eToro Nears $10 Billion Merger With Betsy Cohen SPAC

Crystal Tse
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Trading platform EToro, a rival to Robinhood Markets Inc., plans to go public via a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Betsy Cohen.

The agreement with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V values the combined company at about $10.4 billion, according to a statement Tuesday confirming a Bloomberg report. The companies are raising about $650 million in equity to support the deal.

Investors in the equity transaction included ION Investment Group, Softbank Vision Fund II, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and Wellington Management, the statement shows.

EToro became a member of the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., or Finra, in the last year and is expected to start providing stock-trading service in the U.S. in the second half of 2021, according to the statement.

Founded in Israel in 2007, EToro has 20 million registered users in dozens of countries, according to its website. It expanded into the U.S. in 2018.

In the past year, brokerages have seen a surge in retail investors, who made up about 20% of U.S. equity trading in 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. One of the major beneficiaries has been Robinhood, the Menlo Park, California-based brokerage that EToro will compete against as it seeks to grow in the U.S.

Robinhood has attracted increased scrutiny from watchdogs and politicians over the past year, including for how it attracts users and for its customer service practices.

“As we grow our business I think we understand the level of responsibility that we have for customers to understand the importance of risk management and education on the platform,” said EToro CEO Yoni Assia in an interview.

Assia also said that the company will consider adding options trading to its platform.

‘Social Trading’

Like its rivals, EToro offers zero-commission trading. Unlike U.S. firms, EToro doesn’t make money by customer orders to trading firms that fulfill them in a business called payment-for-order flow, a practice that is prohibited in Europe. Instead, EToro primarily pockets a spread between the price its pays for securities and the price it passes along to customers.

Assia said the company will keep its options open on new revenue streams as it expands its U.S. presence.

It also brands itself as a social trading network, where investors can share their opinions and market exploits, and copy bets made by the best performers on the system.

“EToro is a social investment and social trading company where people actually learn, not a game where you trade as much as you can and then go - bingo,” said Cohen, chairman of Fintech Acquisition Corp V.

The special purpose acquisition company raised $250 million in December. Cohen, its chairman, has been involved with several blank-check companies, including one taking boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners public.

Read: Robinhood’s Role in the ‘Gamification’ of Investing: QuickTake

(Updates with additional information, CEO interview from third paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Northern Genesis Acquisition Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE: NGA) were trading higher on Monday morning. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Northern Genesis's shares were up about 15.7% from Friday's closing price. Lion Electric is a maker of battery-electric trucks and buses.

  • Ex-BofA, Carlyle Dealmakers Plan $300 Million Consumer SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Former senior dealmakers at Bank of America Corp. and Carlyle Group Inc. are backing a special purpose acquisition company that’s seeking $300 million to acquire businesses in the consumer sector.Wadih “Woody” Boueiz, ex-global head of sovereign wealth funds at Bank of America, and Nadim Barakat, previously a managing director at Carlyle, are backing Transformational CPG Acquisition Corp. through a newly-created investment firm, according to a filing Monday.The blank-check firm will target companies with an enterprise value of more than $1.25 billion in the U.S. and Europe. It will focus on consumer sub-sectors including packaged foods, drinks and beauty and wellness, the filing shows.Transformational CPG has picked senior executives from the consumer industry for its management team. It will be chaired by Charles Norris, chairman of $6.7 billion pet foods group Freshpet Inc. Daryl Brewster, formerly of Kraft Foods Inc. and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., will serve as chief executive officer. Brewster is also CEO of Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose, an organization that works with companies on social impact initiatives.The vehicle is the latest seeking to take advantage of the booming investor demand for SPACs that is drawing record numbers of industry moguls to market. More than $213 billion of SPAC IPOs have been announced globally in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with Moelis & Co. CEO Ken Moelis and former Credit Suisse Group AG boss Tidjane Thiam among those from the world of finance backing new blank-check firms.Boueiz left Bank of America last year after more than two decades, during which time he also led the U.S. lender’s corporate and investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa. He now serves as a senior adviser to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Barakat worked at Carlyle for more than seven years before leaving in 2019. Prior to Carlyle, he was chief investment officer of Credit Suisse’s customized fund investment group, which managed about $30 billion at the time.Transformational CPG is offering 30 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit consisting of one share and a third of a redeemable warrant. It plans to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “TCPGU,” according to Monday’s filing.Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are managing the IPO.(Adds detail of Brewster role in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • eToro to Go Public Via Merger With SPAC; Combined Firm to Have $10.4B Value

    The combined company will operate as eToro Group Ltd. and be listed on the Nasdaq.

