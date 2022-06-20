Etna man indicted for murder in nephew's shooting death

An Etna man has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of his nephew earlier this month.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned an indictment on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, in Licking County against 53-year-old Dorrian S. Brown. The charge carries a three-year firearm specification.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting his nephew, identified as Delmar Berry, in his chest.

According to Licking County court records, the Licking County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the first block of Gala Avenue in southwest Etna on June 8. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Brown, the home's owner, Berry's adult daughter, and her 1-year-old daughter. Deputies reported observing Berry's body in the dining room of the home.

The agency said deputies found five spent shell casings from a Taurus 9 mm and Berry had been shot "multiple times" in his chest.

In a 911 call, obtained by The Advocate through a public records request, a man who identified himself as Brown told a dispatcher he and Berry were having a disagreement.

"My nephew, he's drunk. He came at me like he was going to kill me. I had to defend myself," Brown told the dispatcher.

Brown claimed during their disagreement, Brown pushed him and Berry "came back at me and told me he was going to kill me," so he had to defend himself.

The man said his nephew was awake, but needed medical attention. He later said he believed Berry was breathing, but hadn't gone to check him.

The man told the dispatcher he needed to contact his lawyer.

The sheriff's office said Brown is currently under weapons disability for a felony offense, but during the 911 call, Brown said he was a permit holder.

Brown is currently being held at the Licking County Justice Center. Court records show an arraignment for the case is scheduled for June 21 in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

