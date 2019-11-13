eToro’s crypto exchange adds 5 more native stablecoins, including South African rand

eToroX, the cryptocurrency exchange of social investing platform eToro, has launched five more native stablecoins.

These are - eToroX Turkish lira (TRYX), Polish zloty (PLNX), South African rand (ZARX), Hong Kong dollar (HKDX), and Singapore dollar (SGDX), according to an announcement Tuesday.

With these additions, eToroX now offers a total of 17 native stablecoins, including eToroX United States dollar (USDEX), euro (EURX) and pound Sterling (GBPX).

The exchange has also added support for Circle's USDC and Tether's USDT stablecoins, as well as privacy-oriented cryptocurrency dash. It has also launched a crypto-commodity pair - GOLDX/BTC.

GoldX is the tokenized gold stablecoin, available as a base currency for trading as a pair with bitcoin. “Our Gold/Bitcoin pair provides a means to trade between the old and the new stores of value," said eToroX managing director Doron Rosenblum.

The exchange said it now offers a total of 96 trading pairs since its launch in April this year. eToroX plans to add more trading pairs, cryptocurrencies, and stablecoins “in the coming months.”