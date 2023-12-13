Etna Township Trustees spar over paying resident trash bills, table marijuana ordinance

Etna Township has financially benefited from major economic developments from Amazon, Kohl's and other companies. Now the township is paying that forward to residents.

During the Dec. 5 meeting, Trustees Rozland McKee and Jeff Johnson approved the township spending no more than $150,000 for residents' trash and recycling service from WIN Waste Innovations for the first quarter of 2024. Trustee Mark Evans voted against the move.

Johnson said the township has done this before for residents, and it was well received. He said the township's joint economic development districts and zones, which are a way to collect income tax on commercial properties within a defined area, have performed well in 2023, and residents should benefit from that.

"It belongs in their pockets, especially around … Christmas and everything else coming up here. Give you one less bill you have to pay," he said.

Evans objected to the action, saying residents told him they do not want the township to pay their trash bills and would rather the money be used for services, to mitigate the impacts of development, road improvements and other needs.

"What's next? Internet? We're going to buy a Happy Meal for everybody?" he asked, adding the township can't give away money if there are obligations that need to be met.

Longtime township secretary Laura Brown said she speaks to residents regularly, especially older ones, who do like the township paying for trash service.

"We have had many calls from senior citizens that have thanked us for paying the trash. I have one lady on Taylor Road that every time she calls, regardless of what it's for, she says, 'When are they going to pay the trash again?'" Brown said. "There are senior citizens and people out there that like the trash being paid."

Evans also said it was a "political stunt" used in past years and has now become permanent political strategy.

"Money should be spent on township expenses and debt drawdown as expected," he said.

Johnson said he didn't understand how it's a political stunt as he is leaving office at the year's end.

Evans also said not all township residents benefit, citing the Villas at Cumberland development as an example of residents not included.

McKee said the reason is because their trash service is included in their homeowners association fee and they do not have individual bills.

Township pauses voting on prohibiting marijuana businesses

All marijuana use for those 21 and older is now legal in Ohio after voters approved the law 57-43% in November, but Etna Township might not allow marijuana related businesses to operate in the township.

The trustees were prepared to vote on a drafted resolution that would have prohibited cannabis operators, including cultivators, processors and dispensaries, from operating within Etna Township. But Township Administrator Nita Hanson said that because the Ohio legislature was proposing changes to the law last week, the township opted to hold off on the resolution for now.

At the time of Etna's meeting, Hanson said in an interview that a revision to the law removed language that would have allowed townships to restrict marijuana businesses. Meaning if the township prohibited the commercial uses, it would have been unenforceable.

"If this provision stays in that we can legislate, then we can pass that resolution at our next meeting," Hanson said.

