps up its spectacular explosions; ash rains on towns

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, lava gushes from the Mt. Etna volcano near Catania, southern Italy. The spectacular explosions of Mount Etna are continuing Sunday, March 7, 2021, with the volcano in eastern Sicily, spewing out towering clouds of ash and lava stones. Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute said the latest big explosion occurred hours before dawn on Sunday, with the volcano exhibiting increasing tremors throughout the night. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a fiery river of glowing lava flows on the north-east side of the Mt. Etna volcano engulfed with ashes and smoke near Milo, Sicily. The spectacular explosions of Mount Etna are continuing Sunday, March 7, 2021, with the volcano in eastern Sicily, spewing out towering clouds of ash and lava stones. Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute said the latest big explosion occurred hours before dawn on Sunday, with the volcano exhibiting increasing tremors throughout the night. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra, File )
1 / 2

Italy Etna Volcano Explodes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, lava gushes from the Mt. Etna volcano near Catania, southern Italy. The spectacular explosions of Mount Etna are continuing Sunday, March 7, 2021, with the volcano in eastern Sicily, spewing out towering clouds of ash and lava stones. Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute said the latest big explosion occurred hours before dawn on Sunday, with the volcano exhibiting increasing tremors throughout the night. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra, File)
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — A particularly spectacular blast from Italy's Mount Etna volcano belched out a towering cloud of ash and lava stone Sunday onto Sicilian villages, the latest in a series of explosions since mid-February.

Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute INGV said the powerful explosion at 2 a.m. was the 10th such big blast since Feb. 16, when Europe's most active volcano started giving off an impressive demonstration of nature's fire power, coloring the night sky in shocking hues of orange and red.

Increasing tremors rattled the mountain throughout much of the night. Ash and small lava stones rained down on eight villages on Etna’s slopes Sunday morning, while lava flowed from the southeast crater slowly down an uninhabited side, as it has been doing for the last three weeks, the institute said.

The column of ash and lava reached a height of 10,000 meters (33,000 feet) on Sunday, according to scientists who monitor volcanic activity with specialized instruments from an observatory at Etna in eastern Sicily.

Locals swept ash and lava stones from their front steps and balconies. They have taken to covering cars parked outdoors with carpets, blankets and sheets of cardboard to make cleanup easier after each blast. Winds helped carry the ash eastward, INGV said.

No injuries or serious damage have been reported after the recent blasts. Geologically active, Etna occasionally becomes particularly noisy and explosive as it has been lately.

By mid-morning, Etna's latest display of activity had slowed somewhat with the lava flow ending, although the volcano was still puffing out “weak emission of ash” from the southeast crater. A few hours later, the volcanic tremors picked up again, INGV said in a statement.

The INGV scientists say there is no way of predicting when this current round of particularly robust volcanic activity might subside.

Recommended Stories

  • She was 1 of the 1st COVID-19 deaths in the US. A year later her kids are still grappling with the shocking loss.

    Over 520,000 American families are grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 -- but one of the first was the Kruegers. Marion Krueger, an 85-year-old mother of five, died on Feb. 26, 2020, becoming one of the first COVID-19 victims in the U.S.

  • Nuclear power proves its resilience a decade after Japan’s Fukushima disaster

    It has been a decade since the Japan nuclear disaster caused the energy industry to rethink the safety of the power source. But the event hasn’t led to the destruction of the market or uranium demand.

  • Biden to sign executive order aimed at promoting voting rights

    Mr. Biden will sign the executive order on the 56th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday."

  • Iceland rocked by more than 20,000 earthquakes in 10 days

    There have been more than 3,100 earthquakes on the peninsula in the past 48 hours​.

  • Struggling EU urges US to agree to export of Covid vaccines

    The EU is to appeal to the US to allow the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Europe to make up for its shortfall of supplies, it has emerged. In a bid to boost its stuttering inoculation drive the European Commission plans to raise the matter in transatlantic discussions designed to boost collaboration in the fight against Covid-19. The EU will also ask Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of vital ingredients needed for its own production of the vaccine. It comes after Italy blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia, leading to further fears of vaccine hoarding as the EU tries to catch up with both the UK and the USA’s vaccine roll out. The European Commission said in a statement: “We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers’ contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured.” The European bid to obtain supplies of the AstraZeneca jab produced in the US comes as the company struggles to meet its delivery targets for the EU following production problems. AstraZeneca has also said it intends to source half of its planned supply to the EU from elsewhere in the world, but it declined to comment on the EU effort to access its US production. The EU’s attempt to source more supplies follows months of problems with its vaccine roll out, which at one stage saw the jab restricted to under-65s by several European countries such as Germany, which reversed the policy this month. President Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, discussed increasing cooperation in the face of the pandemic on Friday. After the two leaders’ call the commission said that the two had a “strong interest” in working together to improve supply chains across the globe. Thierry Breton, EU internal market commissioner, has now been tasked to work with Jeffrey Zients, US co-ordinator of the Covid-19 response, on vaccine supply chain issues.