  • The Tesla bubble: Bets on electric cars and the rise of SPACs have led to a new version of the dot-com boom

    Investors take on the role of venture capitalists as they look for the next big thing, overvaluing young companies years before they could even begin to show the type of returns that would validate the valuation --- Sound familiar?

  • Is Square (SQ) Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Children as young as 11 decapitated in Mozambique by jihadists

    Children as young as 11 are being beheaded by a shadowy extremist group in Mozambique which professes to have ties to Islamic State. One 28-year-old mother said that the militants beheaded her 12-year-old son near where she was hiding with her three other children. “That night our village was attacked and houses were burned. When it all started, I was at home with my four children,” she told humanitarians at Save the Children. “We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because we would be killed too.” Such horrors have become commonplace in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province over the last year.

  • Purdue Moves to Unload Opioid Claims Via $10 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Purdue Pharma LP has floated a settlement plan calling for members of the billionaire Sackler family to pay more than $4.2 billion to help resolve the thousands of lawsuits that drove the maker of OxyContin opioid painkillers into bankruptcy.Court papers filed late Monday by Purdue call for the drugmaker to hand over the company’s assets to trusts for the benefit of states, cities and counties suing to recoup billions spent dealing with the U.S. opioid crisis. Combined with the cash payment by the Sacklers -- the company’s current owners -- the Chapter 11 reorganization plan may be worth more than $10 billion, according to court filings.In exchange for the company and the cash, slated to be paid out over nine years, Purdue and the Sacklers would be legally insulated from existing and future opioid lawsuits. Some states, cities and counties that sued the drugmaker oppose the proposal, arguing it doesn’t do enough to hold Purdue’s owners accountable.“Purdue has delivered a historic plan that can have a profoundly positive impact on public health by directing critically needed resources to communities and individuals nationwide who have been affected by the opioid crisis,” said Steve Miller, Purdue’s board chairman. “The company has worked closely with a broad and diverse group of stakeholders to guarantee billions of dollars will be used exclusively for abatement purposes and not diverted elsewhere.”The plan calls for an initial $500 million payment to opioid claimants following its approval. The drugmaker is then expected to generate some $1 billion through the end of 2024, which would -- along with the payments from Purdue’s owners -- be funneled to trusts established for states and cities, hospitals, Native American tribes and personal injury plaintiffs, among others. The states and cities are expected to receive about $250 million of the initial $500 million payment, court papers show.The creation of trusts in exchange for immunity from lawsuits has a history in the public health arena -- the tobacco settlements of the 1990s are a notable example, and a number of asbestos companies have opted for that strategy in bankruptcy. Purdue’s plan is unusual in that nearly all of the payouts are earmarked for abatement of the U.S. opioid crisis.Legal FightsThe filing is a critical step toward Purdue’s emergence from bankruptcy, a process marked by legal fights among the company, its owners and more than two dozen states that snubbed the Sackler family members’ original $3 billion cash offer. Bloomberg News reported in January that state attorneys general were seeking as much as $7 billion from family members involved with the company.“Today marks an important step toward providing help to those who suffer from addiction, and we hope this proposed resolution will signal the beginning of a far-reaching effort to deliver assistance where it is needed,” members of the Mortimer Sackler and Raymond Sackler families said in an emailed statement.Since filing for bankruptcy in 2019, Purdue has pleaded guilty to three felonies and agreed to pay $8.3 billion to settle federal probes of how it marketed OxyContin, a highly addictive painkiller. Members of the Sackler family last year agreed to pay $225 million to resolve government probes regarding their conduct in relation to Purdue’s marketing efforts. The family members deny any wrongdoing.Purdue officials say the Sacklers’ total contribution to the bankruptcy plan -- which doubles as a settlement for the company’s and family’s opioid liabilities -- is $4.5 billion after the $225 million payment to the federal government is added to the more than $4.2 billion cash contribution.The settlement requires bankruptcy court approval. Judge Robert Drain has signaled a desire to resolve the suits. “The parties have a tremendous opportunity to end these cases and get the money out and abate the opioid crisis,” Drain said in a September hearing. “They should do it.”Health CrisisTwenty-four states and a number of cities and counties who’ve sued to recoup billions of tax dollars spent dealing with the opioid epidemic said the plan doesn’t do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable for their role in the public-health crisis.While the plan “contains improvements over the proposal Purdue announced and we rejected in September 2019, it falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve,” the dissenting attorneys general said in a joint release. “Now, the Sacklers and Purdue need to own up to their decades of misconduct and their role in creating this crisis,” the state officials added. The dissenting states include California, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.Purdue and its owners have been targeted by state and local governments over their aggressive marketing of the drugmaker’s opioid-based OxyContin painkiller. They’ve been accused of illegally pushing doctors to widen the use of the painkiller beyond government limits to generate billions in sales.“The Sacklers became billionaires by causing a national tragedy. Now they’re trying to get away with it,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. She vowed to keep pushing the drugmaker to improve its settlement plan.Joe Rice, a South Carolina-based lawyer representing cities and counties suing Purdue and other opioid makers, called the Chapter 11 plan “a step on the ladder of progress,” but warned there are still issues to be negotiated to win the municipalities’ support.New TrustsThe plan calls for transferring almost all of Purdue’s assets to a newly formed company, which would generate money governments can use to bolster drug treatment and policing budgets. That entity will be indirectly owned by trusts for the benefit of governments and Native American tribes, court papers show.Other trusts will be created to handle fund disbursements for hospitals, personal injury plaintiffs and families of opioid-addicted babies, according to court filings. The plan calls for, among other things, paying $4 billion to the trust established for the benefit of states and local governments, at least $700 million to personal injury plaintiffs and $250 million to hospitals that claim Purdue owes them money.The deal, if approved, also means that parties won’t be able to sue Purdue or its owners for opioid-related damages, but would instead have to direct their claim to the appropriate trust.Still OperatingSome states object to the idea that once Purdue is handed over, it will continue to operate to generate revenue governments can use to combat the opioid epidemic. They’d prefer the company be sold rather than stay on the market. Purdue officials counter continued operation maximizes the value for all creditors.“A business that killed thousands of Americans should not be associated with government,” the attorneys general of California, New York, Idaho and other states said in a letter to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr in October.The bankruptcy case is Purdue Pharma LP, 19-23649, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (White Plains).(Updates with mechanics of payouts, history of structure, starting in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen Lays Out Ambitious EV Battery Plans After Partner's Big Breakthrough

