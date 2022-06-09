Etna man charged with murder in shooting death of nephew

An Etna man was charged with murder on Thursday in the shooting death of his nephew.

Dorrian S. Brown, 53, of Etna, was charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

The victim was identified as Delmar Berry, the defendant's nephew.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, the Licking County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the first block of Gala Avenue in southwest Etna on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Brown — the home's owner — as well as Berry's adult daughter, and her 1-year-old daughter. Deputies reported observing Berry's body in the dining room of the home.

"Deputies located five spent shell casings from a Taurus 9 mm," the complaint stated. "The victim had been shot multiple times in the chest."

Deputies said Brown allegedly admitted to shooting Berry.

Brown is currently under weapons disability for a felony offense, the sheriff's office said. As of Thursday afternoon, Brown was being held at the Licking County Justice Center.

According to the complaint, the Licking County Prosecutor's Office intends to ask that Brown be held on a $1 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Etna man charged in shooting death of nephew