  • Third Stimulus Checks: How To Get A Larger Payment This Round

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Another storm to swoop into the Pacific Northwest

    A series of storms in the Northwest has been reduced to one system, but that doesn't mean conditions will be any less drenching for the region. The unsettled storm pattern that brought rain and mountain snow on Friday and Saturday, and is expected to continue into the beginning of this week. However, this pattern is no longer expected to bring a series of storms to the region, but instead just one storm will linger near the West Coast through the first half of the week. As snow lingers in the Cascades and northern Rocky Mountains from the late-week wave of stormy weather, another wave will follow quickly behind, swooping down along the coast of western Canada. Rainfall from this storm marched into the coast of Washington, Oregon and far Northern California late Saturday night and will continue through the day on Sunday. Enough chilly air will be over the region, keeping snow levels around 3,000 feet as precipitation pushes east into the Cascade Range. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Sunday and into Monday, the storm is forecast to slow down, keeping the center of the storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. While occasional showers will linger along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, areas of snow will spread inland across the higher elevations of these states as well as Idaho and Montana. By Monday night, the storm will begin to drift south and will continue in this direction through the middle of the week, staying just close enough to the coast to continue occasional rounds of rain and dumping snow across higher-elevation areas. With the storm far enough away from the coast and a lack of moisture with this feature, most precipitation that makes it to the western U.S. is expected to be light enough to not lead to any widespread flooding concerns. By Wednesday, rainfall is forecast to sink south into Southern California as the weakening storm begins to turn to the east and move onshore. Rainfall can become steadier as the storm moves across this region, but downpours are not expected as the storm will be losing energy. "In advance of the storm's arrival in California, temperatures at the start of the upcoming week will be unseasonably chilly for the northern and central portions of the state," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "This unseasonable chill will spread southward by Wednesday, allowing conditions for the day to be as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in places like Los Angeles." Rainfall totals in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Medford, Oregon, are forecast to reach 0.50 to 1.00 inch throughout the beginning of the week. Locally higher amounts are possible across the Washington and Oregon coasts where precipitation will last longer. This will be the most likely areas for any flash flooding to occur. "Much of Washington state has had a wet winter, and in some areas, water levels are already running high," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. Any rain or high-elevation snow showers lingering over Southern California, Nevada and Arizona will dissipate throughout the day on Thursday as the storm moves into the center of the country and an area of high pressure builds into the West. The timing of the storm moving into the Plains and how much energy it is able to maintain after tracking over the Rocky Mountains will play a role in a snow and severe weather threat late this week. As of early Sunday morning, local time, Seattle has reported 0.35 of an inch of rain since Thursday. In Eugene and Astoria, Ore., rainfall of 0.39 and 0.85 of an inch have been reported, respectively. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • FEMA vaccine site abandoned state rules, gave vaccine to any resident 18 and older

    A FEMA site suddenly deviating from state rules may have allowed possibly hundreds of Floridians to get the COVID-19 vaccine without needing to be part of one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligible groups.

  • How Keanu Reeves joined the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Universe

    "[Director Tim Hill] was like, '[Sage] will be Keanu Reeves,'" Bill Fagerbakke tells Yahoo Entertainment now. "We were like, 'Yeah right.' You're always waiting for very much not Keanu Reeves."

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

    For decades, two lovestruck teenagers made good on a promise to their parents to never talk again. But one day, 51 years later, everything changed.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • 16 cleaning myths that are only making your home dirtier

    You may be making your home dirtier by following some of these cleaning myths. Consumer science expert Carolyn Forté helped Insider debunk them.

  • Ted Cruz's claims about undocumented people getting $1,400 stimulus checks were shot down by Dick Durbin as 'just plain false'

    Senators Dick Durbin and Ted Cruz scuffled on Saturday, after Cruz said the $1.9 trillion stimulus package included payments to "illegal aliens."

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."