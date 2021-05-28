Etna man accused of abusing 13-year-old girl indicted on sex charges

May 27—If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine's 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

An Etna man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Wayne McAlpine, 53, remained at the Penobscot County Jail on Thursday, unable to post $50,000 cash bail.

An arraignment date has not been set.

McAlpine was arrested by Maine State Police on March 10. He was indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault, a Class A crime, and one count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class B crime.

The investigation that led to his arrest began in January when a complaint was made about McAlpine's relationship with the girl, who is the daughter of a family friend, to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office. The investigation was turned over to the Maine State Police.

The girl at first denied the abuse but later admitted to detectives that she had been sexually abused by McAlpine, according to the complaint filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

McAlpine told investigators that the sex was consenual, but under Maine law a person must be 16 years old to consent.

If convicted of gross sexual assault, McAlpine faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 if convicted of unlawful sexual touching.