    Volkswagen will bring EV batteries in-house and set a timeline for switching to solid-state batteries, sharpening its challenge to Tesla.

  • COVID-19 is no longer the biggest tail risk: BofA fund manager survey

    Inflation is now the biggest tail risk these days.

  • Amsterdam to allow Airbnb rentals in city centre after court order

    The city of Amsterdam will allow residents of its historic centre to offer their homes to tourists again, after a court ordered it to scrap a ban on vacation rentals. Amsterdam’s left-wing city council last year issued an outright ban on rentals through Airbnb and other platforms in three areas that make up its central canal ring, in an effort to curb what it described as the nuisance caused by tourists in the old city centre. In its verdict, the court indicated that the city could cap the number of houses available for vacation rentals in any district and could also opt to determine that certain properties were meant for residents only.

  • Bill Ackman Gives Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang Stock After IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grammys 2021: Five weird and wonderful moments

    Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion all put on a spectacle. But who are Silk Sonic?

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.

  • Indiana man allegedly kills 4 members of ex-girlfriend’s family over stimulus check

    Four members of an Indianapolis family were brutally murdered when a man demanded that the mother of his child hand over funds from her stimulus check and tax refund. The man, Malik Halfacre, shot and killed four members of Jeanettrius Moore’s family when he came to her home demanding money from her. According to a cousin, Wendy Johnson, Moore had just received the money when Halfacre demanded half of it.

  • Bindi Irwin posts photo of family waiting for her 'Baby Wildlife Warrior'

    The 22-year-old's dad, the late Steve Irwin, actually first coined the nickname "Wildlife Warrior."

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • There's a huge Michael Kors sale on all things spring—shop the best deals

    You can get an extra 25% off sale styles at Michael Kors for the store's big Spring Sale—find out how to get the deal now.

  • Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens

    A crisis threatens to engulf Angela Merkel’s government over her decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with 15 other EU countries, which the Italian medicines regulator admitted was a “political decision”. Sweden and Portugal became the latest EU countries to pause use of the vaccine, despite EU regulators and the World Health Organisation saying the Oxford University jab was safe and vaccinations lagging far behind the UK, US and Israel, after reports of seven deaths from blood clots. There was fury in Berlin after Germany on Monday joined France, Italy and Spain in stopping the roll-out of the vaccine, until the results of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) probe into blood clots caused by the jab on Thursday. Germany’s national disease centre warned that the country is now in a third wave and facing an exponential rise in cases that could see it break previous records by Easter. Mrs Merkel’s closest ally, the Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder, made his feelings clear, telling German television he was ready to take the vaccine “immediately”.

  • The head of the CDC warned the US could face a COVID-19 surge after more than 1.3 million Americans traveled around Spring Break

    CDC head Rochelle Walensky said she was "pleading" with Americans to take precautions, such as wearing masks.